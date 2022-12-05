Read full article on original website
Related
Professor: Labor market strong; inflation persists into 2023
Stanly News & Press, The (Albemarle, NC) The gap between the consumer price index for all urban consumers (CPI-U) and the Fed Funds Rate remains too wide to reflect progress toward inflation reduction, according to. , director of the North Carolina Economic Forecast. The. Federal Reserve. , which meets again...
Best’s Commentary: Florida Government Seeks to Repair Property Insurance Market
Legislators prepare another special legislative session to help stabilize its troubled property insurance market, AM Best is of the view that without immediate and substantive long-term legislative reforms, the potential for further insurer insolvencies remains. The Best’s Commentary, “Florida Government Seeks to Repair Property Insurance Market,” states that many market...
Mobile home owners struggle to find insurance in Florida’s ‘dysfunctional’ market [Orlando Sentinel]
ORMOND BEACH — The problems at Peggy Childress’ mobile home started in May when a tree from the vacant lot next door crashed through their carport, the first damage she or her husband, Mike, could recall in 15 years of living there. Having the tree removed cost. $600.
Contention over Medicaid expansion will resume next year in NC
North Carolina lawmakers seem poised to take another stab at expanding Medicaid next year. But many of the same sticking points between the state. on health care policy that precluded Medicaid expansion passing in this year’s legislative session will continue into the one that starts in January. “You won’t...
Insurance Department Must Protect Public's Right to Scrutinize Insurance Rate Increases Consumer Watchdog Says in Letter to Commissioner Lara After Abrupt Approval of GEICO Rate Hike
LOS ANGELES , Dec. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The California Department of Insurance. increase in auto insurance premiums for GEICO customers without following the public participation requirements of Proposition 103. Overall, the 6.9% rate hike will impact 2.1 million GEICO policyholders who face an average. $125. annual premium increase. In...
Homeowners insurance UPC to withdraw from Louisiana
American Press (Lake Charles, LA) Florida -based homeowners insurer United Property & Casualty Insurance Company. (UPC) has announced it is leaving several states next year. The company has about 36,000. Louisiana. policyholders and will begin non-renewing its policies in 2023. About 33,000 UPC policyholders whose policy term is scheduled to...
Florida State Representative accused of lying to get pandemic relief money
NBC - 8 WFLA (Tampa, FL) TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) -- Florida State Representative has been indicted on six counts of wire fraud, money laundering and making false statements, the. Harding, 35, was accused of making fraudulent applications and fake bank statements to obtain over. $150,000. in pandemic relief for two...
Platkin halts sale of bogus investment packages tied to cannabis products
The New Jersey Bureau of Securities ordered a Las Vegas- based online entity to stop offering fraudulent, unregistered securities in the form of investment packages for cannabis products. In a cease-and-desist notice issued Dec. 6, Buy Cannabis Stocks Investments Inc. was directed to“ immediately stop” violating New Jersey’ s securities laws by offering bogus…
Crop insurance discount programs applications available
Iowa Secretary of Agriculture is encouraging farmers and landowners who planted cover crops this fall to apply for the Crop Insurance Discount Program by. per acre discount on spring crop insurance premiums for cover crop acres located within. Iowa. . " Iowa. farmers are continuing to invest in and implement...
Hawaii government workers might be able to drop Kaiser health insurance [The Honolulu Star-Advertiser]
Honolulu Star-Advertiser (HI) Dec. 6—The state agency that provides health insurance benefits to government workers in. is considering offering employees a special open enrollment period to allow them to switch their health coverage from. Kaiser Permanente. to the. Hawaii Medical Service Association. due to the protracted strike by Kaiser's...
Hawaii government workers can switch insurance providers [The Honolulu Star-Advertiser]
Honolulu Star-Advertiser (HI) Dec. 7—The board overseeing the Hawaii Employer-Union Health Benefits Trust Fund. , which administers health benefits, voted unanimously Tuesday to allow Kaiser members to change their plans through. June 30. or the end of the strike, whichever comes first. State and county government workers can now...
FL legislature releases rough outline for next week’s property insurance special session
Islander News, The (Key Biscayne, FL) The leaders of the Florida House and Senate have formally called a special session for next week to try to prop up the property insurance market and provide tax relief to people whose homes are uninhabitable because of hurricane damage. House Speaker. and. Senate.
Legislators to tackle multiple Florida insurance issues in upcoming special session [Miami Herald]
With Florida’s property-insurance system in turmoil, state lawmakers could be poised to take major steps to try to stabilize the market during a special legislative session next week. Senate. President. , R- Naples. , and House Speaker. , R- Palm Coast. , released a formal session proclamation Tuesday that...
The number of uninsured Colorado kids has been on the decline. That could change.
Colorado is among the states that made the most progress in a nationwide effort to connect kids with health insurance coverage during the pandemic, according to a report published Wednesday by the. Georgetown University Health Policy Institute's Center for Children and Families. . The number of uninsured children in. Colorado.
GOVERNOR SCOTT LAUNCHES VOLUNTARY PAID FAMILY AND MEDICAL LEAVE PROGRAM
Targeted News Service (Press Releases) Governor today announced that the State of Vermont has hired The. to create the Vermont Family and Medical Leave Insurance Plan (VT-FMLI), a voluntary paid family and medical leave program that will give all working Vermonters access to affordable paid family and medical leave insurance by 2025.
LTA unable to cover debt service due to Ida damage
Damage from Hurricane Ida cut toll revenues for the Louisiana Transportation Authority by 78% in fiscal year 2022, leaving the LTA unable to cover its required debt service payments, according to the Louisiana Legislative Auditor. As a result, all tolling operations, manual collections, and invoicing were idle from August 28, 2021, through June 30, 2022, "the…
Nine Florida residents arrested in $37 million medical fraud scheme
Nine residents of Florida were arrested Tuesday by FBI agents in connection with the implementation of a health care fraud scheme worth $37 million, after being indicted by a federal grand jury in Miami. The defendants, whose nationalities were not disclosed, were identified as Arisleidys Fernandez, Leidys Delmas, Pedro Hugo Prieto, Daimara Borroto, Elias…
Oklahoma's improvement in child uninsured rate is best in the U.S., researchers say
Oklahoma's recent decline in uninsured children represents the biggest improvement among all states, according to a new report examining the COVID-19 pandemic's impact nationally on child insurance rates. The report, released Wednesday by. Georgetown University's. Center for Children and Families. , shows that in. Oklahoma. the rate of uninsured children...
Pursuit for funds from deceased Lincoln businessman expands to Iowa
This Lincoln home, at 11700 E. Van Dorn St., as well as a guest cottage and a "barndominium," were part of a residential complex being built by Aaron Marshbanks, a Lincoln businessman being investigated for alleged loan fraud. (Paul Hammel/Nebraska Examiner)LINCOLN — Two more financial institutions, including one from Iowa, have now joined the more than 20 Nebraska banks, savings…
InsuranceNewsNet
Camp Hill, PA
3K+
Followers
33K+
Post
317K+
Views
ABOUT
InsuranceNewsNet is one of the largest media companies covering the insurance industryhttps://www.insurancenewsnet.com
Comments / 0