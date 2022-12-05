Read full article on original website
World Cup 2022: European pair face South American giants in quarter-finals – live
All the latest news and team information before the first World Cup quarter-final between Argentina and Netherlands
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Goncalo Ramos Puts Portugal Up 1-0 vs. Switzerland
This article may have Spanish-language video from our Telemundo sister station. Get the latest World Cup news in Spanish from Telemundo. What a way to get your first-ever World Cup goal. Goncalo Ramos put Portugal on top 1-0 against Switzerland with a left-footed strike in the 17th minute in their...
UK to develop next-generation fighter jets with Italy and Japan
Britain will work to develop next-generation fighter jets with Italy and Japan, Rishi Sunak has announced. The prime minister said the defence partnership will ensure the UK and allies are “outpacing and outmanoeuvring those who seek to do us harm”. Downing Street aims for the jets, called Tempest...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Hong Kong Stocks Lead Gains in Asia-Pacific; China Reports Inflation Data in Line With Expectations
This is CNBC's live blog covering Asia-Pacific markets. Shares in the Asia-Pacific rose as China inflation data came in roughly in line with expectations. Hong Kong's Hang Seng index advanced 1.78%. Mainland China's Shenzhen Component was 0.235% higher while the Shanghai Composite inched up fractionally. China's consumer price index rose...
