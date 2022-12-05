Read full article on original website
Woman Whose Death Had Been Ruled ‘Accidental’ Has Caused a Community Outcry for JusticeTrue Crime Mysteries (Megan)Bridgeport, CT
Sandy Hook Tragedy: 10 Year Anniversay And Remembrance Benefit In New York CityFlorence CarmelaNew York City, NY
Police arrest Connecticut man for alleged murder and dismemberment of baby daughtercreteNaugatuck, CT
Visit the Largest Christmas Shop in ConnecticutTravel MavenWilton, CT
This Connecticut Christmas Train Ride is a Magical ExperienceTravel MavenConnecticut State
Westport girl's handmade earrings help support animal rescue group
WESTPORT — It was over the summer when Stella Puccetti, 7, walked along Compo Beach, finding jingle shells along the way. That was when she came up with the idea to make earrings out of the shells. And now, she's sold enough earrings and raised enough money to donate to BARC-CT, a nonprofit animal advocacy and rescue organization.
Opinion: Christmas in CT in the late 1950s
We moved from Waterbury to Cheshire in 1948. My father passed away in 1957. My mother was single parent with four children ranging in age from 6 to 13. We lived on the corner of West Main and Grove streets. Diagonally across West Main Street was a building that housed the West Cheshire Post Office on the left and Cruess’s Grocery Store on the right. We bought all of our groceries at this market.
Opinion: Make a plan, take walk, etc. A guide to surviving the holidays
I know someone who wishes she could sleep from November until Jan. 2. Why? The holidays are a sad time for her. She misses her family members who have passed away and can’t always get together with her kids. She feels left out and depleted. Some of us who have fewer social connections may not have people to celebrate with, making the holidays a sadder, quieter time despite the sparkle and merriment all around us. If the holidays are not necessarily sad for you, I seldom meet someone who doesn’t feel the stress of preparation, expectations, costs or a jampacked schedule. Even gathering with friends and family can feel like a mixed blessing; old frictions surface and don’t even consider sharing your latest political opinion.
99 Restaurants closes 4 locations in New England
CANTON, Mass. — The Ninety-Nine Restaurant & Pub announced that it has closed four locations in New England. The Woburn-based restaurant chain has ceased operations at its location at 362 Turnpike Street in Canton on Nov. 26, a company spokesperson confirmed in a statement. On Nov. 28, the chain...
How abandoned factory in Hartford 'war zone' became a thriving business hub for Black entrepreneurs
HARTFORD — John J. Thomas associates the city's North End with entrepreneurship. A lifelong Hartford resident, Thomas said he's no stranger to the hardships facing the neighborhood and the city. "This neighborhood was a war zone," Thomas said. "People don't realize that we've survived the war on drugs, the...
What is the most ‘Connecticut’ county in the state? Comparing demographics data in Connecticut.
Which county in Connecticut best represents the Nutmeg State's overall demographic makeup?. According to a Hearst Connecticut analysis of 2020 U.S. Census data (the most recent available), it's New Haven County. Hearst Connecticut compared five demographic characteristics (share of adults, white, Black, Asian and Hispanic residents) to the overall makeup of the state to see which county best represented Connecticut as a whole. The analysis revealed that New Haven County's share of adults, white, Black, Asian and Hispanic residents varied no more than 3 percentage points from the state's share, and made it the most "Connecticut" county in the state.
Jordan’s Furniture to open second Connecticut location
FARMINGTON, Connecticut — A second Jordan’s Furniture store is coming to Connecticut – this time in the greater Hartford area. The store, one of the largest furniture and mattress retailers in New England, is slated to open a new location at Westfarms mall in early 2024. The...
Fred Camillo (opinion): A review of the facts about Greenwich intersection upgrades
As we enjoy the holiday season and give thanks for our many blessings, we also look forward to a joyful new year and prepare for it by completing the year-end work of our local government. This means final votes are coming up. With that in mind, I believe it is important to clarify some facts about the Arch Street and Grigg Street intersection improvements.
