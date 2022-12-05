ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Forty Fort, PA

WOLF

Luzerne Co. man charged with covid-relief fraud, related offenses

LUZERNE CO, (WOLF) — A man who formerly lived in Nanticoke was charged with covid-relief fraud, credit card fraud, and identity theft offenses on Tuesday. The United States Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Pennsylvania announced that Reynard Lewis, age 29, was charged by a federal grand jury with wire fraud conspiracy, wire fraud, aggravated identity theft, identification and access device, and false statement offenses.
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
WOLF

Dunmore woman wanted for assaulting a child less than 6 years old

DUNMORE, LACKAWANNA CO, (WOLF) — A woman from Dunmore is wanted on multiple charges related to the aggravated assault of a child. A joint criminal investigation between the Dunmore Police Department and Lackawanna County District Attorney’s Office has led to an arrest warrant being issued for Shanaine Gillette.
DUNMORE, PA
WOLF

Scranton stabbing sends one to the hospital

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA CO, (WOLF) — Scranton Police are investigating a stabbing that happened just before 10 PM on Wednesday. According to Detective Lieutenant Robert Brenzel, officers were called to the 1700 block of McDonough Ave around 9:50 PM Wednesday for a reported domestic disturbance. While the names of those...
SCRANTON, PA
WOLF

Chase on I-81 ends at PSP headquarters

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA CO, (WOLF) — Two men were arrested late last month following a road rage incident on I-81. State Police say they used a “rolling roadblock” to slow traffic and chased a driver for several miles when she tried to pass. State Police say that on...
DUNMORE, PA
WOLF

Pike Co. doctor convicted for unlawful drug distribution resulting in death

MILFORD, PIKE CO, (WOLF) — The United States Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Pennsylvania announced that Dr. Martin Evers, age 64, of Pike County, Pennsylvania, was found guilty on December 5th for unlawfully distributing controlled substances resulting in death, after a three-week trial before U.S. District Court Judge Robert D. Mariani.
PIKE COUNTY, PA
WOLF

PSP: Man threatens to set house on fire with people inside, barricades inside home

POLK TOWNSHIP, MONROE CO. (WOLF) — Update 12/7/22: State Police announced new information regarding the barricaded individual on Tuesday night. Officials say troopers were called to the scene for a reported disturbance. Through investigation, it was determined that a man was inside the home making threats to harm others and threatening to set the house on fire.
MONROE COUNTY, PA
WOLF

Skimmer device found at Walmart in Taylor, four men at large

TAYLOR, LACKAWANNA CO, (WOLF) — Four men seen in a security camera photo allegedly placed a skimmer device on a credit card machine in Walmart late last month, and police are looking to identify them. According to the Taylor Police Department, the skimmer device was placed on a credit...
TAYLOR, PA
WOLF

Man wanted in multiple counties still at large

FOREST CITY, SUSQUEHANNA CO, (WOLF) — A man wanted in multiple counties is on the loose. According to the Forest City Police Department, Jeffrey Roger Cobb-Shifler, last known to reside in Forest City, is wanted by Forest City Police for Fleeing and Eluding Police. Officials say he is also...
FOREST CITY, PA
WOLF

State Fire Commissioner McGarvey issues statement regarding line-of-duty deaths

PA (WOLF) — Acting State Fire Commissioner Charles McGarvey issued the following statement today on the recent increase in firefighter line-of-duty deaths:. "Yesterday afternoon, our office learned of the recent house fire in West Penn Township near Tamaqua, Schuylkill County during which three individuals unfortunately lost their lives. Two of the individuals were firefighters that were actively fighting the fire when they became trapped. While eventually rescued, they later succumbed to their injuries.
SCHUYLKILL COUNTY, PA
WOLF

Tyler Technologies to begin property canvassing in Scranton

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA CO, (WOLF) — Tyler Technologies announced today that the company will begin canvassing properties in the City of Scranton for county-wide reassessment. Beginning on or about December 15th, data collectors will canvass areas in North Scranton on West Market Street in the neighborhood of Gerrity's Supermarket in the Keyser Oak Plaza.
SCRANTON, PA
WOLF

Fire destroys Honesdale gift shop

HONESDALE, WAYNE CO, (WOLF) — Flames tore through a business in Wayne County on Tuesday afternoon. Multiple crews were called to the Persist gift shop on Main Street in Honesdale around 4 PM Tuesday for a reported structure fire. Alert Hook and Ladder Co. says a caller reported heavy...
HONESDALE, PA
WOLF

RVTA, City of Williamsport under Federal investigation

WILLIAMSPORT, LYCOMING CO, (WOLF) — The City of Williamsport and River Valley Transit is currently under investigation by the Federal Transit Administration (FTA), as noted in a letter sent to the city on November 28th. The FTA says it has hired an outside consultant to conduct a "special review"...
WILLIAMSPORT, PA
WOLF

Section of PA-611 closes following rock slide

DELAWARE WATER GAP BOROUGH, MONROE CO, (WOLF) — PennDOT announced today that a section of PA-611 in the Delaware Water Gap Borough will be closed until further notice due to a rock slide that occurred Wednesday night. PA-611/North Delaware Drive between Cherry Valley Road/Oak Street and Slateford Road closed...
DELAWARE WATER GAP, PA

