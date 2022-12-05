Evening Briefing: UC announces new head football coach, Galleria at Erieview sees tenants leaving and Iran morality police status uncertain

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Yet another Louisville football assistant coach is set to follow Scott Satterfield to Cincinnati. Quarterbacks coach Pete Thomas, one of just two current position coaches to be on Satterfield's staff in all four of his years as the head coach of the Cardinals, is "expected" to join the Bearcats in some capacity, according to a report from The Athletic's Bruce Feldman.

CINCINNATI, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO