Sources: Lamar Jackson may miss Ravens' next 2 games
Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson may not play again until Christmas Eve as he continues to recover from a knee injury, league sources told ESPN.
WTOP
Heisman Trophy Voting
Voting for the 2021 Heisman Trophy with first-, second- and third-place votes and total points (voting on 3-2-1 basis):. Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.
USC quarterback Caleb Williams wins the 2022 Heisman Trophy
University of Southern California quarterback Caleb Williams was named the 2022 Heisman Trophy winner Saturday night.
John Curtis football wins Division I select state championship in dominant fashion
The John Curtis Patriots clinch the 2022 Division I select state championship with a 23-0 win over Catholic League foe, Brother Martin.
Top 25 roundup: No. 8 Alabama rallies to beat No. 1 Houston
December 11 - Noah Clowney scored 16 points, including the go-ahead layup with 1:12 remaining, to lift No. 8 Alabama to a 71-65 victory over host and top-ranked Houston on Saturday.
WTOP
Drake visits Richmond after Burton’s 26-point outing
Drake Bulldogs (8-1, 1-1 MVC) at Richmond Spiders (3-5) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Richmond -2.5; over/under is 132.5. BOTTOM LINE: Richmond faces the Drake Bulldogs after Tyler Burton scored 26 points in Richmond’s 58-57 loss to the William & Mary Tribe. The Spiders have gone 2-1 in home games. Richmond...
WTOP
Clark, No. 19 UCLA rout Denver 87-64 for 5th straight win
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Jaylen Clark scored 24 points and No. 19 UCLA opened the second half with a 17-0 run on its way to an 87-64 rout of Denver on Saturday for the Bruins’ fifth straight victory. Jaime Jaquez Jr. added 18 points on 9-of-11 shooting for...
WTOP
Thomas helps short-handed Nets rally past Pacers, 136-133
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Brooklyn Nets coach Jacque Vaughn mixed up his lineup and his defenses Saturday night — and the nine players in uniform responded. Cam Thomas scored a career-high 33 points, Patty Mills added 24 and the Brooklyn Nets rallied to beat the Indiana Pacers 136-133 despite sitting their top seven scorers.
WTOP
Point scores in 3rd as Lightning beat Panthers 4-1
TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Brayden Point, Mikhail Sergachev and Steven Stamkos scored in the third period, and the Tampa Bay Lightning beat the Florida Panthers 4-1 on Saturday. Point made it 2-1 when he beat Sergei Bobrovsky from the low right circle 3:03 into the third. The center has eight goals over his last eight games, and 14 in 17 games against Bobrovsky.
3 keys to BYU’s win over No. 21 Creighton
BYU basketball knocked off No. 21 Creighton 83-80 Saturday night at the Jack Jones Hoopfest in Las Vegas.
WTOP
Pierre scores 20, Wichita State beats Longwood 81-63
WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — Jaron Pierre Jr. led Wichita State past Longwood on Saturday night with 20 points off of the bench in an 81-63 victory. Pierre shot 8 for 17, including 3 for 8 from beyond the arc for the Shockers (5-4). Jaykwon Walton added 18 points while going 7 of 8 (3 for 4 from distance), and he also had eight rebounds. Craig Porter Jr. was 4 of 6 shooting and 7 of 7 from the free throw line to finish with 16 points.
