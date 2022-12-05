1 killed in major crash on I-70 near Golden

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. ( KDVR ) — One person was killed in a major crash on Interstate 70 Monday.

According to the Colorado State Patrol, troopers received a call at around 10:32 a.m. of a two-vehicle crash on I-70 near Golden. The Colorado Department of Transportation closed westbound I-70 between Golden and C-470 while they investigated.

CSP said the crash involved three people who were in a 2014 Jeep and a 2007 Mercedes. According to CSP, the Jeep was being driven by a 35-year-old man from Texas with a 34-year-old woman as his passenger. Neither was transported to a hospital with injuries.

CSP said that the Mercedes was driven by a 55-year-old woman who was transported to the hospital with serious injuries. A 53-year-old passenger inside the Mercedes was killed in the crash. Both are from Denver.

According to CSP, the crash occurred when both vehicles were heading westbound when the Mercedes was either slowing down or stopped when the Jeep rear-ended it.

The interstate reopened around 1:45 p.m. after being closed for more than three hours.

CSP does not believe drugs, alcohol or speed was a factor.

