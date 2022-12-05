Read full article on original website
Shop Local! Abilis Greenhouse & Gift Shop Sparkle during Holiday Sip & Shop
Wednesday night’s Sip & Shop at Abilis Gardens and Gifts was a popular destination for holiday shopping and a chance to catch up with friends. Shoppers enjoyed wine, cheese, sandwiches and wraps. New holiday shopping hours for December are Monday to Saturday 9:00am to 4:00pm (through Dec 17). Shop...
Standing Room Only for Horseneck Daughters of the American Revolution and Greenwich Library Event with Missy Wolfe
The Horseneck Daughters of the American Revolution and Greenwich Library hosted an author event on Monday, December 5 with Missy Wolfe discussing her recent book, The Great Ledger: Records of the Town of Greenwich. It was a fascinating presentation on Greenwich history, addressing the early settlers, both English and Dutch,...
America’s Boating Club of Greenwich Announces Safe Boating Course
Connecticut means thousands of people take to our beautiful waters in sailboats or powerboats to fish, water ski, jet ski, tube, or just enjoy themselves on board. Last year there were 4,515 accidents that involved 651 deaths, 3,000 injuries and almost $40 million dollars of damage to property as a result of recreational boating accidents.
Alfred Joseph DiSapio, 89
Alfred Joseph DiSapio, age 89, a lifelong resident of the Chickahominy section of Greenwich, passed away peacefully on December 8, 2022 in Greenwich. Alfred was born on May 7, 1933 to Angelo and Francesca Cicirello DiSapio. After graduating from Greenwich High School in 1953, he served in the U.S. Army...
Timing of Work on Beech Trees Questioned in Advance of Monday’s RTM Vote on Arch St Intersection Improvements
For several hours on Thursday, men from Emerald Tree Care worked on the historic Beech trees by the Bolling monument, which is located on the lawn of the Havemeyer building. The Havemeyer building itself is historic and Greenwich First Selectman Fred Camillo recently appointed a special committee to consider options for its future.
2022 CIAC LL Champions GHS Boys Soccer Team Honored at Town Hall Ceremony
The Greenwich High School Boys Varsity Soccer Team won the 2022 CIAC LL Championship Final vs. William Hall on Nov 19 at the Hartford Athletic Stadium in Hartford. On Thursday they were honored with a proclamation at town hall and presented certificates from the Board of Selectmen. This was Greenwich...
Gunzburg & Cowie: ADA TOG Liability Due to Inaction on Municipal Improvement at Arch & Grigg Streets
Submitted by Alan Gunzburg and Stephanie Cowie, First Selectman’s Advisory Committee for People with Disabilities chair and vice chair. We appreciate all those who played an integral part in this process, bringing the Arch Street Greenwich Avenue Intersection Improvements to this point. This project, developed by our Town of Greenwich Department of Public Works expert team, received all of the required TOG approvals. Additionally, the collaboration of the various Town entities, P&Z, Greenspace Committee, Dr. Greg Kramer, Historical Society, Veterans, GA Business owners, and the public has developed the final design that has been brought back to the RTM.
Greenwich Police share tips with residents after increase in stolen checks from mailboxes
Greenwich Police are seeing an increase in reports of stolen checks from mailboxes. These checks are then washed with ink-removing chemicals and rewritten to a new payee for large amounts of money. The Greenwich Police Dept is working with the US Postal Inspectors and other area police departments to share...
DINA URSO: Even Republican Parents Want Central Middle School Built!
This letter is in response to Nisha Arora’s letter to the editor dated 12/7/22. I am a lifelong resident of Greenwich and parent of three boys who attend Greenwich Public Schools. I have followed the CMS saga since it was shut down in February 2022 by the Town of Greenwich Building Department. My son was a 6 the grader at the time. I was on the Board of Directors of the CMS PTA during last school year and have since become co-president for the organization, causing me to focus even moreso on the details and timeline over the last few months.
