Utah preps fare well in national cross-country meet

American Fork’s Daniel Simmons takes the tape as 6A runners compete in the state high school cross-country championships at the Regional Athletic Complex in Salt Lake City on Tuesday, Oct. 25, 2022. Simmons participated in the prestigious Nike Cross Nationals last weekend in Portland, Oregon, where he finished second. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News

Daniel Simmons, a junior from American Fork High School, finished second in one of the two most prestigious prep cross-country meets in the country.

Three Utah high schools finished in the top five of the boys and girls team standings, and six Utah preps earned All-America honors in the race, which was held last weekend in Portland, Oregon.

Simmons covered the 5,000-meter course in a time of 14:51.7. He finished second to Aaron Sahlman of Newbury Park (California) High. Sahlman, whose time was 14:44.5, is among the greatest prep distance runners ever. He became the 13th high school runner to break four minutes in the mile last spring.

Herriman finished third in the boys team race. American Fork was fifth and Mountain View 17th. Lone Peak placed fourth in the girls team standings.

Orem’s Tayson Echohawk was 14th in the boys individual race. Noah Jenkins and William Horne — both from Herriman — placed 16th and 21st, respectively.

In the girls race, Andie Aagard of Lone Peak was 14th and Avalon Mecham of American Fork was 15th.

Timo Mostert, the veteran American Fork coach, was named the winner of the Joe Newton Boys Coach of the Year award.