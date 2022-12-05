Read full article on original website
Ravens activate Dobbins, Williams before Pittsburgh game
OWINGS MILLS, Md. (AP) — The Baltimore Ravens activated running back J.K. Dobbins and defensive back Marcus Williams on Saturday. Dobbins had been on injured reserve because of lingering knee issues, and Williams had a wrist injury. Williams has missed the past seven games and Dobbins missed the past six.
Here is the latest Big 12 Conference sports news from The Associated Press
UNDATED (AP) — TCU quarterback Max Duggan is The Associated Press Big 12 offensive player of the year. Duggan was a unanimous selection. So was Sonny Dykes for coach of the year after his first season with the Horned Frogs. Kansas State defensive end Felix Anudike-Uzomah is the Big 12's top defensive player, and Oklahoma quarterback Dillon Gabriel the newcomer of the year. Nine TCU players were first-team picks after the playoff-bound Frogs were the first Big 12 team since Texas in 2009 to finish the regular season 12-0. NEW YORK (AP) — Thirteen of the last 14 Heisman Trophy winners to enter the NFL have done so as first-round draft picks, including all 11 quarterbacks. Stetson Bennett is a contender from another era of college football. The Georgia quarterback already has a national championship ring. At 5-foot-11 and 190 pounds, Bennett is no lock to be drafted at all, but has become a bona fide college football star. Bennett is one of four Heisman finalist quarterbacks along with USC's Caleb Williams, Ohio State's C.J. Stroud and TCU's Max Duggan.
No. 22 San Diego St. hopes to return to winning form vs. Kennesaw St.
San Diego State could be teetering on the edge of the top 25 rankings when the Aztecs host Kennesaw State
Clark, No. 19 UCLA rout Denver 87-64 for 5th straight win
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Jaylen Clark scored 24 points and No. 19 UCLA opened the second half with a 17-0 run on its way to an 87-64 rout of Denver on Saturday for the Bruins’ fifth straight victory. Jaime Jaquez Jr. added 18 points on 9-of-11 shooting for...
BYU hands No. 21 Creighton 4th straight loss, 83-80
LAS VEGAS (AP) — Freshman guard Dallin Hall hit a go-ahead putback with 11 seconds left and BYU handed No. 21 Creighton its fourth straight loss, 83-80 on Saturday night in the Jack Jones Hoopfest. After squandering an 11-point lead in the second half, the Cougars fell behind by one when Creighton went on a 12-0 run down the stretch. But then Hall drove down the right side of the lane and followed his own miss with a layup that put BYU back in front 81-80. Shereef Mitchell missed a 3-pointer at the other end and Hall sank two free throws in the final seconds. Rudi Williams scored 26 points to lead the Cougars (6-5), who had five players in double figures as they ended a two-game skid.
NHL suspends Kraken D Oleksiak for 3 games for illegal check
NEW YORK (AP) — Seattle Kraken defenseman Jamie Oleksiak was suspended by the NHL on Saturday for three games for an illegal check to the head of Washington Capitals defenseman Alexander Alexeyev. Oleksiak will miss the rest of Seattle's road trip, games on Sunday against Florida, Tuesday at Tampa...
