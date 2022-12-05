ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
READ: Oregon Association Chiefs of Police full declaration on Measure 114

By Amanda Arden
 5 days ago

PORTLAND, Ore. ( KOIN ) — On Friday, the Oregon Association Chiefs of Police, a nonprofit that supports Oregon police chiefs, submitted a declaration challenging the viability of implementing Measure 114.

The measure was passed by voters in November and would require Oregonians to get a permit before obtaining firearms, would require a state police-maintained permit/firearm database and prohibits “large capacity” ammunition magazines. It is set to take effect on Thursday, Dec. 8.

Oregon AG wants to delay parts of Measure 114

The association says the infrastructure to implement the law is not yet in place and that most law enforcement agencies do not have the personnel or money necessary to fund the required program.

The full declaration is below.

Michael
4d ago

so liberal counties defund the police, then see a huge rise in crime, then vote to disarm themselves. All the while sheriff's and police say the law as written will not accomplish anything except turning law abiding citizens into criminals. I guess if the criminals get away with everything now, then law abiding citizens turned criminal will fill the prisons, all while the real criminals roam the streets terrorizing liberals into more over regulation of themselves. Does that even make sense?

delidded core
4d ago

Government should not be in charge of controlling access to an amendment designed to protect us from government.

Wendy Lorentz
4d ago

new gun owners going forward should go to a safety course but the others who have been using and buying guns for years it is just a money grab. The 10 round magazine is stupid since there is no limit on how many magazines we could have 50. 10 round so it's stupid the this law protects no one. it needs thrown out. rewritten if you must but this particular one is so wrong on so many levels. if the 7 counties who voted this want it they can have it. The other 28 counties leave be. do not make criminals out of law abiding citizens

