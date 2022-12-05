Read full article on original website
Kraken hope to end skid against Panthers, who started it
The Seattle Kraken, who were perhaps the most surprising team in the NHL one week ago, will visit the Florida
Point scores in 3rd as Lightning beat Panthers 4-1
TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Brayden Point, Mikhail Sergachev and Steven Stamkos scored in the third period, and the Tampa Bay Lightning beat the Florida Panthers 4-1 on Saturday. Point made it 2-1 when he beat Sergei Bobrovsky from the low right circle 3:03 into the third. The center has eight goals over his last eight games, and 14 in 17 games against Bobrovsky.
Crosby scores twice, Letang returns as Penguins beat Sabres
PITTSBURGH (AP) — Sidney Crosby scored two goals, defenseman Kris Letang returned 12 days after the second stroke of his career and the Pittsburgh Penguins beat the Buffalo Sabres 3-1 on Saturday night. Rickard Rakell also scored to help the Penguins win their fifth straight and improve to 12-2-2...
Capitals bring 3-game win streak into matchup with the Jets
Washington Capitals (12-12-4, sixth in the Metropolitan Division) vs. Winnipeg Jets (17-7-1, first in the Central Division) BOTTOM LINE: The Washington Capitals will attempt to keep their three-game win streak going when they visit the Winnipeg Jets. Winnipeg has a 17-7-1 record overall and a 10-3-0 record on its home...
After historic offensive performance, Bulls set to face Hawks
The Atlanta Hawks will try to end a three-game losing streak when they return home Sunday to host the Chicago
Clark, No. 19 UCLA rout Denver 87-64 for 5th straight win
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Jaylen Clark scored 24 points and No. 19 UCLA opened the second half with a 17-0 run on its way to an 87-64 rout of Denver on Saturday for the Bruins’ fifth straight victory. Jaime Jaquez Jr. added 18 points on 9-of-11 shooting for...
Flames take road losing streak into matchup with the Maple Leafs
Calgary Flames (13-10-3, fifth in the Pacific Division) vs. Toronto Maple Leafs (17-5-6, second in the Atlantic Division) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NHL LINE: Maple Leafs -163, Flames +140; over/under is 6. BOTTOM LINE: The Calgary Flames will look to break a four-game road slide when they face the Toronto Maple Leafs.
Canadiens and Kings meet for non-conference matchup
Los Angeles Kings (14-11-4, fourth in the Pacific Division) vs. Montreal Canadiens (13-11-2, sixth in the Atlantic Division) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NHL LINE: Kings -157, Canadiens +135; over/under is 6. BOTTOM LINE: The Montreal Canadiens face the Los Angeles Kings in a non-conference matchup. Montreal has gone 6-6-0 in home games...
Mitch Marner scores in OT as Maple Leafs edge Flames 5-4
TORONTO (AP) — Mitch Marner scored 43 seconds into overtime to lift the Toronto Maple Leafs to a 5-4 victory over the Calgary Flames on Saturday night. The winner came on the power play after Calgary’s Jonathan Huberdeau took a high-sticking penalty on the opening faceoff of the extra period.
Heisman Trophy Voting
Voting for the 2021 Heisman Trophy with first-, second- and third-place votes and total points (voting on 3-2-1 basis):. Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.
Pierre scores 20, Wichita State beats Longwood 81-63
WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — Jaron Pierre Jr. led Wichita State past Longwood on Saturday night with 20 points off of the bench in an 81-63 victory. Pierre shot 8 for 17, including 3 for 8 from beyond the arc for the Shockers (5-4). Jaykwon Walton added 18 points while going 7 of 8 (3 for 4 from distance), and he also had eight rebounds. Craig Porter Jr. was 4 of 6 shooting and 7 of 7 from the free throw line to finish with 16 points.
Wood scores 21 in Portland’s 100-61 victory over New Orleans
PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Moses Wood’s 21 points helped Portland defeat New Orleans 100-61 on Saturday night. Wood added six rebounds for the Pilots (8-5). Kristian Sjolund scored 18 points, shooting 6 for 8 (4 for 6 from 3-point range) and 2 of 5 from the free throw line. Tyler Robertson was 5-of-9 shooting, including 1 for 3 from distance, and went 4 for 5 from the line to finish with 15 points, while adding 15 assists.
Sources: Warriors' Bob Myers on expiring contract without new deal
Warriors president of basketball operations Bob Myers is entering the final months of his contract and remains without a deal, sources told ESPN.
