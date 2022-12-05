Public input requested on local internet quality

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. – County officials are asking residents in Santa Barbara, San Luis Obispo and Ventura counties to test their internet speed in efforts to help improve local internet quality.

The County of Santa Barbara said residents can help collect data by testing their internet speeds wherever they log-in and self-report that information to The Broadband Consortium of the Pacific Coast.

Data collected from this survey will be used to identify gaps in internet access, differences in speed and affordability issues, according to the county.

County officials said this information is collected under the Broadband for All legislation, signed into law by Governor Gavin Newsom in Dec. 2020, and funded by the California Emerging Technology Fund.

The Broadband Consortium of the Pacific Coast said it plans on collecting public-provided internet speeds until mid-2023 with a possible extension of the data collecting until early-2024.

Here is the link where you can provide your internet speed and access information.

