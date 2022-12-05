READ: Oregon Association Chiefs of Police full declaration on Measure 114

PORTLAND, Ore. ( KOIN ) — On Friday, the Oregon Association Chiefs of Police, a nonprofit that supports Oregon police chiefs, submitted a declaration challenging the viability of implementing Measure 114.

The measure was passed by voters in November and would require Oregonians to get a permit before obtaining firearms, would require a state police-maintained permit/firearm database and prohibits “large capacity” ammunition magazines. It is set to take effect on Thursday, Dec. 8.

The association says the infrastructure to implement the law is not yet in place and that most law enforcement agencies do not have the personnel or money necessary to fund the required program.

The full declaration is below.

