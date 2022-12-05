The past year has been tough on most Americans’ wallets. While it has slowed down recently, inflation has led to a significant decrease in purchasing power for consumers. Gasoline, housing, food, and other items of necessity have risen drastically amid the War in Ukraine and supply chain issues. Meanwhile, U.S. household debt stands at more than $16.5 trillion – the highest on record. Despite inflation leveling off to some degree, the effects still linger as most struggle. It is safe to say that in the current economic climate, most consumers are looking to avoid fine dining and instead opting for fast casual, lower cost dining.

17 HOURS AGO