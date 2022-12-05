Read full article on original website
School Allows Remote Learning Following Unsolved Campus MurdersStill UnsolvedMoscow, ID
Couple grows own food, raises 10 kids: "No money to buy groceries"Amy ChristieLewiston, ID
Sad Moments at The University of Idaho: 4 Students Were Killed While Sleeping In Their BedsJoseph GodwinMoscow, ID
Were Four College Kids Targeted by a Serial Killer?NikMoscow, ID
4 University of Idaho Students Found Dead, Homicide SuspectedAMY KAPLANMoscow, ID
Idaho Police Release Biggest Breakthrough Yet in Murder Case
Kenneth Mains, a former law enforcement official told Newsweek that the new information released by police "is a big revelation."
bigcountrynewsconnection.com
Updated Timeline and Information in Moscow Quadruple Murder Investigation
MOSCOW - On Sunday, November 13 at 11:58 a.m., the Moscow Police Department responded to 1122 King Road in Moscow for the report of an unconscious person. When officers arrived on scene, they discovered the slain bodies of four University of Idaho students. The four victims were later identified as...
Moscow Police release new body camera footage from Nov. 13
MOSCOW, ID. – For the first time, Moscow detectives have released new body camera footage during the early morning hours of Sunday, Nov. 13. Police hope that the footage can provide new leads the case of the four University of Idaho students killed. In the video, police officers are seen on patrol in Moscow around the time investigators believe Xana...
LISTEN: Moscow Police Chief James Fry With Latest on Moscow Murder Investigation
MOSCOW - Moscow Police Chief James Fry appeared on the morning news program on Newstalk for the Palouse Thursday morning. Hear the full interview with Pullman Radio's Evan Ellis below.
iheart.com
President Of Frat Where Idaho Murder Victims Were Last Seen Breaks Silence
Investigators into the quadruple homicide of four University of Idaho students have turned their attention to the Sigma Chi fraternity house, where Xana Kernodle and her boyfriend, Ethan Chapin, were last seen alive. On Monday and Tuesday, members of the fraternity were interviewed by police as investigators try to piece...
uiargonaut.com
Fact versus fiction: Confirmed information in Moscow’s murder investigation
What we know and don’t know about the night of the murders. As the investigation continues into the murders of four University of Idaho, here is the information on what has been confirmed about the night of the crime, as well as the details behind the legitimacy of some circulated rumors.
KIVI-TV
Investigators to remove victims' personal belongings from Moscow murder scene
On Wednesday, investigators will return to the King Road residence where four University of Idaho students were stabbed to death last month. Chief James Fry says they'll collect victims' personal belongings that are no longer needed for the investigation, and will return items to the victims' families. "The items will...
Moscow Police Zero In on 3-Hour Window as Potential Key to Murder Case
On Monday, police in Moscow, Idaho, asked the community for new information on the fatal stabbing of four college students, as no suspect has been identified.
University of Idaho murder case still under investigation
Retired NYPD inspector, Founder of OpsDesk.org, and FOX News Contributor Paul Mauro joins Mark Reardon to discuss his trip to Idaho and the latest updates on the gruesome murders of four University of Idaho students.
Idaho murders: Police identify 'stalker' incident involving victim Kaylee Goncalves
Idaho police have addressed a potential "stalker" involving one of the victims in last month's murder of four University of Idaho roommates.
pullmanradio.com
Moscow PD Update On Investigation Into UI Student Murders
The Moscow Police Department has issued an update on its investigation into who killed four University of Idaho students. Kaylee Goncalves, Madison Mogen, Ethan Chapin and Xana Kernodle were found stabbed to death inside an apartment near campus on November 13th. Detectives have ruled out an incident involving Kaylee from...
koze.com
Moscow Man Booked Into Latah County Jail on Multiple Felonies
MOSCOW, ID – A 39-year-old Moscow man was arrested on multiple felony charges late last night after allegedly injuring two family members and cutting himself with a knife. According to a Probable Cause Affidavit, James Curtis Leonard was charged with Domestic Battery with Traumatic Injury, Aggravated Assault, Attempted Strangulation, and Felony Injury to Child following the incident in the 600 block of Palouse River Drive.
KHQ Right Now
Mourning in Moscow: Four University of Idaho students murdered, investigation ongoing
A collection of our coverage of the murder of four murdered University of Idaho students on Sunday, Nov. 13. This is a developing story, and updates will be added to this page. If you have evidence that could help in the investigation, call 208-883-7180 or message tipline@ci.moscow.us or fbi.gov/moscowidaho. You can support Madison Mogen and Kaylee Goncalves's families here, Xana Kernodle's family here and Ethan Chapin's family here.
Idaho authorities outline stalker incident involving slain university student
The Moscow, Idaho, Police Department released a statement on Monday discussing the potential stalking and killing incident that occurred last month in the city when four students at the University of Idaho were found dead at a house on Nov. 13 after returning from different locations that day. Police on Monday specifically addressed claims made…
Latest Info | Moscow PD says U of I murder victim's stalker claims stem from encounter at business
MOSCOW, Idaho — Moscow Police have provided new details in the investigation of four murdered University of Idaho students on Nov. 13, 2022. In their latest update, police revealed information about an encounter Kaylee Goncalves, one of the four victims, had at a local business in mid-October. Police said this encounter may be related to references Kaylee made to friends and family about having a stalker.
fox29.com
Idaho murders: ‘Rage,’ ‘randomness’ among similarities to Ted Bundy’s infamous killings, former attorney says
MOSCOW, Idaho - A longtime criminal defense attorney who represented serial killer Ted Bundy is weighing in on similarities and differences between the horrific acts of his infamous former client and those of the uncaptured killer behind the University of Idaho murders. John Henry Browne served as a criminal defense...
koze.com
Lewiston Woman Pleads Not Guilty in Murder of Her Father
A Lewiston woman pleaded not guilty during her arraignment this week to the first-degree murder of her father earlier this year. 54-year-old Kimberly Morrison is accused of suffocating and poisoning Kenneth Morrison in early January. Kimberly Morrison is charged along with her 81-year-old mother Kay Morrison, the ex-wife of Kenneth...
University of Idaho Candlelight Vigil Remembers 4 Slain Students
November 13, 2022 is a day Idahoans will never forget. It was the day four University of Idaho students were stabbed to death in their off-campus Moscow apartment as lay asleep in their beds. The Idaho Vandal community mourns the loss of Ethan Chapin, 20, of Conway, Washington; Madison Mogen,...
idahoednews.org
U of I homicide investigation: Update, 12.5.22
As the investigation into the killings of four University of Idaho students enters its third week, Moscow’s police chief dismissed the idea that the case could go cold. “I’m not even going to speculate on that, No. 1, because that’s not even in my mind,” James Fry said in an interview with Anthony Kuipers of the Moscow-Pullman Daily News last week. “We’re going to solve this. We’re going to continue to work until we solve it.”
KLEWTV
Lewiston standoff ends in arrest after man allegedly fires gun in home
On December 3rd, 2022 at approximately 6:04pm, Lewiston Police responded to a report of a domestic in the 3300 block of 8th Street F. Information given was that a firearm was involved. Upon arrival, officers made contact with several occupants of the house, including children. Officers were informed that a male inside the house had been involved in a domestic with his spouse and a firearm had been discharged during the dispute but no one had been hit with the round that was fired. The female half of the domestic and the children were able to exit the house safely and then called police.
