Now more than ever, it’s so important for all children to have a comforting bedtime. For more than a decade, Scholastic Book Clubs and Pajama Program have come together to help make bedtime better for kids in need by donating more than 850,000 pairs of pajamas and 1.25 million books. For every pair of pajamas donated, Scholastic donates a brand-new book to children in need in Paulding County.

PAULDING COUNTY, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO