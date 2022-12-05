Read full article on original website
Get $400 From Massachusetts. How Can You Collect The Payment?C. HeslopMassachusetts State
Somerville named a leading global city for climate actionThe Tufts DailySomerville, MA
Tufts and local community members react to impending Davis Square renovation projectThe Tufts DailySomerville, MA
Visit the Largest Snow Tubing Park in MassachusettsTravel MavenWestford, MA
A conversation on reproductive justice and sexual education with Saniya Ghanoui of Our Bodies Ourselves TodayThe Tufts DailyBoston, MA
Kaplan Awarded by ABC for Edgerley Family Horizons Center
Boston – Kaplan Construction announced its work on the Edgerley Family Horizons Center has earned an Excellence in Construction (EIC) award from the Associated Builders and Contractors (ABC) of Massachusetts. Kaplan received the Eagle Award, which recognizes overall excellence in project execution, craftsmanship, safety, innovative elements and challenges, and...
‘Woodland Hill’ Community Opens in Grafton
Grafton, MA – Pulte Homes announced the opening of its newest Boston-area community, Woodland Hill, which consists of 46 new construction single-family homes in the town of Grafton. “The interest list for Woodland Hill is growing daily with homebuyers who are excited for the unique opportunity to purchase new...
Decades Old JFK Middle School Returns as New Building
When the John F. Kennedy Middle School opened this fall to greet students and faculty after a nearly two-year renovation, the original building, constructed in 1969, was literally just a shell of its old self. Renovations and new construction transformed the over 50-year-old building into a cohesive series of state-of-the-art learning spaces featuring universal access and deep flexibility. With updated systems to provide comfort, efficiency and resiliency, the “new-old” school will serve the Enfield community for decades to come.
Bertucci's closes multiple Mass, NH restaurants
NORTHBORO - Bertucci's has closed several restaurants after filing for bankruptcy again.In Massachusetts, Bertucci's locations in Beverly, Brockton, Canton, Marlboro and North Attleboro closed Monday, a spokesperson for the regional Italian chain confirmed. In New Hampshire, a Nashua Bertucci's is the only one left in the state after restaurants in Manchester and Salem closed.There are still 20 locations open in Massachusetts, and 31 overall. Employees at the now-closed Bertucci's restaurants are being transferred to other locations "whenever possible," the spokesperson said. Court documents show that the Northboro-based Bertucci's company filed for Chapter 11 this week in Florida bankruptcy court. The paperwork shows estimated assets between $10 million and $50 million, and estimated liabilities between $50 million and $100 million."Unfortunately, due to Covid and the impact of inflation, sales declined and expenses increased," the filing states.The first Bertucci's opened in Somerville in 1981. The company first filed for bankruptcy in 2018 and closed 15 restaurants. Another regional restaurant favorite, the Ninety Nine, recently closed four locations in New England.
Marr Companies Appoints New Company Officers
Boston – The Marr Companies chairman and CEO, Dan Marr, recently announced that Jeffrey Marr Jr. has been appointed president of Marr Scaffolding Company, and Christopher Foley has been named vice president of Isaac Blair & Co. Inc. A member of the sixth generation of the Marr family, Jeffrey...
99 Restaurants closes 4 locations in New England
CANTON, Mass. — The Ninety-Nine Restaurant & Pub announced that it has closed four locations in New England. The Woburn-based restaurant chain has ceased operations at its location at 362 Turnpike Street in Canton on Nov. 26, a company spokesperson confirmed in a statement. On Nov. 28, the chain...
This Is The Best Restaurant Chain In Massachusetts
Mashed compiled a list of the best restaurant chain in every US state. Here's the top choice for Massachusetts.
Kelly's Roast Beef Opening in Southern Florida, First of Many
Rapidly Expanding Iconic Boston-Area Brand Opening in University Park on December 9th, 2022. WESTFORD, MA / ACCESSWIRE / December 6, 2022 / Prominent franchisee partner of Kelly's Roast Beef, RAVentures Hospitality, is bringing the legendary Boston-area restaurant brand to Southern Florida for the first time. On December 9th, 2022, University Park, Florida will become home to the state's first Kelly's Roast Beef location. Soon to follow will be additional locations in South Pasadena and Founders Square, Naples, Florida. With rich experience in building fast-growing restaurant brands, RAVentures Hospitality has interests spanning multiple sectors including hospitality, restaurants, entertainment, and real estate. For more than 70 years, Kelly's Roast Beef has been the staple of the North Shore of Boston, renowned for its thinly sliced 'melt-in-your-mouth' roast-beef sandwiches and generous platters of New England seafood.
