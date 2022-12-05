UNDATED (AP) — TCU quarterback Max Duggan is The Associated Press Big 12 offensive player of the year. Duggan was a unanimous selection. So was Sonny Dykes for coach of the year after his first season with the Horned Frogs. Kansas State defensive end Felix Anudike-Uzomah is the Big 12's top defensive player, and Oklahoma quarterback Dillon Gabriel the newcomer of the year. Nine TCU players were first-team picks after the playoff-bound Frogs were the first Big 12 team since Texas in 2009 to finish the regular season 12-0. NEW YORK (AP) — Thirteen of the last 14 Heisman Trophy winners to enter the NFL have done so as first-round draft picks, including all 11 quarterbacks. Stetson Bennett is a contender from another era of college football. The Georgia quarterback already has a national championship ring. At 5-foot-11 and 190 pounds, Bennett is no lock to be drafted at all, but has become a bona fide college football star. Bennett is one of four Heisman finalist quarterbacks along with USC's Caleb Williams, Ohio State's C.J. Stroud and TCU's Max Duggan.

GEORGIA STATE ・ 23 HOURS AGO