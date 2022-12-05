ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Extra Extra: The guy who invented the modern bulletproof vest shot himself in the chest ... a lot

By James Ramsay
Gothamist
Gothamist
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1KlDrP_0jYChNII00

Good Monday afternoon in New York City, where Frankie Belts' favorite Astoria pool hall might not close, after all. Here's what else is happening:

  • Companies associated with the Petrosyants twins, Eric Adams' close friends who own the Midtown restaurant he frequently eats at, currently owe at least $1.7 million in unpaid taxes , penalties and interest.
  • Ramy Joudeh, a 36-year-old former prosecutor in the Brooklyn district attorney's office, has pleaded guilty to his role in a marijuana smuggling ring .
  • A 38-year-old man riding an e-bike was killed by a hit-and-run driver in Chelsea yesterday morning.
  • NBC New York found that calls to New Jersey's gambling crisis hotline have seen a triple-digit spike since mobile betting became legal in the state.
  • An intriguing new documentary called Second Chance tells the story of Richard Davis, the semi-obnoxious showman who invented the modern-day bulletproof vest — and sold it by shooting himself in the chest point blank 192 times over his career.
  • Marjorie Taylor Greene: What's going on there?
  • The White House said it secretly gave Ukraine weakened rocket launchers that aren't capable of firing a missile all the way into Russian territory, a measure taken to prevent a war between Russia and NATO.
  • Business is booming in Castelbuono, Sicily, the epicenter of panettone production.
  • Good Morning America has decided to pull Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes, the extremely attractive co-stars who had an affair with each other, off the air so viewers can't tune in to observe their chemistry.
  • Pitchfork named Alvvays' "Belinda Says" the best song of the year . It's good!
  • Follow Gothamist on Twitter , Instagram , YouTube , and like us on Facebook . You can also get the top stories in our daily newsletter — sign up here.
  • And finally, tiny howl:

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KLST/KSAN

American author Michael Shellenberger releases ‘Twitter Files Part 4’

Author Michael Shellenberger on Saturday night released the fourth installment of the “Twitter Files,” an initiative backed by Twitter CEO Elon Musk to shed light on “free speech suppression.” This latest portion of uncovered information regarding Twitter’s content moderation pre-Musk focused on employees’ reactions to the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol, leading up […]
Gothamist

Gothamist

New York, NY
4K+
Followers
1K+
Post
740K+
Views
ABOUT

Gothamist is a website about New York City and everything that happens in it.

 http://www.gothamist.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy