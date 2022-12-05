Read full article on original website
On Thursday, December 8, 2022 at approximately 11:15 AM, Officers with the Vidor Police Department, Orange County Sheriff’s Office, Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office and Child Protective Services acted on a tip as to the location of 14 year old Chelsey Stewart of Vidor. Officers responded to a residence in the 3500 Block of 10th Street in Beaumont (Beauxart Garden). After being given consent to enter the residence. Officers located a runaway juvenile in the company of an adult male. John Allen, 44, had been interviewed during the investigation and advised that he had no knowledge as to Stewart’s location. He further assisted in the distribution of fliers asking assistance in locating the missing juvenile.
VIDOR — Chelsea Stewart, the 14-year-old girl that had been missing since Monday, November 21, 2022, has been found and is reported as safe. The Vidor Police Department issued the following update after locating her:. On Thursday, December 8, 2022 at approximately 11:15 AM, Officers with the Vidor Police...
BEAUMONT, Texas — A 44-year-old man who helped search for a missing 14-year-old Vidor girl by handing out fliers is now behind bars after police say he was hiding her in a Beaumont home. The 14-year-old Vidor girl, who was missing for more than three weeks, is now safe...
BEAUMONT — Beaumont police have identified a woman found dead behind a building as Sonai Rokieshey Nelson, 33, of Beaumont. Someone discovered her body at about 7 a.m. Friday behind a building in the 1300 block of Broadway, a couple of blocks east of MLK, not far from downtown, according to Sgt. Tom Swope.
BEAUMONT, Texas — A 33-year-old Louisiana man is behind bars after Beaumont Police officers found drugs and cash during a traffic stop along Interstate 10. Beaumont narcotics officers pulled over a vehicle driven by Lenord Howard, 33, of Franklin, Louisiana, on Thursday, December 8, 2022, along Interstate 10 near mile marker 835 about 10 miles west of the city according to a news release.
BEAUMONT — According to the Port Arthur Police Department, On December 7, 2022, PAPD's Narcotics and Guns Unit officers investigated a report of possible gang members hanging out in a city apartment building while carrying weapons. Officers located and attempted to stop the suspects' vehicle after they say they...
BEAUMONT — According to Beaumont Police, the BPD Traffic Unit is now investigating what was previously described as a fatal auto pedestrian crash as a hit and run fatality. On Thursday, December 8, 2022 at 5:52 pm, Officers responded to a call in reference to a pedestrian that had been struck in the 2300 block of Interstate Highway 10 westbound. It is unknown at this time what vehicle/s struck the pedestrian and the investigation is on going, says BPD.
BEAUMONT, Texas — Beaumont Police are investigating after a man from Marshall, Texas was hit and killed Thursday night. Officers responded to the 2300 block of Interstate 10 westbound shortly before 6 p.m., after receiving a call about a person who had been hit by a vehicle. The victim was later identified as 31-year-old Marquis Lequavior Marshall, of Marshall, Tx, according to a Beaumont Police Department release.
NEDERLAND, Texas — Nederland police say that an ongoing drug investigation led them to a little more than just drugs. Police say that workers at Nederland Garage in the 2200 block of Nederland Ave were using customer's vehicles without their permission. On Thursday when officers searched the home of...
BEAUMONT, Texas — The Beaumont Police Department is looking for four suspects in connection to two separate drive-by shootings in the same home that left a man, a teen and a child injured. (EDITOR'S NOTE: The video above is from a November 4, 2022 newscast.) Dearius Keshawn Owens turned...
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - A male body was found on railroad tracks west of Merryville close to the Louisiana-Texas state line, according to the Beauregard Parish Sheriff’s Office. The call came in the morning hours of December 10, BPSO Sheriff Mark Herford said. The initial investigation did not...
Beaumont Police say a mother is charged with causing injuries that led to the death of her infant child. According to Police, 27-year-old Quenisha Hawkins is accused of causing the death of 5-month old JaKaiden Shaw after the child suffered injuries such as shaking, multiple fractures, severe eye injury, and brain injury.
LIBERTY – Liberty County Housing Authority President Klint Bush was arrested early Thursday afternoon by state and federal law enforcement on a pair of felony charges. Law enforcement agents executed simultaneous search warrants early Thursday morning at the residence of Bush, as well as the office of the Liberty County Housing Authority. 253rd District Judge Chap Cain signed the warrant.
BEAUMONT, Texas — A 29-year-old Beaumont man wanted in connection with an October robbery that left his accomplice dead is behind bars after turning himself in. Carron Joseph Dickenson, 29, of Beaumont, surrendered to police at about 6 p.m. according to Sgt. Tom Swope of the Beaumont Police Department.
BRUSLY, La. (BRPROUD) – A work release inmate named Darrick Arceneaux, 39, of Lake Charles apparently decided to walk off from a work release program on Tuesday, December 6. After walking off, Arceneaux was said to have made his way to the Cottonport Bank in Brusly. While at the...
SABINE COUNTY (KETK) – A Silsbee man has been indicted on federal child exploitation charges in the Eastern District of Texas, announced U.S. Attorney Brit Featherston today. Adam Dale Isaacks, 39, was named in an indictment returned by a federal grand jury on Dec. 7, charging him with six counts of transportation of a minor […]
PORT ARTHUR, Texas — A 39-year-old Nederland man will spend weekends in jail for almost two years and the next ten years on probation after pleading guilty to an intoxication assault that injured a teenager. Thomas Adam Kent, of Nederland, was ordered by Judge Stevens to serve 180 days...
PORT ARTHUR — Port Arthur police are investigating a crash that resulted in one death and injuries to four other occupants, according to information Chief Tim Duriso provided to KFDM/Fox 4. He says police responded to the crash involving two vehicles late Monday night on State Highway 82 and...
The volunteers of the Jasper Fire Department were dispatched to a duplex home at the corner of North Fletcher and Calvert Streets shortly after 7:00 on Friday evening when it was reported that smoke was coming from the wood and brick structure. The firefighters arrived and quickly extinguished the fire...
This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. – A guilty plea was entered in the case of a man accused of sexual assault of a child in Tyler County’s District Court. Troy Lee Smith, Jr., 49, was arrested in September 2018...
