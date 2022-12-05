Extra Extra: The guy who invented the modern bulletproof vest shot himself in the chest ... a lot
Good Monday afternoon in New York City, where Frankie Belts' favorite Astoria pool hall might not close, after all. Here's what else is happening:
- Companies associated with the Petrosyants twins, Eric Adams' close friends who own the Midtown restaurant he frequently eats at, currently owe at least $1.7 million in unpaid taxes , penalties and interest.
- Ramy Joudeh, a 36-year-old former prosecutor in the Brooklyn district attorney's office, has pleaded guilty to his role in a marijuana smuggling ring .
- A 38-year-old man riding an e-bike was killed by a hit-and-run driver in Chelsea yesterday morning.
- NBC New York found that calls to New Jersey's gambling crisis hotline have seen a triple-digit spike since mobile betting became legal in the state.
- An intriguing new documentary called Second Chance tells the story of Richard Davis, the semi-obnoxious showman who invented the modern-day bulletproof vest — and sold it by shooting himself in the chest point blank 192 times over his career.
- Marjorie Taylor Greene: What's going on there?
- The White House said it secretly gave Ukraine weakened rocket launchers that aren't capable of firing a missile all the way into Russian territory, a measure taken to prevent a war between Russia and NATO.
- Business is booming in Castelbuono, Sicily, the epicenter of panettone production.
- Good Morning America has decided to pull Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes, the extremely attractive co-stars who had an affair with each other, off the air so viewers can't tune in to observe their chemistry.
- Pitchfork named Alvvays' "Belinda Says" the best song of the year . It's good!
- And finally, tiny howl:
