California State

Clifton Cribb
5d ago

Good work California. You elected him twice, so you deserve the worst the oil companies can do to you and then some. 😅😂😅😂🤣

Chris Crawford
5d ago

$1.51 a gal in State of CA taxes and part of this was a Newsom executive order he refuses to retract. Newsom made $1.75 million during his mandated state shutdown with his businesses within the state. We have a $100 billion surplus and some of this is fuel taxes, registration, drivers license fees that are all connected to fuel and go in the same spot in the budget along with the $52 billion roads tax.

Bo Jiden
5d ago

No oil for California starting January 1, 2023. No gas, no lubricants, no petrol derived plastics. Make them happy.

mercedcountytimes.com

Two new Republicans to represent region

Two new Republicans are now in the local political scene as they start to represent Merced County in Washington and Sacramento. Late last week, farmer and businessman John Duarte declared victory in California’s 13th Congressional District, which contains much of the middle-to-lower Central Valley area. And on Monday, newly...
MERCED COUNTY, CA
goldrushcam.com

Attorney General Secures $22.5 Million Settlement Against Three Southern California Medi-Cal Providers for Submitting Alleged False Claims – Includes Dignity Health and Tenet Healthcare Corporation

December 8, 2022 - OAKLAND – California Attorney General Rob Bonta, in partnership with the U.S Department of Justice announced two settlements totaling $22.5 million against three Southern California providers for submitting fraudulent claims to Medi-Cal in violation of the state and federal False Claims Acts. The providers are Dignity Health (Dignity), a not-for-profit health system that owns and operates three hospitals and one clinic in Santa Barbara County and San Luis Obispo County, California; and, Twin Cities Community Hospital (Twin Cities) and Sierra Vista Regional Medical Center (Sierra Vista), two healthcare facility subsidiaries operated by Tenet Healthcare Corporation (Tenet Hospitals) in San Luis Obispo, California. The settlements resolve allegations that Dignity, Twin Cities, and Sierra Vista caused the submission of false claims to Medi-Cal, as part of an organized scheme to wrongfully retain federal funds which funded Medi-Cal’s Adult Expansion, a program to broaden Medi-Cal benefits which was made possible under the Affordable Care Act (ACA). Today’s settlement totals $22.5 million, with California receiving $2.25 million.
CALIFORNIA STATE
goldrushcam.com

California Governor Gavin Newsom Announces an Unprecedented $480.5 Million in Grants for Youth Mental Health – Merced County Behavioral Health and Recovery Services Receives Funding

Grants will support 54 projects throughout the state to bolster California’s behavioral and mental health infrastructure, expanding the capacity of treatment facilities that serve young Californians. December 8, 2022 - SACRAMENTO — Governor Gavin Newsom on Wednesday announced $480.5 million in awards for 54 projects to improve California’s behavioral...
CALIFORNIA STATE
californiahealthline.org

Watch: Big Medicaid Changes in California Leave Millions of Patients Behind

California Healthline senior correspondent Angela Hart appeared on Spectrum News 1’s “Los Angeles Times Today” on Nov. 29 to discuss her reporting on California’s pricey and ambitious experiment to transform its Medicaid program, called Medi-Cal. The initiative, known as CalAIM, will provide some of Medi-Cal’s sickest...
CALIFORNIA STATE
goldrushcam.com

California Governor Gavin Newsom Awards an Additional $36 Million for New Homeless Housing – Includes City of San Jose Receiving $19.9 Million

All together, Homekey is creating 12,676 units of homeless housing. $36 million will create 132 homes for unhoused and at-risk Central Coast and San Jose residents. December 5, 2022 - SACRAMENTO – Last week, Governor Gavin Newsom announced the final Homekey awards for 2022 totaling $36 million to four communities. All told, Homekey has awarded $2.753 billion to create 12,676 units across California. Homekey has been able to develop housing units for less money and more quickly than more traditional homeless housing and has become a national model.
CALIFORNIA STATE
