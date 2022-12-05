Read full article on original website
Related
Carmel Catholic's Jordan Wood has hopes for another state title, and WNBA aspirations
MUNDELEIN, Ill. (CBS) -- A lot of young girls dream about playing in the WNBA.One local player got to see it up close when she was a little bit younger, and is now helping her high school team be among the best in the state - all while still chasing that dream.The girls' basketball team at Carmel Catholic High School in Mundelein is playing with a target on their backs this season after winning their first state championship last season."One of the things I never talk about with the girls is defending or repeating. Our focus is to try to...
Top 25 roundup: No. 8 Alabama rallies to beat No. 1 Houston
December 11 - Noah Clowney scored 16 points, including the go-ahead layup with 1:12 remaining, to lift No. 8 Alabama to a 71-65 victory over host and top-ranked Houston on Saturday.
Crawford knocks out Avanesyan in 6th round, keeps WBO title
OMAHA, Neb. — (AP) — Unbeaten world champion Terence Crawford knocked out David Avanesyan in the sixth round Saturday night to retain his WBO welterweight belt. Crawford, fighting for the first time in more than a year, had the sixth-ranked challenger wobbling with a flurry of blows before landing a right cross to the chin that put Avanesyan to the canvas 2 minutes, 14 seconds into the round.
NBA roundup: Warriors blitz Celtics in Finals rematch
December 11 - The Golden State Warriors picked up where they left off in June, riding Stephen Curry's long-range shooting and a defense that frustrated Boston Celtics star Jayson Tatum for a 123-107 victory Saturday night in a rematch of the NBA Finals in San Francisco.
USC quarterback Caleb Williams wins the 2022 Heisman Trophy
University of Southern California quarterback Caleb Williams was named the 2022 Heisman Trophy winner Saturday night.
Comments / 0