ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Bedford, MA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Turnto10.com

Fall River man arrested in connection with motor vehicle break-ins

A Fall River man has been arrested after allegedly breaking into motor vehicles. On November 30, two motor vehicles were broken into at local businesses in Fall River. Items were stolen from one of the vehicles. 30-year old Wilson Colon-Tirado was arrested Friday, December 9 in connection with the break-ins.
FALL RIVER, MA
Turnto10.com

Child accidentally started fire in Woonsocket apartment, police say

WOONSOCKET, R.I. (WJAR) — The Woonsocket Police Department said Friday that a child accidentally started a fire that displaced 35 people from an apartment complex. Investigators have not yet said how Thursday's fire on Rockridge Drive started. The Rhode Island Department of Children, Youth and Families confirmed Child Protective...
WOONSOCKET, RI
Turnto10.com

Crane worker dies at South Boston terminal

BOSTON, Mass. (WJAR) — A crane worker died while on the job in South Boston. Massachusetts State Police say a 58-year-old Methuen man was working on the Conley Terminal around 9:45 a.m. Friday morning when he either fell or collapsed from a platform. Officers say his jacket got caught...
BOSTON, MA
Turnto10.com

Homecoming held for historic East Greenwich fire truck

EAST GREENWICH, R.I. (WJAR) — A homecoming for a historic East Greenwich city service ladder truck was held on Saturday. The Ahren Fox fire truck made it's way back to the city, and its been nearly 65 years since it was last in service. The truck was used from...
EAST GREENWICH, RI
Turnto10.com

Warwick police seek information about man not seen for a month

Warwick police said Friday that they’re looking for information about a man who hasn’t been seen in a month. Police said 53-year-old Sean O’Neil left his apartment on Nov. 8 in a blue Volvo S40 and never came home. They said he may be “in the area...
WARWICK, RI
Turnto10.com

New Bedford offers up to 2 hours of free holiday parking

NEW BEDFORD, Mass. (WJAR) — The City of New Bedford launched its holiday parking program through the end of December. Visitors will be able to park for free for up to two hours. Those who park longer than that and get a ticket can have the ticket forgiven by...
NEW BEDFORD, MA
Turnto10.com

Fall River receives $14M to change out lead pipes and electrify the city's bus fleet

FALL RIVER, Mass. (WJAR) — Now that the bipartisan infrastructure measure is law, the City of Fall River is set to receive $14 million from the federal government. "It is so good to be back in Fall River and it is so good to be here with people that want to partner and make real change," Sen. Elizabeth Warren said at the BMC Durfee High School on Friday.
FALL RIVER, MA
Turnto10.com

Person struck by vehicle in East Providence

EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WJAR) — A person was struck by a vehicle in East Providence on Thursday night, according to police. Police closed part of Warren Avenue for hours. The person was taken to a nearby hospital with non-life threatening injuries. Police said the driver is not facing charges.
EAST PROVIDENCE, RI
Turnto10.com

Fire forces 35 people from apartments in Woonsocket

WOONSOCKET, R.I. (WJAR) — The Red Cross is assisting 35 people, 15 adults and 20 children, after a fire at an apartment building in Woonsocket on Thursday. Firefighters were called to a complex on Rockridge Drive at about 3:15 p.m. They found heavy fire coming from the second story...
WOONSOCKET, RI
Turnto10.com

Police release name of woman killed in I-495 crash in Bellingham

BELLINGHAM, Mass. (WJAR) — Massachusetts State Police identified the woman killed in a single-car crash on Interstate 495 south in Bellingham on Thursday night. Police said 53-year-old Jane Middleton of Holliston was found by first responders after her car went off the road and rolled onto its side. Middleton...
BELLINGHAM, MA
Turnto10.com

Brawl breaks out at Providence sports bar

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WJAR) — A brawl broke out at the Sport and Leisure bar in Providence late Friday night. A bouncer tells NBC 10 that a fight broke out around midnight and caused the bar to shut down early. NBC 10 has reached out to Providence police on whether...
PROVIDENCE, RI
Turnto10.com

Woman dies in I-495 crash in Bellingham

BELLINGHAM, Mass. (WJAR) — A woman was killed in a crash on Interstate 495 south in Bellingham, Massachusetts, on Thursday night. Massachusetts State Police were called at about 6 p.m. for reports of a car that went off road and rolled onto its side near exit 46. The driver,...
BELLINGHAM, MA
Turnto10.com

Warwick police host visit with Santa Clause

WARWICK, R.I. (WJAR) — Santa Clause touched down in Warwick on Saturday with loud cheers and jingle bells. The Pontiac Police Substation was transformed into the North Pole. Families were able to enjoy some holiday goodies and take a photo with Santa. The department said the visit and family...
WARWICK, RI
Turnto10.com

Police: Missing North Kingstown man found dead

(AP) — Police say a North Kingstown man reported missing has been found dead. The North Kingstown Police Department says they found 86-year-old Russell Greene dead on Thursday. Police do not believe the death is suspicious. No further information has been released. In an earlier morning social media post,...
NORTH KINGSTOWN, RI
Turnto10.com

Middletown shelter struggles to get large dog breeds adopted

MIDDLETOWN, R.I. (WJAR) — If you're looking for a new furry friend, Potter League for Animals in Middletown has you covered. Shelter officials created a discounted adoption campaign for some of their dogs that are having a hard time getting adopted. Visitors have the chance to a blocky-headed dog...
MIDDLETOWN, RI

Comments / 0

Community Policy