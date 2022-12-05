Read full article on original website
DENNIS RAY LEE
Dennis Ray Lee, 76, of Antwerp, passed away Tuesday, December 6, 2022, at his home. Denny was born in Payne, Ohio, on March 7, 1946, son of the late Myrtle (Wirts) & Robert Lee. Denny worked at BF Goodrich for 42 years. He was a talented writer and woodworker. Denny...
Lynne Eileen Carr
Lynne Eileen Carr, 58, of Antwerp, passed away Saturday, December 3, 2022 at Indiana University Methodist Hospital in Indianapolis, Indiana. Lynne was born in Fort Wayne, Indiana on October 21, 1964, to Joyce and David Carr. Lynne was a 1984 graduate of Antwerp High School. She also got her culinary...
Pajama Drive Held at Divine Mercy School
Now more than ever, it’s so important for all children to have a comforting bedtime. For more than a decade, Scholastic Book Clubs and Pajama Program have come together to help make bedtime better for kids in need by donating more than 850,000 pairs of pajamas and 1.25 million books. For every pair of pajamas donated, Scholastic donates a brand-new book to children in need in Paulding County.
Donations Received For Hicksville Splash Pad Project
The Hicksville Rotary Foundation board members: Shannon Villena, Steve Eyers, Pat King, Larry Culler (Rotary Club President), and Kirk Collins; recently donated $10,000 towards the HCF Hicksville Splash Pad project. The Defiance Area Foundation recently donated $10,000 towards the planned village Splash Pad project. Picture is Jim Williams (DAF board...
DOUBLE HOMICIDE INVESTIGATION
Paulding, Ohio – On today’s date, shortly after 12:00 p.m., deputies were dispatched to 6502 Road 123 in Latty Township for a welfare check. Co-workers of 60-year-old Celecitas Pelegrino Williams were concerned she had not reported to work for 2 days, she hadn’t called off and she had not answered her phone.
Panthers Suffer First Loss
PAULDING – Visiting Defiance limited Paulding to five points in the final stanza as the Bulldogs recorded a 50-37 win over the Panthers in boys non-conference basketball action Friday night at the ‘Jungle.’. Defiance scored a dozen points in the opening period while limiting the maroon and white...
