WTOP

Heisman Trophy Voting

Voting for the 2021 Heisman Trophy with first-, second- and third-place votes and total points (voting on 3-2-1 basis):
GEORGIA STATE
WTOP

Drake visits Richmond after Burton’s 26-point outing

Drake Bulldogs (8-1, 1-1 MVC) at Richmond Spiders (3-5) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Richmond -2.5; over/under is 132.5. BOTTOM LINE: Richmond faces the Drake Bulldogs after Tyler Burton scored 26 points in Richmond’s 58-57 loss to the William & Mary Tribe. The Spiders have gone 2-1 in home games. Richmond...
RICHMOND, VA
WTOP

Clark, No. 19 UCLA rout Denver 87-64 for 5th straight win

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Jaylen Clark scored 24 points and No. 19 UCLA opened the second half with a 17-0 run on its way to an 87-64 rout of Denver on Saturday for the Bruins’ fifth straight victory. Jaime Jaquez Jr. added 18 points on 9-of-11 shooting for...
LOS ANGELES, CA
WTOP

Thomas helps short-handed Nets rally past Pacers, 136-133

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Brooklyn Nets coach Jacque Vaughn mixed up his lineup and his defenses Saturday night — and the nine players in uniform responded. Cam Thomas scored a career-high 33 points, Patty Mills added 24 and the Brooklyn Nets rallied to beat the Indiana Pacers 136-133 despite sitting their top seven scorers.
BROOKLYN, NY
WTOP

Point scores in 3rd as Lightning beat Panthers 4-1

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Brayden Point, Mikhail Sergachev and Steven Stamkos scored in the third period, and the Tampa Bay Lightning beat the Florida Panthers 4-1 on Saturday. Point made it 2-1 when he beat Sergei Bobrovsky from the low right circle 3:03 into the third. The center has eight goals over his last eight games, and 14 in 17 games against Bobrovsky.
TAMPA, FL
WTOP

Pierre scores 20, Wichita State beats Longwood 81-63

WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — Jaron Pierre Jr. led Wichita State past Longwood on Saturday night with 20 points off of the bench in an 81-63 victory. Pierre shot 8 for 17, including 3 for 8 from beyond the arc for the Shockers (5-4). Jaykwon Walton added 18 points while going 7 of 8 (3 for 4 from distance), and he also had eight rebounds. Craig Porter Jr. was 4 of 6 shooting and 7 of 7 from the free throw line to finish with 16 points.
WICHITA, KS

