PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Moses Wood’s 21 points helped Portland defeat New Orleans 100-61 on Saturday night. Wood added six rebounds for the Pilots (8-5). Kristian Sjolund scored 18 points, shooting 6 for 8 (4 for 6 from 3-point range) and 2 of 5 from the free throw line. Tyler Robertson was 5-of-9 shooting, including 1 for 3 from distance, and went 4 for 5 from the line to finish with 15 points, while adding 15 assists.

NEW ORLEANS, LA ・ 3 HOURS AGO