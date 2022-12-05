Read full article on original website
Barricaded Suspect in Custody After Short Standoff
Bakersfield, Kern County, CA: Kern County Sheriff’s deputies were on scene of a barricaded suspect refusing to comply with commands to come out of a house on… Read more "Barricaded Suspect in Custody After Short Standoff"
Woman killed in crash in south Bakersfield identified
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County coroner’s office identified a woman killed in a pedestrian crash in south Bakersfield on Dec. 4. Diana Ordonez, 24, of Bakersfield was identified as a woman who was struck and killed by a vehicle on East White Lane, according to the coroner’s office. She was confirmed dead at […]
Shooting investigation underway in SW Bakersfield
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A shooting investigation in south west Bakersfield prompted a heavy police presence outside a home Friday morning, according to the Bakersfield Police Department. Bakersfield Police confirmed the investigation is underway outside a home on Western Drive, just north of Stockdale Highway. No victims have been located at this time. Avoid the […]
Bakersfield Toy Run set for Sunday
You're going to hear them roar — the motorcycles and their riders who will participate in the 2022 Bakersfield Toy Run and Food Drive set for Sunday at Beach Park and 21st Street. Rain or shine, riders will assemble between 7 and 10 a.m. to take off at 10...
Man charged in Highway 58 crash that killed woman in disabled Thunderbird
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man is facing three felony DUI-related charges for a crash that killed a 50-year-old woman on Highway 58. Gilberto Lopez-Gallegos Jr., 31, is charged with gross vehicular manslaughter while intoxicated, DUI manslaughter without gross negligence, DUI causing injury and possession of drug paraphernalia, a misdemeanor. He remains in custody on […]
Pit bull fatally shot after attacking girl, 8: police
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A pit bull that attacked an 8-year-old girl Thursday in south Bakersfield was shot and killed by a neighbor, police said. The child was entering her home on Berryessa Court when the stray dog bit her, police said. The child’s mother and a neighbor tried to free her but the dog […]
Bakersfield man arrested on multiple charges after leading police on chase
Authorities say 40-year-old Juan Barajas was found to be driving dangerously. They tried to pull him over, but he didn't stop, leading police in a short pursuit.
Bakersfield DUI checkpoint leads to three arrests, 26 citations
Bakersfield Police arrested three people for driving under the influence at a DUI checkpoint Friday evening.
BPD: Bakersfield man arrested after injuring Home Depot employee, stealing
A man was arrested in connection with pushing a Home Depot employee, causing him injuries, and stealing from the store, the Bakersfield Police Department said Friday. Noah Curtis, 20, of Bakersfield was arrested in the 4600 block of Ming Avenue and booked on suspicion of elder abuse and robbery, the BPD said.
Bakersfield Police Department asks for help locating suspect in hit-and-run
The Bakersfield Police Department (BPD) is asking the public for help locating and identifying a man involved in a hit-and-run that killed one person on Sunday, December 4th.
BPD searches for 3 robbery, assault suspects
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield Police Department is asking for the community’s help identifying three robbery suspects officials said are connected to an incident that happened at the Food Spot #2 on Wilson Road. The suspects were reported to have punched a victim in the face, causing swelling to his head and face, while […]
Review boards clear officers in shooting that left Tehachapi man dead
An incident review board has determined a recent shooting involving several law enforcement officers that left one man dead was justified.
Memorial services set for Kern firefighter Mark Schmidt
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — Memorial services will be held next week for Mark Schmidt, 61, the Kern County firefighter who passed away Nov. 27, after a battle with cancer. Schmidt is a 17-year veteran with the department. Services will be held Thursday, Dec. 15 at the Valley Baptist Church,...
Measure L passes in Kern County
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Measure L, which changes how local police and fire department chiefs are chosen, has passed in Kern County. The ballot measure passed with 52.4 percent of the vote. Under the old charter, chiefs must come from within departments. Measure L changed that. The measure presents an opportunity for the city’s growth […]
Investigation into force used against teen suspects ongoing: BPD
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — An investigation is ongoing into force used by Bakersfield police when taking two 17-year-old burglary suspects into custody, a police spokesman said. Officers Jason Gonzalez and Nathan Cantu remain on full duty as the administrative investigation continues, police Sgt. Robert Pair said Wednesday. Each officer has been employed by the Bakersfield […]
Bakersfield police searching for missing 12-year-old boy
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Police are asking for help to locate a missing 12-year-old boy who was last seen Thursday in east Bakersfield. Officers are searching for Jeremiah Maroney, 12. He was last seen on Dec. 8 in the 1400 block of Miller Street, according to police. Maroney is considered at-risk because of his age […]
Tulare officers back to work after being arrested during house party
VISALIA, Calif. — Two Tulare Police Department officers are back to work after being arrested in Visalia following a house party back in October. This is an update from an incident that happened on Halloween where Officers Juan Moreno and Alejandro Veracruz, who also happen to be siblings were taken into custody after the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office paid a visit to Moreno’s house due to complaints of loud music.
Omni Family Health opens new facility in East Bakersfield
People in East Bakersfield now have a new Omni Family Health Facility available for their health needs. Bakersfield Mayor Karen Goh was among those celebrating the grand opening on December 8th.
Man ordered to trial on murder charges in alleged street racing crash
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A judge has ordered a man to stand trial on charges including second-degree murder for allegedly racing another vehicle that crashed, fatally injuring two occupants. Nathan Valencia, 31, was ordered to trial on six of seven felony charges after a two-day preliminary hearing that ended Thursday, according to court records. A […]
Hit-and-run victim killed after celebrating 39th birthday
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - A Bakersfield man was killed in a hit-and-run while headed home from celebrating his birthday, according to reports. News outlet KGET reported that Derek Lee Ramirez Morgan had just capped off a night of bowling with his family on his 39th birthday when tragedy struck last Friday.
