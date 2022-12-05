Read full article on original website
dgingautier
5d ago
Yea right and if it was me or you wed be arrested and our name would be plastered everywhere…
Reply
5
Related
WLOX
Georgia man identified as victim in Hancock County officer-involved shooting
HANCOCK COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - 21-year-old Isaiah Winkley of Georgia has been identified as the victim in an officer-involved shooting in Kiln Saturday morning. Deputies from the Hancock County Sheriff’s Department were responding to a burglary call near in the area of 28000 Highway 603 in Kiln around 7:30 a.m. Saturday, according to the Department of Public Safety.
Biloxi casino customers help stop armed robbery suspect
BILOXI, Miss. (WJTV) – A North Carolina man was arrested for an armed robbery at a Biloxi casino on Thursday, December 8. Biloxi police responded to the Beau Rivage Casino after receiving a call about an armed robbery that happened just after 10:30 a.m. According to investigators, a man displayed a weapon and demanded currency […]
wxxv25.com
Gulfport teen sentenced to 30 years for gun violence
Gulfport, Mississippi – District Attorney W. Crosby Parker announced that Cassius Vaughn Hanzy, 18 years-old now, but 16 years-old at the time of the crime, of Gulfport, pled guilty on Monday to killing 17-year-old Caleb Mosley. After accepting the plea, Circuit Court Judge Christopher Schmidt sentenced Hanzy to 30...
WALA-TV FOX10
MCSO: 2 suspects traveling on I-10 charged with drug trafficking
MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. (WALA) - The Mobile County Sheriff’s Office reports two men traveling on Interstate 10 were arrested Thursday on drug trafficking charges. The MCSO and the U.S. Department of Homeland Security arrested two males, Nester Armando Alvarado and Efren Fabian Flores Rodreguez, on charges of trafficking of controlled substance (fentanyl), attempting to elude law enforcement and resisting arrest.
MBI investigating officer-involved shooting in Hancock County
HANCOCK, MS. — The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation (MBI) is investigating an officer-involved shooting on Saturday. Hancock County Sheriff’s Department responded to a burglary at 28030 Highway 603 in Kiln, MS around 7:30 AM, MBI said. When on scene, shots were fired, and the subject did receive fatal...
12-year-old shot, Mobile police looking for suspect
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Officials with the Mobile Police Department are investigating after a 12-year-old boy was shot in the leg. The shooting happened on the 1400 block of Garland Street near University Boulevard and Overlook Road. Officers tell us the victim was taking out the trash when his small dog escaped, which led to […]
WLOX
WATCH: Casino visitors cheer as armed robbery suspect escorted through Beau Rivage
BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - New video shows the moment an armed robbery suspect was escorted through the Beau Rivage Resort & Casino Thursday morning. The man in custody is 44-year-old Aime Joseph Gelinas of Charlotte, North Carolina. Biloxi Police responded to reports of the robbery at around 10:30 a.m. Police...
WLOX
Gulfport teen found shot dead in car, deputy coroner says
GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - A Gulfport teen was found shot dead in a car Wednesday afternoon. Harrison County Deputy Coroner Ben Bentz confirms the victim is 19-year-old Ozell Addison, Jr. Bentz says Addison was found with a gunshot wound in a vehicle in the 2000 block of 31st Street, near the intersection of 20th Avenue.
wxxv25.com
19-year-old found dead with gunshot wound in Gulfport
A Gulfport teen, weeks away from joining the military, has been found dead with a gunshot wound. According to Harrison County Deputy Coroner Ben Bentz, 19-year-old Ozell Addison Jr. was found dead in the 2000 block of 31st Street and 20th Avenue. Gulfport police tells News 25 the teen joined...
Nail gun shooting was self-defense, say Mobile Police
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile Police said a person who shot another with a nail gun acted in self-defense, according to a department news release. Police said no charges are pending in the case. Police said they responded to a shooting call on the 5000 block of Rangeline Crossing Road Wednesday night. They found a […]
wxxv25.com
Video released of armed robbery at Mobil Foodmart on HWY 90 in Waveland
Surveillance video is released in the armed robbery of a convenience store in Waveland that happened last Thursday. It shows the robber walking in and immediately putting a gun up. This armed robbery happened on December 1st at Mobil Foodmart on Highway 90. Cash was stolen from the register. If...
WLOX
Three new officers sworn into Biloxi Police Department
BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - The Biloxi Police Department continues to grow. Three new recruits took the oath of office to protect and serve the community. Police Chief John Miller said these hires are a great addition for the department as they make a promise to their community. For Jacob Vickers,...
WALA-TV FOX10
MPD: Driver robbed after being flagged down
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Mobile police are investigating after a driver said he was flagged down then robbed. Police responded to Wellington Street near Wealth Street around 7:30 p.m. Tuesday regarding the incident. According to authorities, the victim said he was driving on Wellington Street when an unknown male subject...
Man accused of setting vehicle on fire in Natchez
NATCHEZ, Miss. (WJTV) – Natchez police arrested a Gulfport man who was accused of starting a car fire outside of an apartment complex. The Natchez Democrat reported city firefighters and police worked together to make the arson arrest last week. Investigators said Latrevis Clay, 33, was arrested Wednesday, November 30. Authorities said Clay set fire […]
Officials release new photos in hopes of catching Mississippi bank robber
Mississippi police have posted new images of a man they say robbed a bank in November while brandishing what appeared to be a weapon concealed in his waistband. The Gulfport Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance to identify the individual shown in the photos. According to Detectives,...
wxxv25.com
Ocean Springs man accused of strangling woman
Ocean Springs Police arrested a man over the weekend after he allegedly strangled a woman. 38-year-old Blake Cullen was arrested and charged with aggravated assault-domestic violence on Sunday. Capt. Ryan Lemaire said the victim had marks on their neck indicating strangulation. Cullen is being held without bond pending an initial...
Alabama man drives into dealership, damages 12 vehicles: Pensacola Police
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — A Bon Secour, Ala. man is behind bars after hitting several vehicles at Centennial Imports in Pensacola, a dealership that sells Volvos and Mercedes-Benz, according to Pensacola police officers. This happened Monday. William Paul Taylor, 34, was charged with leaving the scene of a crash involving damage to property, driving […]
Kansas teen among two dead after SUV, pickup crash
STAFFORD COUNTY —Two people died in an accident just before 2:30p.m. Wednesday in Stafford County. The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 2012 Dodge Ram pickup driven by Mark E. Hawkins, 21, Ocean Springs, Mississippi, was northbound on NE 50th Avenue five miles east of St. John. A 2006 Saturn...
WALA-TV FOX10
MCSO: Grand Bay man arrested after deputies say he stole Christmas decorations and pickup truck
GRAND BAY, Ala. (WALA) - A Grand Bay man is sitting in Metro Jail after allegedly playing Grinch. Investigators with the sheriff’s office say he stole several Christmas decorations out of someone’s yard. The getaway car was also stolen. Bernard McCants is facing multiple charges. The homeowner Robert...
Comments / 3