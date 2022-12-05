ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Moscow, ID

bigcountrynewsconnection.com

Updated Timeline and Information in Moscow Quadruple Murder Investigation

MOSCOW - On Sunday, November 13 at 11:58 a.m., the Moscow Police Department responded to 1122 King Road in Moscow for the report of an unconscious person. When officers arrived on scene, they discovered the slain bodies of four University of Idaho students. The four victims were later identified as...
MOSCOW, ID
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Moscow Police release new body camera footage from Nov. 13

MOSCOW, ID. – For the first time, Moscow detectives have released new body camera footage during the early morning hours of Sunday, Nov. 13. Police hope that the footage can provide new leads the case of the four University of Idaho students killed. In the video, police officers are seen on patrol in Moscow around the time investigators believe Xana...
MOSCOW, ID
iheart.com

President Of Frat Where Idaho Murder Victims Were Last Seen Breaks Silence

Investigators into the quadruple homicide of four University of Idaho students have turned their attention to the Sigma Chi fraternity house, where Xana Kernodle and her boyfriend, Ethan Chapin, were last seen alive. On Monday and Tuesday, members of the fraternity were interviewed by police as investigators try to piece...
MOSCOW, ID
KIVI-TV

Investigators to remove victims' personal belongings from Moscow murder scene

On Wednesday, investigators will return to the King Road residence where four University of Idaho students were stabbed to death last month. Chief James Fry says they'll collect victims' personal belongings that are no longer needed for the investigation, and will return items to the victims' families. "The items will...
MOSCOW, ID
pullmanradio.com

Moscow PD Update On Investigation Into UI Student Murders

The Moscow Police Department has issued an update on its investigation into who killed four University of Idaho students. Kaylee Goncalves, Madison Mogen, Ethan Chapin and Xana Kernodle were found stabbed to death inside an apartment near campus on November 13th. Detectives have ruled out an incident involving Kaylee from...
MOSCOW, ID
koze.com

Moscow Man Booked Into Latah County Jail on Multiple Felonies

MOSCOW, ID – A 39-year-old Moscow man was arrested on multiple felony charges late last night after allegedly injuring two family members and cutting himself with a knife. According to a Probable Cause Affidavit, James Curtis Leonard was charged with Domestic Battery with Traumatic Injury, Aggravated Assault, Attempted Strangulation, and Felony Injury to Child following the incident in the 600 block of Palouse River Drive.
MOSCOW, ID
KHQ Right Now

Mourning in Moscow: Four University of Idaho students murdered, investigation ongoing

A collection of our coverage of the murder of four murdered University of Idaho students on Sunday, Nov. 13. This is a developing story, and updates will be added to this page. If you have evidence that could help in the investigation, call 208-883-7180 or message tipline@ci.moscow.us or fbi.gov/moscowidaho. You can support Madison Mogen and Kaylee Goncalves's families here, Xana Kernodle's family here and Ethan Chapin's family here.
MOSCOW, ID
KREM2

Latest Info | Moscow PD says U of I murder victim's stalker claims stem from encounter at business

MOSCOW, Idaho — Moscow Police have provided new details in the investigation of four murdered University of Idaho students on Nov. 13, 2022. In their latest update, police revealed information about an encounter Kaylee Goncalves, one of the four victims, had at a local business in mid-October. Police said this encounter may be related to references Kaylee made to friends and family about having a stalker.
MOSCOW, ID
koze.com

Lewiston Woman Pleads Not Guilty in Murder of Her Father

A Lewiston woman pleaded not guilty during her arraignment this week to the first-degree murder of her father earlier this year. 54-year-old Kimberly Morrison is accused of suffocating and poisoning Kenneth Morrison in early January. Kimberly Morrison is charged along with her 81-year-old mother Kay Morrison, the ex-wife of Kenneth...
LEWISTON, ID
idahoednews.org

U of I homicide investigation: Update, 12.5.22

As the investigation into the killings of four University of Idaho students enters its third week, Moscow’s police chief dismissed the idea that the case could go cold. “I’m not even going to speculate on that, No. 1, because that’s not even in my mind,” James Fry said in an interview with Anthony Kuipers of the Moscow-Pullman Daily News last week. “We’re going to solve this. We’re going to continue to work until we solve it.”
MOSCOW, ID
KLEWTV

Lewiston standoff ends in arrest after man allegedly fires gun in home

On December 3rd, 2022 at approximately 6:04pm, Lewiston Police responded to a report of a domestic in the 3300 block of 8th Street F. Information given was that a firearm was involved. Upon arrival, officers made contact with several occupants of the house, including children. Officers were informed that a male inside the house had been involved in a domestic with his spouse and a firearm had been discharged during the dispute but no one had been hit with the round that was fired. The female half of the domestic and the children were able to exit the house safely and then called police.
LEWISTON, ID