Milford News: Platt Tech Rollover Accident
2022-12-06@2:17pm–#Milford CT– Report of a rollover accident in front of Platt Tech at 600 Orange Avenue. DoingItLocal is run by Steve Krauchick. Steve has always had interest with breaking news even as an early teen, opting to listen to the Watergate hearings instead of top 40 on the radio. His interest in news spread to become the communities breaking news leader in Connecticut’s Fairfield County. He strongly believes that the public has right to know what is happening in their backyard and that government needs to be transparent. Steve also likes promoting local businesses.
It Just Won’t Sell: New England Mansion Ivana Trump Won in the Divorce
It's a stunning, 20,000-square-foot waterfront estate in Greenwich, Connecticut, perched on its own semi-private peninsula, so why won't it sell? The current owners have been trying to sell it since 2014, and after being pulled off the market for a bit, it's back at almost half the price. The current...
Brooklyn girl, 12, found in the Bronx after disappearing from home, family says
THE BRONX, N.Y. (PIX11) — The family of a missing 12-year-old Brooklyn girl on the autism spectrum told PIX11 News she was located in the Bronx late Tuesday night, after a social media campaign to find her apparently caused concern for the people she was staying with. “Every time they went on social media, they […]
Hudson Valley Company Files Bankruptcy, 233 Employees Laid Off
After filing for bankruptcy, a Hudson Valley business laid off 233 local employees just weeks before Christmas. It's the worst news you can imagine at the worst possible time. Last week 233 Hudson Valley employees found out that they were losing their job just as holiday bills have begun to pile up.
Two winning Lucky for Life tickets sold in CT
(WFSB) – Two winning Lucky for Life tickets were sold in Connecticut on Tuesday. CT Lottery said a $365,000 a year for life ticket was sold at Road Runners in Rocky Hill and a $25,000 a year for life ticket was sold at the Henny Penny in Mystic. Check...
New York Woman Killed Outside Popular Hudson Valley Grocery Store
One man is facing charges for allegedly fatally hitting a local woman in the parking lot of a popular grocery store. Over the weekend, New York State Police confirmed an arrest was made after a Hudson Valley woman was killed outside a local shopping center. Arrest Made in Fatal Westchester...
Bear Takes Up Shelter In Hole in Tree in Conn. Neighborhood
A bear has made itself right at home inside a hole in a tree not far from the center of West Hartford and it does not seem to want to leave. Martha Guidry, of West Hartford, said the bear has been in the tree for about six weeks. “Every once...
3 Arrested in Hudson Valley After Stealing Mail, Residents Grateful
A Mahopac man, along with two people from Brooklyn have been caught stealing mail from residents' mailboxes. Police departments all across the Hudson Valley remind us a few times a year that criminals are still driving around the Hudson Valley stealing mail right out of mailboxes. When they share reminders they often times end the message with "if you see something, say something" hoping that residents will call them if they see something that doesn't feel right.
How new zoning regulations will shape future of Wilton Center
WILTON — The process to shape the future of what Town Center looks like is taking the next step. Representatives from BFJ Planning, the firm contracted to draft the master plan, presented ideas for Wilton Center's zoning regulations Tuesday. The goals of the plan are to activate the street...
Woman killed in CT crash remembered as energetic, fun-loving
Samantha Stone's life was cut short when she died in a car crash over the weekend in Stonington.
Know Them? Duo Wanted In Stamford For Stealing From Store, Police Say
Police in Fairfield County are asking the public for help identifying two men wanted in connection with the theft of eight car batteries from an auto parts store. The incident took place in Stamford around 5:30 p.m., on Saturday, Dec. 3 at the Advanced Auto store. Sgt. Sean Scanlan said...
Body cam video shows reasons Connecticut needs stronger laws: New Haven police chief
NEW HAVEN, Conn. — New Haven police Wednesday announced a decrease in gun deaths, while Waterbury’s police chief warned of an uptick in homicides the day before. But the chiefs in both major cities are now calling on lawmakers to focus on guns and crime when they head into session in January—saying the issue of illegal guns and repeat violent offenders plague both communities.
