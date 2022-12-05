Read full article on original website
Clifton Cribb
5d ago
Good work California. You elected him twice, so you deserve the worst the oil companies can do to you and then some. 😅😂😅😂🤣
Reply(2)
47
Chris Crawford
5d ago
$1.51 a gal in State of CA taxes and part of this was a Newsom executive order he refuses to retract. Newsom made $1.75 million during his mandated state shutdown with his businesses within the state. We have a $100 billion surplus and some of this is fuel taxes, registration, drivers license fees that are all connected to fuel and go in the same spot in the budget along with the $52 billion roads tax.
Reply
16
Bo Jiden
5d ago
No oil for California starting January 1, 2023. No gas, no lubricants, no petrol derived plastics. Make them happy.
Reply(2)
28
Related
California Gov. Gavin Newsom unveils plan to cap oil refinery profits
California Gov. Gavin Newsom held a special legislative session on Monday to unveil a proposal to penalize oil companies that make too much money.
San Francisco guaranteed income program for pregnant Black women to expand across California
A San Francisco guaranteed income program for Black pregnant women will expand to other parts of California
mercedcountytimes.com
Two new Republicans to represent region
Two new Republicans are now in the local political scene as they start to represent Merced County in Washington and Sacramento. Late last week, farmer and businessman John Duarte declared victory in California’s 13th Congressional District, which contains much of the middle-to-lower Central Valley area. And on Monday, newly...
Assemblyman Fong responds to Governor Newsom's call to penalize oil companies
California Governor Gavin Newsom convened a special session of the legislature Monday, December 5th, calling to penalize oil companies after several raised the price of gas.
goldrushcam.com
Attorney General Secures $22.5 Million Settlement Against Three Southern California Medi-Cal Providers for Submitting Alleged False Claims – Includes Dignity Health and Tenet Healthcare Corporation
December 8, 2022 - OAKLAND – California Attorney General Rob Bonta, in partnership with the U.S Department of Justice announced two settlements totaling $22.5 million against three Southern California providers for submitting fraudulent claims to Medi-Cal in violation of the state and federal False Claims Acts. The providers are Dignity Health (Dignity), a not-for-profit health system that owns and operates three hospitals and one clinic in Santa Barbara County and San Luis Obispo County, California; and, Twin Cities Community Hospital (Twin Cities) and Sierra Vista Regional Medical Center (Sierra Vista), two healthcare facility subsidiaries operated by Tenet Healthcare Corporation (Tenet Hospitals) in San Luis Obispo, California. The settlements resolve allegations that Dignity, Twin Cities, and Sierra Vista caused the submission of false claims to Medi-Cal, as part of an organized scheme to wrongfully retain federal funds which funded Medi-Cal’s Adult Expansion, a program to broaden Medi-Cal benefits which was made possible under the Affordable Care Act (ACA). Today’s settlement totals $22.5 million, with California receiving $2.25 million.
goldrushcam.com
California Governor Gavin Newsom Announces an Unprecedented $480.5 Million in Grants for Youth Mental Health – Merced County Behavioral Health and Recovery Services Receives Funding
Grants will support 54 projects throughout the state to bolster California’s behavioral and mental health infrastructure, expanding the capacity of treatment facilities that serve young Californians. December 8, 2022 - SACRAMENTO — Governor Gavin Newsom on Wednesday announced $480.5 million in awards for 54 projects to improve California’s behavioral...
US states raising minimum wage, with four above $15
Multiple states in the U.S. are raising their minimum hourly wages come January 2023, with four states across the West and East Coasts increasing to $15 or above.
Tribal, state and federal leaders praise largest dam removal in U.S. history
(The Center Square) – California Gov. Gavin Newsom, Oregon Gov. Kate Brown and Secretary of the Interior Deb Haaland met alongside tribal leaders Thursday to celebrate the largest dam removal in U.S. history, which is set to begin next year. The project involves the removal of four dams along...
North Carolina power grid attack exposes vulnerabilities, prompts scrutiny of other recent attacks
The attacks on two North Carolina electric substations have brought new focus to the vulnerability of the U.S. power grid and other critical infrastructure.
Texas governor bans TikTok, Indiana launches investigations into Chinese-owned app
Texas banned the use of TikTok by state agencies over cyber security concerns and Indiana launched an investigation into the platform for exposing minors to adult material.
ESG fallout: BlackRock CEO Larry Fink should resign, says state treasurer
North Carolina State Treasurer Dale Folwell is calling for BlackRock CEO Larry Fink to resign over the firm's ESG activism, arguing it hurts investors.
Ohio workers at a General Motors joint venture battery factory vote to unionize
Workers at a General Motors joint venture battery factory voted to unionize with the United Auto Workers by an overwhelming vote of 710 to 16.
SLO County hospitals pay $22.5 million for filing false Medi-Cal claims
Dignity Health and Tenet Healthcare Corporation both paid settlements to the government for the alleged false claims.
Two California Cities Named Among 'Most Sinful Cities' In America
Wallethub listed the most sinful cities in the country.
Rapper sentenced for COVID fraud after music video flaunted stacks of unemployment assistance envelopes
Rapper Fontrell Antonio Baines, known by the alias "Nuke Bizzle" was sentenced to 77 months in federal prison for defrauding the U.S. government for COVID-19 relief funds.
californiahealthline.org
Watch: Big Medicaid Changes in California Leave Millions of Patients Behind
California Healthline senior correspondent Angela Hart appeared on Spectrum News 1’s “Los Angeles Times Today” on Nov. 29 to discuss her reporting on California’s pricey and ambitious experiment to transform its Medicaid program, called Medi-Cal. The initiative, known as CalAIM, will provide some of Medi-Cal’s sickest...
Marijuana now legal in Missouri: What to know
While it is now lawful for adults to possess and use marijuana in Missouri, residents can't yet legally purchase the drug for recreational use or use it everywhere.
goldrushcam.com
California Governor Gavin Newsom Awards an Additional $36 Million for New Homeless Housing – Includes City of San Jose Receiving $19.9 Million
All together, Homekey is creating 12,676 units of homeless housing. $36 million will create 132 homes for unhoused and at-risk Central Coast and San Jose residents. December 5, 2022 - SACRAMENTO – Last week, Governor Gavin Newsom announced the final Homekey awards for 2022 totaling $36 million to four communities. All told, Homekey has awarded $2.753 billion to create 12,676 units across California. Homekey has been able to develop housing units for less money and more quickly than more traditional homeless housing and has become a national model.
The New Year will Bring New Laws in California
Some of the laws will take effect in January while others will take effect later in the year
Hyundai partners to build $4B plant in Georgia
Hyundai Motor Group is joining forces with a South Korean battery maker to build a $4 billion factory in Georgia to manufacture electric vehicle batteries.
Fox Business
New York, NY
30K+
Followers
933
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT
Invested in Youhttps://www.foxbusiness.com/
Comments / 65