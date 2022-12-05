Read full article on original website
Two workers fall from crane near southbound lanes of I-95; southbound traffic on highway shut down
FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A highway has been shut down due to a construction accident, which resulted in two men falling from a crane. Fort Lauderdale Police arrived to the scene near the southbound lanes of Interstate 95 north of Broward Boulevard, Monday morning. The two workers fell about...
Patchy AM fog; then turning sunny and warm for Sunday
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Skies will be mostly clear tonight with lows dropping into the upper 50's across inland areas and 60s near the coast. Fog will likely develop once again Sunday morning with light winds and mostly clear skies. It should dissipate quickly with a mostly sunny...
School district committee delays setting student boundaries for new high school
PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. — The School District of Palm Beach County is delaying plans to set student boundaries for its newest high school in 18 years. On Thursday, the district's Advisory Boundary Committee began discussions on which students should attend Dr. Joaquin Garcia High School when it officially opens next fall on Lyons Road, just north of Lantana Road, right next to Woodlands Middle School.
IRS reminds business owners about PayPal, Venmo, Zelle tax change
BOCA RATON, Fla. — Finance experts and the IRS are reminding business owners about a new tax rule that will change how they report business transactions received through apps like Venmo, Zelle and PayPal this spring. "Over the past few years, a lot more people are asking for electronic...
