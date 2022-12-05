ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Man Arrested For Harboring Teen

On Thursday, December 8, 2022 at approximately 11:15 AM, Officers with the Vidor Police Department, Orange County Sheriff’s Office, Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office and Child Protective Services acted on a tip as to the location of 14 year old Chelsey Stewart of Vidor. Officers responded to a residence in the 3500 Block of 10th Street in Beaumont (Beauxart Garden). After being given consent to enter the residence. Officers located a runaway juvenile in the company of an adult male. John Allen, 44, had been interviewed during the investigation and advised that he had no knowledge as to Stewart’s location. He further assisted in the distribution of fliers asking assistance in locating the missing juvenile.
BEAUMONT, TX
KFDM-TV

DEVELOPING: BPD identifies woman found dead behind building

BEAUMONT — Beaumont police have identified a woman found dead behind a building as Sonai Rokieshey Nelson, 33, of Beaumont. Someone discovered her body at about 7 a.m. Friday behind a building in the 1300 block of Broadway, a couple of blocks east of MLK, not far from downtown, according to Sgt. Tom Swope.
BEAUMONT, TX
12NewsNow

Beaumont police arrest Louisiana man after finding cocaine, weed, cash during IH-10 traffic stop

BEAUMONT, Texas — A 33-year-old Louisiana man is behind bars after Beaumont Police officers found drugs and cash during a traffic stop along Interstate 10. Beaumont narcotics officers pulled over a vehicle driven by Lenord Howard, 33, of Franklin, Louisiana, on Thursday, December 8, 2022, along Interstate 10 near mile marker 835 about 10 miles west of the city according to a news release.
BEAUMONT, TX
KFDM-TV

Update: BPD investigating fatal auto-pedestrian hit and run

BEAUMONT — According to Beaumont Police, the BPD Traffic Unit is now investigating what was previously described as a fatal auto pedestrian crash as a hit and run fatality. On Thursday, December 8, 2022 at 5:52 pm, Officers responded to a call in reference to a pedestrian that had been struck in the 2300 block of Interstate Highway 10 westbound. It is unknown at this time what vehicle/s struck the pedestrian and the investigation is on going, says BPD.
BEAUMONT, TX
12NewsNow

Beaumont Police identify man hit, killed on Interstate 10 westbound Thursday night

BEAUMONT, Texas — Beaumont Police are investigating after a man from Marshall, Texas was hit and killed Thursday night. Officers responded to the 2300 block of Interstate 10 westbound shortly before 6 p.m., after receiving a call about a person who had been hit by a vehicle. The victim was later identified as 31-year-old Marquis Lequavior Marshall, of Marshall, Tx, according to a Beaumont Police Department release.
BEAUMONT, TX
KPLC TV

Body found on railroad tracks west of Merryville

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - A male body was found on railroad tracks west of Merryville close to the Louisiana-Texas state line, according to the Beauregard Parish Sheriff’s Office. The call came in the morning hours of December 10, BPSO Sheriff Mark Herford said. The initial investigation did not...
MERRYVILLE, LA
kjas.com

Beaumont mother charged with injuring infant child who later died

Beaumont Police say a mother is charged with causing injuries that led to the death of her infant child. According to Police, 27-year-old Quenisha Hawkins is accused of causing the death of 5-month old JaKaiden Shaw after the child suffered injuries such as shaking, multiple fractures, severe eye injury, and brain injury.
BEAUMONT, TX
thevindicator.com

Bush arrested after morning raid

LIBERTY – Liberty County Housing Authority President Klint Bush was arrested early Thursday afternoon by state and federal law enforcement on a pair of felony charges. Law enforcement agents executed simultaneous search warrants early Thursday morning at the residence of Bush, as well as the office of the Liberty County Housing Authority. 253rd District Judge Chap Cain signed the warrant.
LIBERTY COUNTY, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

Youth coach indicted on federal child exploitation charges, San Augustine County Sheriff’s Office investigating

SABINE COUNTY (KETK) – A Silsbee man has been indicted on federal child exploitation charges in the Eastern District of Texas, announced U.S. Attorney Brit Featherston today. Adam Dale Isaacks, 39, was named in an indictment returned by a federal grand jury on Dec. 7, charging him with six counts of transportation of a minor […]
SAN AUGUSTINE COUNTY, TX
KFDM-TV

PAPD investigating fatality crash

PORT ARTHUR — Port Arthur police are investigating a crash that resulted in one death and injuries to four other occupants, according to information Chief Tim Duriso provided to KFDM/Fox 4. He says police responded to the crash involving two vehicles late Monday night on State Highway 82 and...
PORT ARTHUR, TX
kjas.com

Fire breaks out at home on North Fletcher Street

The volunteers of the Jasper Fire Department were dispatched to a duplex home at the corner of North Fletcher and Calvert Streets shortly after 7:00 on Friday evening when it was reported that smoke was coming from the wood and brick structure. The firefighters arrived and quickly extinguished the fire...
JASPER, TX
East Texas News

Former martial arts instructor sentenced

This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. – A guilty plea was entered in the case of a man accused of sexual assault of a child in Tyler County’s District Court. Troy Lee Smith, Jr., 49, was arrested in September 2018...
TYLER COUNTY, TX

