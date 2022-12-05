Evening Briefing: UC announces new head football coach, Galleria at Erieview sees tenants leaving and Iran morality police status uncertain

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The number of baby murders is rising. Is Ohio doing enough to stop it?Edy ZooOhio State
4 Great Burger Places in KentuckyAlina AndrasKentucky State
Husband and wife, both aged 100, die holding hands just hours apart after being married for 80 yearsMaya DeviOhio State
A passenger faces federal charges after taking a box cutter onto the plane, prompting an emergency landing.EddyEvonAnonymousTampa, FL
4 Great Steakhouses in KentuckyAlina AndrasKentucky State
Related
Bucky's 5th Quarter
Wisconsin Foottball: Badgers are a top option for Cincinnati TE de-commit
The influence of new Wisconsin Badgers coach Luke Fickell may be beginning to rub off, as a certain Cincinnati de-commit could be on his way to Madison within the coming weeks. Three-star tight end Jackson McGohan sat down with Clint Cosgrove of Rivals, following his de-commitment to Cincinnati, and acknowledged...
Former UC Coaching Candidate Joining Deion Sanders Colorado Staff
The Buffs are getting ready to load the roster with talent.
Cincinnati Football: Recruiting rumors as the Bearcats offer several prospects
There has been a lot of movement to the Bearcats recruiting class following Scott Satterfield’s hire including offers to Louisville commits safety Jayden Davis and tight end Jamari Johnson. Davis is a 2023 3-star safety that received an offer from Cincinnati on Tuesday and met with Bearcats defensive coordinator...
We found the landlord who issued the most evictions in Hamilton County
VineBrook Homes says evictions are a last resort. County data shows the company reached that point 1,450 times since 2018, more than any other landlord.
spectrumnews1.com
Athletes in Action breaks ground on John Wooden Family Fieldhouse
XENIA, Ohio — A brand new athletic facility is expected to make a large economic impact on Ohio as well as a big impact on athletes. Athletes in Action broke ground in Xenia on the John Wooden Family Fieldhouse, which is expected to serve 400,000 athletes a year. What...
Top-10 2024 Quarterback Places UC Among Final Schools
The dual-threat talent could be a nice weapon for Scott Satterfield.
Winton Woods cornerback, Western Brown QB earn state player of year honors
Winton Woods senior cornerback Jermaine Mathews and Western Brown senior quarterback Drew Novak earned state player of the year honors in Divisions II and III, respectively.
spectrumnews1.com
Breeze Airways announces new and resuming routes out of Columbus, Cincinnati
OHIO — Breeze Airways announced new and resuming routes for 2023 out of John Glenn Columbus International Airport and Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport. The destinations out of John Glenn include routes to California, Rhode Island, North Carolina, Connecticut, Florida and Virginia. Fares for flights to Raleigh-Durham, N.C., and Orange...
Cincinnati Police Union President Says New Chief Selection Process Is a 'Sham'
Fraternal Order of Police president Dan Hils takes issue with a candidate firing a former officer for donating to Kyle Rittenhouse's defense fund.
Braxton going back to where it all began with planned Union, Ky. location
Just around the corner and a few blocks up from the garage in which the brewery was born, Braxton's new Union, Ky. location is anticipated to open in 2023.
WLWT 5
Princeton High School's Andre Parker named winner of Bengals coaching award
CINCINNATI — The Cincinnati Bengals have awarded the 2022 Paul Brown Excellence in Coaching Award to Princeton High School's Andre Parker. Given annually by the organization since 2002, the award "honors outstanding high school football coaches in the region." The Bengals will award a $10,000 donation to Princeton's athletic department, and Parker will be recognized on the field during Sunday's game against the Cleveland Browns.
WKRC
Newport on the Levee's newest restaurant opens
CINCINNATI (Cincinnati Business Courier) - Newport on the Levee's newest restaurant offers barbecue and live music, and it just opened at the Northern Kentucky entertainment complex. Shiners on the Levee opened its doors on Dec. 3 at Newport on the Levee. Shiners is the first solo project of Prodigal Son...
Cincinnati Football: Multiple players announce decision to enter transfer portal
In the aftermath of head coach Scott Satterfield’s hiring, several players announced they will enter the transfer portal including All-AAC center Jake Renfro, cornerback Ja’Quan Sheppard and others. Cincinnati Bearcats cornerback JQ Hardaway and wide receiver Jojo Bermudez announced their decision after their freshman season, while Renfro and...
Kerry Coombs: The Head Coach 'Matters Less Than Who Sits In That Locker'
'West Side Jesus' brought the passion following Thursday's practice.
Fox 19
Cincinnati restaurant named among country’s top 100
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - An Over-the-Rhine restaurant is featured in a new national list. Pepp & Dolores is one of OpenTable’s 2022 “Top 100 Most Beloved Restaurants in America.”. OpenTable analyzed more than 13 million restaurant reviews from customers dining at the 60,000+ restaurants that use the online service.
wvxu.org
Cincinnati State to open a location at Miami University's Middletown campus
Cincinnati State and Miami University on Monday announced they will join forces at Miami's regional campus in Butler County. The partnership will allow students at Cincinnati State to study at the university's Middletown campus and encourage them to pursue four-year degrees through the university. The campus will become a co-location...
WLWT 5
Pedestrian reportedly struck by Bobcat on Clough Chase Drive in Anderson Township
CINCINNATI — Pedestrian reportedly struck by a Bobcat on Clough Chase Drive in Anderson Township. Click the video player above to watch other afternoon headlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or...
Report: Cincinnati 'Expected' to Hire Louisville QB Coach Pete Thomas
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Yet another Louisville football assistant coach is set to follow Scott Satterfield to Cincinnati. Quarterbacks coach Pete Thomas, one of just two current position coaches to be on Satterfield's staff in all four of his years as the head coach of the Cardinals, is "expected" to join the Bearcats in some capacity, according to a report from The Athletic's Bruce Feldman.
Fox 19
Trio of Tri-State icons creating joint destination in NKY
UNION, Ky. (WXIX) - Three iconic Tri-State businesses are coming together to create a heavenly destination in Northern Kentucky to offer food and entertainment. Braxton Brewing, Graeter’s Ice Cream and Dewey’s Pizza are set to open a joint destination in Union in late 2023, according to a press release from the companies.
wvxu.org
Jerry Thomas woke us up with a smile on WKRC-AM for four decades
Jerry Thomas woke up Greater Cincinnati radio listeners with "punch lines you missed" and quips from his "Granny" character for four decades on WKRC–AM, and helped build sister station WKRQ-FM (Q102) into a rock powerhouse with the hiring of a young programmer named Randy Michaels. He died Thursday morning...
Comments / 0