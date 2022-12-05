ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
South Carolina State

Washington Examiner

Stimulus update: Direct payments of $800 will be sent out in South Carolina by Dec. 31

South Carolina residents are eligible to receive a rebate of up to $800 if they have filed their 2021 tax returns. The amount that one receives from this rebate will be based on a filer's 2021 tax liability. For people whose tax liability is less than $800, their rebate will be equal to their tax liability, while filers with a tax liability equal to or over $800 will receive exactly $800, according to the South Carolina Department of Revenue.
R.A. Heim

News19 WLTX

South Carolina pharmacies feeling effects of Adderall shortage

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The nationwide Adderall shortage is being felt in South Carolina as some students struggle to make it through finals week. Austin Tiesing is a junior at USC's nursing school. He says it's been a tough few years, but after being prescribed Adderall in the past year, he's noticed a significant positive change in his academics.
abccolumbia.com

$75,000 reward offered in NC power plant shooting

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)—A shooting at two power substations in North Carolina over the weekend sparked more than 45,000 customers to lose power. Almost all households in Moore County now have their lights back on, as of Wednesday evening. Governor Roy Cooper announced a reward of up to $75,000 for...
WRDW-TV

South Carolina ranked with 9th highest HIV case rate in U.S.

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - To raise awareness about the HIV-AIDS epidemic, South Carolina residents gathered at the State House to mark the 41st anniversary of World AIDS Day and honor those who have lost their lives. Around 20,000 South Carolina residents are living with a diagnosed HIV infection, according to...
abccolumbia.com

UPDATE: New hours announced for Business Recovery Center in Georgetown

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— South Carolina residents affected by Hurricane Ian can apply for assistance at several disaster recovery centers. The Business Recovery Center in Pawleys Island announced it will be changing its operating hours to 9 a.m.- 6 p.m. on weekdays and 9 a.m. to noon on Saturdays effective Dec. 9.
wach.com

Gamecock commit and Camden DL McLeod wins Mr. Football

(WACH) — Camden defensive lineman Xzavier McLeod is South Carolina's Mr. Football. The honor is award to the state’s top football player and was given to McLeod at halftime of the North/South game in Myrtle Beach on Saturday. McLeod is a South Carolina football commit and just the...
R.A. Heim

Community Policy