Norwood man wins $4M Mass. lottery prize
BOSTON (WHDH) - Medi Pulaha of Norwood has won a $4 million prize in the Massachusetts State Lottery’s “$4,000,000 Spectacular” instant ticket game. Pulaha chose the cash option on his prize and received a one-time payment of $2.6 million (before taxes). He plans on using some of his winnings to pay for his grandchildren’s education.
Providence bookstore to close after 40 years
Cellar Stories on Mathewson Street in Providence said the landlord is selling the building where the store is located on the second floor.
Acushnet Scalloper Shocked to Pull ‘Foxy’ New Bedford Nostalgia From the Atlantic
The life of a fisherman never ceases to amaze me. The ocean is a goldmine. You never know what you're going to catch until you pull up the lines and nets. Just ask Acushnet resident Joe Santos, whose catch of the day wasn't exactly edible. It was, however, nostalgic:. A...
Plymouth woman identified as driver killed in fatal wrong-way Duxbury crash
DUXBURY, Mass. — A Plymouth woman was killed during a fatal head-on, wrong-way collision in Duxbury Tuesday night, according to the Plymouth County District Attorney’s Office. According to the DA’s office, Janelle Sampey, 49, was driving north on the southbound lanes of Route 3 when she collided with...
Warwick sells former school building for $1.4M
The former Holden Elementary School on Hoxsie Avenue will be sold to Link Commercial Properties LLC, according to city officials.
Boston woman charged in summer boating crash on NH pond
Ivonne Pena, 31, of Boston, faces prison time for charges of reckless conduct and aggravated boating while intoxicated. A Boston woman accused of crashing her personal watercraft into a boat and injuring her passenger was arraigned Dec. 2. Ivonne Pena, 31, of Boston, faces prison time for charges of reckless...
Boston One Of The Top Cities People Are Moving Out Of, But Where Are They Going?
Boston, in the opinion of many, is the best city to live. It has top notch hospitals, amazing schools and it’s very accessible. However, what many don’t talk about is the cost to live here. It’s been known for a long time that Boston is one of the most expensive cities to live. For this reason, it has now become one of the top cities that people are moving out of. According to Redfin, “Nearly one-quarter (24.1%) of U.S. homebuyers looked to move to a different metro area in the three months ending in October, on par with the record high of 24.2% set in the third quarter.” Where are people moving? Topping the list: Sacramento, CA. Rounding out the rest of the top five, Las Vegas, Miami, San Diego and Tampa. As far as other reasons why people are moving out of Boston? The rise of remote work after the pandemic. According to Redfin: “Homebuyers typically leave expensive coastal job centers more than they leave other places, a trend that started before the pandemic and picked up steam due to remote work and rising housing costs.”
8 $100K lottery tickets sold in Massachusetts last week
BOSTON — There were eight $100,000 lottery tickets sold in Massachusetts last week. Two of the eight winning tickets were sold at Skelley’s State Line in Haverhill on Thursday, according to the Massachusetts State Lottery. The winners were as follows:. Millions -- $100,000 -- Convenience Station in Haverhill.
Beloved Boston restaurant reopening in new location
BOSTON — A beloved Boston restaurant recently announced that it will reopening in a new location next year. In a Facebook post, Eastern Standard Kitchen & Drinks announced that a new location is planned for the area of 775 Beacon Street near the Fenway Center Bower Garage. “This space...
State Police: Portion of Route 1A in Revere closed due to large crowd
REVERE, MASS. (WHDH) - Officials are asking drivers to avoid using a portion of Route 1A in Revere due to a crowd that gathered by the Wonderland Marketplace and beach. Massachusetts State Police said Route 1A in the area of the 151 VFW Parkway was closed to traffic around 3 p.m. due to a large crowd that had formed during the afternoon.
The Best Place To Live In Rhode Island
Perhaps you've heard of the popular Rhode Island cities of Providence and Newport, but what if we told you there was an even better town to consider?
Truck Goes Off Bridge and Into River in Plymouth
A truck apparently drove off a bridge and landed on its side in a river Monday night in Plymouth, Massachusetts. The ordeal happened at the bridge along Warren Avenue over the Eel River, near Ryder Way. In video captured that shows the aftermath of the crash, crews were seen hauling...
