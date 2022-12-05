ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

Evening Briefing: UC announces new head football coach, Galleria at Erieview sees tenants leaving and Iran morality police status uncertain

 3 days ago
Related
Bucky's 5th Quarter

Wisconsin Foottball: Badgers are a top option for Cincinnati TE de-commit

The influence of new Wisconsin Badgers coach Luke Fickell may be beginning to rub off, as a certain Cincinnati de-commit could be on his way to Madison within the coming weeks. Three-star tight end Jackson McGohan sat down with Clint Cosgrove of Rivals, following his de-commitment to Cincinnati, and acknowledged...
MADISON, WI
spectrumnews1.com

Athletes in Action breaks ground on John Wooden Family Fieldhouse

XENIA, Ohio — A brand new athletic facility is expected to make a large economic impact on Ohio as well as a big impact on athletes. Athletes in Action broke ground in Xenia on the John Wooden Family Fieldhouse, which is expected to serve 400,000 athletes a year. What...
XENIA, OH
spectrumnews1.com

Breeze Airways announces new and resuming routes out of Columbus, Cincinnati

OHIO — Breeze Airways announced new and resuming routes for 2023 out of John Glenn Columbus International Airport and Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport. The destinations out of John Glenn include routes to California, Rhode Island, North Carolina, Connecticut, Florida and Virginia. Fares for flights to Raleigh-Durham, N.C., and Orange...
CINCINNATI, OH
WLWT 5

Princeton High School's Andre Parker named winner of Bengals coaching award

CINCINNATI — The Cincinnati Bengals have awarded the 2022 Paul Brown Excellence in Coaching Award to Princeton High School's Andre Parker. Given annually by the organization since 2002, the award "honors outstanding high school football coaches in the region." The Bengals will award a $10,000 donation to Princeton's athletic department, and Parker will be recognized on the field during Sunday's game against the Cleveland Browns.
CINCINNATI, OH
WKRC

Newport on the Levee's newest restaurant opens

CINCINNATI (Cincinnati Business Courier) - Newport on the Levee's newest restaurant offers barbecue and live music, and it just opened at the Northern Kentucky entertainment complex. Shiners on the Levee opened its doors on Dec. 3 at Newport on the Levee. Shiners is the first solo project of Prodigal Son...
NEWPORT, KY
Fox 19

Cincinnati restaurant named among country’s top 100

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - An Over-the-Rhine restaurant is featured in a new national list. Pepp & Dolores is one of OpenTable’s 2022 “Top 100 Most Beloved Restaurants in America.”. OpenTable analyzed more than 13 million restaurant reviews from customers dining at the 60,000+ restaurants that use the online service.
CINCINNATI, OH
wvxu.org

Cincinnati State to open a location at Miami University's Middletown campus

Cincinnati State and Miami University on Monday announced they will join forces at Miami's regional campus in Butler County. The partnership will allow students at Cincinnati State to study at the university's Middletown campus and encourage them to pursue four-year degrees through the university. The campus will become a co-location...
MIDDLETOWN, OH
LouisvilleReport

Report: Cincinnati 'Expected' to Hire Louisville QB Coach Pete Thomas

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Yet another Louisville football assistant coach is set to follow Scott Satterfield to Cincinnati. Quarterbacks coach Pete Thomas, one of just two current position coaches to be on Satterfield's staff in all four of his years as the head coach of the Cardinals, is "expected" to join the Bearcats in some capacity, according to a report from The Athletic's Bruce Feldman.
CINCINNATI, OH
Fox 19

Trio of Tri-State icons creating joint destination in NKY

UNION, Ky. (WXIX) - Three iconic Tri-State businesses are coming together to create a heavenly destination in Northern Kentucky to offer food and entertainment. Braxton Brewing, Graeter’s Ice Cream and Dewey’s Pizza are set to open a joint destination in Union in late 2023, according to a press release from the companies.
UNION, KY
wvxu.org

Jerry Thomas woke us up with a smile on WKRC-AM for four decades

Jerry Thomas woke up Greater Cincinnati radio listeners with "punch lines you missed" and quips from his "Granny" character for four decades on WKRC–AM, and helped build sister station WKRQ-FM (Q102) into a rock powerhouse with the hiring of a young programmer named Randy Michaels. He died Thursday morning...
CINCINNATI, OH

