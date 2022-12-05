Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Explore an Abandoned Concrete City Hidden in PennsylvaniaTravel MavenNanticoke, PA
Annual Living Nativity in Conyngham set for Dec 3 & 4familyfunpa.comConyngham, PA
Walk Through Christmas Light Display is the Valley's Premier Holiday Experiencefamilyfunpa.comSugarloaf Township, PA
Annual Christmas in Conyngham set for December 3familyfunpa.comConyngham, PA
Toys for Tots Open Skate in Wilkes-Barre set for December 6thfamilyfunpa.comWilkes-barre, PA
Related
WOLF
Luzerne Co. man charged with covid-relief fraud, related offenses
LUZERNE CO, (WOLF) — A man who formerly lived in Nanticoke was charged with covid-relief fraud, credit card fraud, and identity theft offenses on Tuesday. The United States Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Pennsylvania announced that Reynard Lewis, age 29, was charged by a federal grand jury with wire fraud conspiracy, wire fraud, aggravated identity theft, identification and access device, and false statement offenses.
WOLF
Dunmore woman wanted for assaulting a child less than 6 years old
DUNMORE, LACKAWANNA CO, (WOLF) — A woman from Dunmore is wanted on multiple charges related to the aggravated assault of a child. A joint criminal investigation between the Dunmore Police Department and Lackawanna County District Attorney’s Office has led to an arrest warrant being issued for Shanaine Gillette.
WOLF
Scranton stabbing sends one to the hospital
SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA CO, (WOLF) — Scranton Police are investigating a stabbing that happened just before 10 PM on Wednesday. According to Detective Lieutenant Robert Brenzel, officers were called to the 1700 block of McDonough Ave around 9:50 PM Wednesday for a reported domestic disturbance. While the names of those...
WOLF
Chase on I-81 ends at PSP headquarters
SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA CO, (WOLF) — Two men were arrested late last month following a road rage incident on I-81. State Police say they used a “rolling roadblock” to slow traffic and chased a driver for several miles when she tried to pass. State Police say that on...
WOLF
"The cause of the fire, at this time, is considered suspicious" says Investigators
WEST PENN TOWNSHIP, SCHUYLKILL CO. (WOLF) — We are continuing our coverage of the tragedy in Schuylkill County that killed three, including two firefighters yesterday. FOX56’s Jake Sarwar has the very latest including how those firefighters were remembered today. On Wednesday, fire tore through a home on the...
WOLF
Pike Co. doctor convicted for unlawful drug distribution resulting in death
MILFORD, PIKE CO, (WOLF) — The United States Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Pennsylvania announced that Dr. Martin Evers, age 64, of Pike County, Pennsylvania, was found guilty on December 5th for unlawfully distributing controlled substances resulting in death, after a three-week trial before U.S. District Court Judge Robert D. Mariani.
WOLF
PSP: Man threatens to set house on fire with people inside, barricades inside home
POLK TOWNSHIP, MONROE CO. (WOLF) — Update 12/7/22: State Police announced new information regarding the barricaded individual on Tuesday night. Officials say troopers were called to the scene for a reported disturbance. Through investigation, it was determined that a man was inside the home making threats to harm others and threatening to set the house on fire.
WOLF
Skimmer device found at Walmart in Taylor, four men at large
TAYLOR, LACKAWANNA CO, (WOLF) — Four men seen in a security camera photo allegedly placed a skimmer device on a credit card machine in Walmart late last month, and police are looking to identify them. According to the Taylor Police Department, the skimmer device was placed on a credit...
WOLF
Man wanted in multiple counties still at large
FOREST CITY, SUSQUEHANNA CO, (WOLF) — A man wanted in multiple counties is on the loose. According to the Forest City Police Department, Jeffrey Roger Cobb-Shifler, last known to reside in Forest City, is wanted by Forest City Police for Fleeing and Eluding Police. Officials say he is also...
WOLF
State Fire Commissioner McGarvey issues statement regarding line-of-duty deaths
PA (WOLF) — Acting State Fire Commissioner Charles McGarvey issued the following statement today on the recent increase in firefighter line-of-duty deaths:. "Yesterday afternoon, our office learned of the recent house fire in West Penn Township near Tamaqua, Schuylkill County during which three individuals unfortunately lost their lives. Two of the individuals were firefighters that were actively fighting the fire when they became trapped. While eventually rescued, they later succumbed to their injuries.
WOLF
Tyler Technologies to begin property canvassing in Scranton
SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA CO, (WOLF) — Tyler Technologies announced today that the company will begin canvassing properties in the City of Scranton for county-wide reassessment. Beginning on or about December 15th, data collectors will canvass areas in North Scranton on West Market Street in the neighborhood of Gerrity's Supermarket in the Keyser Oak Plaza.
WOLF
Three people, including two firefighters dead following Schuylkill County fire
Two firefighters were killed in a fire in West Penn Township on Wednesday night. Crews were called to Clamtown Road Route 443 around 3:45 p.m. for a structure fire. Two maydays were received from firefighters on the second floor. Both firefighters succumbed to injuries and were pronounced dead by the Schuylkill County Coroner's Office.
WOLF
Fire destroys Honesdale gift shop
HONESDALE, WAYNE CO, (WOLF) — Flames tore through a business in Wayne County on Tuesday afternoon. Multiple crews were called to the Persist gift shop on Main Street in Honesdale around 4 PM Tuesday for a reported structure fire. Alert Hook and Ladder Co. says a caller reported heavy...
WOLF
RVTA, City of Williamsport under Federal investigation
WILLIAMSPORT, LYCOMING CO, (WOLF) — The City of Williamsport and River Valley Transit is currently under investigation by the Federal Transit Administration (FTA), as noted in a letter sent to the city on November 28th. The FTA says it has hired an outside consultant to conduct a "special review"...
WOLF
Section of PA-611 closes following rock slide
DELAWARE WATER GAP BOROUGH, MONROE CO, (WOLF) — PennDOT announced today that a section of PA-611 in the Delaware Water Gap Borough will be closed until further notice due to a rock slide that occurred Wednesday night. PA-611/North Delaware Drive between Cherry Valley Road/Oak Street and Slateford Road closed...
WOLF
Gov. Wolf announces new vertical farm opening in Hazle Twp., new jobs to come to NEPA
HAZLE TWP, LUZERNE CO, (WOLF) — Governor Tom Wolf announced that Crop One, an industry leader in technology-driven indoor vertical farming, is opening a vertical farm in Hazle Township, bringing 40 new full-time managerial and farm production jobs to the region. Crop One has negotiated a lease with PNK...
WOLF
Christmas Gifts for Kids makes Christmas easier for low-income families
Dickson City, Lackawanna Co. — Over 1,700 children in the greater Scranton area will receive Christmas gifts thanks to the Christmas Gifts for Kids Program. This event was hosted by the Friends of the Poor, Catholic Social Services and the Catherine McAuley Center. The gifts were either donated by...
Comments / 0