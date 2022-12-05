ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Best’s Commentary: Florida Government Seeks to Repair Property Insurance Market

Legislators prepare another special legislative session to help stabilize its troubled property insurance market, AM Best is of the view that without immediate and substantive long-term legislative reforms, the potential for further insurer insolvencies remains. The Best’s Commentary, “Florida Government Seeks to Repair Property Insurance Market,” states that many market...
FLORIDA STATE
Insurance Department Must Protect Public's Right to Scrutinize Insurance Rate Increases Consumer Watchdog Says in Letter to Commissioner Lara After Abrupt Approval of GEICO Rate Hike

LOS ANGELES , Dec. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The California Department of Insurance. increase in auto insurance premiums for GEICO customers without following the public participation requirements of Proposition 103. Overall, the 6.9% rate hike will impact 2.1 million GEICO policyholders who face an average. $125. annual premium increase. In...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Homeowners insurance UPC to withdraw from Louisiana

American Press (Lake Charles, LA) Florida -based homeowners insurer United Property & Casualty Insurance Company. (UPC) has announced it is leaving several states next year. The company has about 36,000. Louisiana. policyholders and will begin non-renewing its policies in 2023. About 33,000 UPC policyholders whose policy term is scheduled to...
LOUISIANA STATE
Platkin halts sale of bogus investment packages tied to cannabis products

The New Jersey Bureau of Securities ordered a Las Vegas- based online entity to stop offering fraudulent, unregistered securities in the form of investment packages for cannabis products. In a cease-and-desist notice issued Dec. 6, Buy Cannabis Stocks Investments Inc. was directed to“ immediately stop” violating New Jersey’ s securities laws by offering bogus…
Crop insurance discount programs applications available

Iowa Secretary of Agriculture is encouraging farmers and landowners who planted cover crops this fall to apply for the Crop Insurance Discount Program by. per acre discount on spring crop insurance premiums for cover crop acres located within. Iowa. . " Iowa. farmers are continuing to invest in and implement...
IOWA STATE
Hawaii government workers might be able to drop Kaiser health insurance [The Honolulu Star-Advertiser]

Honolulu Star-Advertiser (HI) Dec. 6—The state agency that provides health insurance benefits to government workers in. is considering offering employees a special open enrollment period to allow them to switch their health coverage from. Kaiser Permanente. to the. Hawaii Medical Service Association. due to the protracted strike by Kaiser's...
HAWAII STATE
LTA unable to cover debt service due to Ida damage

Damage from Hurricane Ida cut toll revenues for the Louisiana Transportation Authority by 78% in fiscal year 2022, leaving the LTA unable to cover its required debt service payments, according to the Louisiana Legislative Auditor. As a result, all tolling operations, manual collections, and invoicing were idle from August 28, 2021, through June 30, 2022, "the…
LOUISIANA STATE
Oklahoma's improvement in child uninsured rate is best in the U.S., researchers say

Oklahoma's recent decline in uninsured children represents the biggest improvement among all states, according to a new report examining the COVID-19 pandemic's impact nationally on child insurance rates. The report, released Wednesday by. Georgetown University's. Center for Children and Families. , shows that in. Oklahoma. the rate of uninsured children...
OKLAHOMA STATE
Pursuit for funds from deceased Lincoln businessman expands to Iowa

This Lincoln home, at 11700 E. Van Dorn St., as well as a guest cottage and a "barndominium," were part of a residential complex being built by Aaron Marshbanks, a Lincoln businessman being investigated for alleged loan fraud. (Paul Hammel/Nebraska Examiner)LINCOLN — Two more financial institutions, including one from Iowa, have now joined the more than 20 Nebraska banks, savings…
LINCOLN, NE
