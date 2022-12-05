ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Kane sends penalty, England's World Cup hopes, over the bar

AL KHOR, Qatar (AP) — Late in the match and with the ball resting motionless on the penalty spot, Harry Kane stood ready, concentrated, eyeing the goal and his teammate from Tottenham in front of it. He started his run, he kicked the ball, and he missed — badly....
Japanese pair edges Americans to win Grand Prix Final gold

Japanese pairs skaters Riku Miura and Ryuichi Kihara narrowly edged Alexa Knierim and Brandon Frazier at the Grand Prix Final on Friday in a rematch of their head-to-head showdown won by the Americans at the world championships. Miura and Kihara became the first pair from Japan to win the capstone...

