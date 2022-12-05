ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jane Lew, WV

WVNews

Virginia Isabel Cross

SALEM, W.Va. (WV News) — Virginia Isabel Cross, 90, of West Union, WV, went to Heaven on Tuesday, December 06, 2022, at United Hospital Center in Bridgeport, WV. She was born on March 15, 1932, in Salem, WV, a daughter of the late Earnest and Isabelle Davis Flanigan. In...
WEST UNION, WV
WVNews

Norma Lee Drain

GYPSY, W.Va. (WV News) — Norma Lee Drain, 79, of Gypsy, passed away at United Hospital Cente…
GYPSY, WV
WVNews

Harrison County 4-H SPIN Club wraps up season with holiday treats

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — Members of a Harrison County 4-H Special Interest Club — or SPIN Club — that is focused on cooking completed their three-month rotation Thursday by creating a festive meal and sharing it with representatives of The Mustard Seed and Clarksburg Mission nonprofit organizations.
HARRISON COUNTY, WV
WVNews

Bridgeport's Rohrig, Summers, Reed chosen to Class AAA football 1st team

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WV News) — Under his football jersey on the back of his shoulder pads, Gavin Lochow wore his motivation. “Play like Julie” was emblazoned there. It was a reminder to the Huntington High senior quarterback to give his best effort, just as did his aunt Julie Ditty, who died from breast cancer at 42 on Aug. 31, 2021, four days after Lochow played the first football game of his junior season. Ditty was a star professional tennis player ranked as high as 89th in the world. She gave tennis lessons up until three days before she died.
HUNTINGTON, WV
WVNews

East Fairmont turns over Preston in its 58-33 victory

PLEASANT VALLEY, W.Va. (WV News) — The East Fairmont girls basketball team used an all-around effort Thursday in a 58-33 win over the Preston Knights, forcing 42 turnovers while having 10 different players score in the contest, improving to 2-0 on the young season in the process. The East...
FAIRMONT, WV
WVNews

Liberty girls edge Philip Barbour in Sam Bord Memorial Tournament

GRAFTON, W.Va. (WV News) — A rising Liberty girls basketball program took another step forward Thursday night in Grafton’s Sam Bord Memorial Tournament, taking down one of Class AAA’s third-ranked teams. The Mountaineers overcame an early deficit to win 44-41 against Philip Barbour, which was tied with...
GRAFTON, WV
WVNews

Lewis County children benefit from Communities in Schools

Beginning in 2019 Communities in Schools has been an integral part of the Lewis County school system. The grant funded program has been such a success that all six public schools in the county can boast having a CIS Coordinator on site. While relatively new to Lewis County, the CIS...
LEWIS COUNTY, WV
WVNews

Boulden opens season with a double-double as SH wallops Calhoun County

LOST CREEK, W.Va. (WV News) — South Harrison senior guard Corey Boulden didn’t need all four quarters to achieve a double-double. In three quarters, Boulden hit eight 3-pointers and scored 31 points with 10 rebounds, three steals, two assists and one block in the Hawks’ 72-23 season-opening win over Calhoun County on Thursday at South Harrison.
CALHOUN COUNTY, WV

