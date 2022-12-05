Read full article on original website
Turnto10.com
Driver at center of deadly Apple Store crash in Hingham released on bail
HINGHAM, Mass. (WJAR) — The driver charged in a deadly crash into the Apple store at the Derby Street Shops in Hingham, Massachusetts has been released on bail. Bradley Rein, 53, is charged with reckless homicide after driving into the store last month. A New Jersey man was killed...
Turnto10.com
Fall River man arrested in connection with motor vehicle break-ins
A Fall River man has been arrested after allegedly breaking into motor vehicles. On November 30, two motor vehicles were broken into at local businesses in Fall River. Items were stolen from one of the vehicles. 30-year old Wilson Colon-Tirado was arrested Friday, December 9 in connection with the break-ins.
Turnto10.com
Child accidentally started fire in Woonsocket apartment, police say
WOONSOCKET, R.I. (WJAR) — The Woonsocket Police Department said Friday that a child accidentally started a fire that displaced 35 people from an apartment complex. Investigators have not yet said how Thursday's fire on Rockridge Drive started. The Rhode Island Department of Children, Youth and Families confirmed Child Protective...
Turnto10.com
Two men sought in assault, robbery at Mansfield convenience store
MANSFIELD, Mass. (WJAR) — Mansfield police said Thursday that they’re looking for two men who beat up and robbed a third man. The assault happened at a gas station on South Main Street at about 1:20 p.m. Wednesday. A witness said the men broke a car window and...
Turnto10.com
Crane worker dies at South Boston terminal
BOSTON, Mass. (WJAR) — A crane worker died while on the job in South Boston. Massachusetts State Police say a 58-year-old Methuen man was working on the Conley Terminal around 9:45 a.m. Friday morning when he either fell or collapsed from a platform. Officers say his jacket got caught...
Turnto10.com
Warwick police seek to identify man involved in incident at Warwick Mall
(WJAR) — The Warwick Police Department is looking to identify a man connected to an unspecified incident at the Warwick Mall. Police shared images of the person of interest on social media and said the incident took place on Wednesday at the mall between the hours of 11:53 a.m. and 12:16 p.m.
Turnto10.com
Homecoming held for historic East Greenwich fire truck
EAST GREENWICH, R.I. (WJAR) — A homecoming for a historic East Greenwich city service ladder truck was held on Saturday. The Ahren Fox fire truck made it's way back to the city, and its been nearly 65 years since it was last in service. The truck was used from...
Turnto10.com
Warwick police seek information about man not seen for a month
Warwick police said Friday that they’re looking for information about a man who hasn’t been seen in a month. Police said 53-year-old Sean O’Neil left his apartment on Nov. 8 in a blue Volvo S40 and never came home. They said he may be “in the area...
Turnto10.com
New Bedford offers up to 2 hours of free holiday parking
NEW BEDFORD, Mass. (WJAR) — The City of New Bedford launched its holiday parking program through the end of December. Visitors will be able to park for free for up to two hours. Those who park longer than that and get a ticket can have the ticket forgiven by...
Turnto10.com
'Don't arrest the dog': Elks Lodge community looks for man who brought dog to break in
WARWICK, R.I. (WJAR) — A barefooted man and his dog were caught on camera breaking into the tiki bar at the Tri-City Elk Lodge in Warwick this summer. Police said it happened around 4 a.m. on Aug. 30. The police department shared photos of the pair on social media...
Turnto10.com
Fall River receives $14M to change out lead pipes and electrify the city's bus fleet
FALL RIVER, Mass. (WJAR) — Now that the bipartisan infrastructure measure is law, the City of Fall River is set to receive $14 million from the federal government. "It is so good to be back in Fall River and it is so good to be here with people that want to partner and make real change," Sen. Elizabeth Warren said at the BMC Durfee High School on Friday.
Turnto10.com
Person struck by vehicle in East Providence
EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WJAR) — A person was struck by a vehicle in East Providence on Thursday night, according to police. Police closed part of Warren Avenue for hours. The person was taken to a nearby hospital with non-life threatening injuries. Police said the driver is not facing charges.
Turnto10.com
Fire forces 35 people from apartments in Woonsocket
WOONSOCKET, R.I. (WJAR) — The Red Cross is assisting 35 people, 15 adults and 20 children, after a fire at an apartment building in Woonsocket on Thursday. Firefighters were called to a complex on Rockridge Drive at about 3:15 p.m. They found heavy fire coming from the second story...
Turnto10.com
Police release name of woman killed in I-495 crash in Bellingham
BELLINGHAM, Mass. (WJAR) — Massachusetts State Police identified the woman killed in a single-car crash on Interstate 495 south in Bellingham on Thursday night. Police said 53-year-old Jane Middleton of Holliston was found by first responders after her car went off the road and rolled onto its side. Middleton...
Turnto10.com
Brawl breaks out at Providence sports bar
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WJAR) — A brawl broke out at the Sport and Leisure bar in Providence late Friday night. A bouncer tells NBC 10 that a fight broke out around midnight and caused the bar to shut down early. NBC 10 has reached out to Providence police on whether...
Turnto10.com
Woman dies in I-495 crash in Bellingham
BELLINGHAM, Mass. (WJAR) — A woman was killed in a crash on Interstate 495 south in Bellingham, Massachusetts, on Thursday night. Massachusetts State Police were called at about 6 p.m. for reports of a car that went off road and rolled onto its side near exit 46. The driver,...
Turnto10.com
Warwick police host visit with Santa Clause
WARWICK, R.I. (WJAR) — Santa Clause touched down in Warwick on Saturday with loud cheers and jingle bells. The Pontiac Police Substation was transformed into the North Pole. Families were able to enjoy some holiday goodies and take a photo with Santa. The department said the visit and family...
Turnto10.com
Police: Missing North Kingstown man found dead
(AP) — Police say a North Kingstown man reported missing has been found dead. The North Kingstown Police Department says they found 86-year-old Russell Greene dead on Thursday. Police do not believe the death is suspicious. No further information has been released. In an earlier morning social media post,...
Turnto10.com
Owner of furniture store lost in fire says business was hitting peak sales
LINCOLN, R.I. (WJAR) — The owners of Knock On Wood Furniture in Lincoln lost almost everything in a fire last week. Michael Gordon’s life changed last Thursday night as his business on Lonsdale Avenue burned for hours. “My wife screamed at me at 11:30 at night ‘Wake up,...
Turnto10.com
Middletown shelter struggles to get large dog breeds adopted
MIDDLETOWN, R.I. (WJAR) — If you're looking for a new furry friend, Potter League for Animals in Middletown has you covered. Shelter officials created a discounted adoption campaign for some of their dogs that are having a hard time getting adopted. Visitors have the chance to a blocky-headed dog...
