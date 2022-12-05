Read full article on original website
Cal Women's Basketball: Bears Get Past Pacific
Good start to the game helps Cal get its seventh win; poor start to the second half brings concerns
Wood scores 21 in Portland’s 100-61 victory over New Orleans
PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Moses Wood’s 21 points helped Portland defeat New Orleans 100-61 on Saturday night. Wood added six rebounds for the Pilots (8-5). Kristian Sjolund scored 18 points, shooting 6 for 8 (4 for 6 from 3-point range) and 2 of 5 from the free throw line. Tyler Robertson was 5-of-9 shooting, including 1 for 3 from distance, and went 4 for 5 from the line to finish with 15 points, while adding 15 assists.
O’Neil scores 19 as American defeats George Washington 69-64
WASHINGTON (AP) — Johnny O’Neil’s 19 points off of the bench led American to a 69-64 victory against George Washington on Saturday night. O’Neil added six rebounds for the Eagles (7-2). Matt Rogers scored 16 points and added six rebounds. Geoff Sprouse had nine points. It...
Heisman Trophy Voting
Voting for the 2021 Heisman Trophy with first-, second- and third-place votes and total points (voting on 3-2-1 basis):. Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.
