Pritzker orders flags lowered to honor late Senator Bennett
CHICAGO (KHQA) — Gov. JB Pritzker, D-Ill., on Friday order state flags lowered to honor State Senator Scott Bennett (D-Champaign) and his service to the people of Illinois. Bennett died on Friday at 1:15 p.m. at Carle Hospital. He was hospitalized on Thursday. Bennett’s office released a statement saying...
Personal property taxpayers see higher bills for vehicles due to shortages
COLUMBIA — Missouri personal property taxpayers saw higher tax bills for vehicles Friday compared to last year. Low supplies and high demands increased the values of used cars and trucks. Even if you weren’t looking to buy a new vehicle, rising car and truck prices still impacted your wallet...
Expungement of criminal records to begin as Missouri marijuana becomes legal
JEFFERSON CITY — While Amendment three is good news for those looking to legally use marijuana recreationally, it could be even better news for those who are already serving jail or prison time, as expungements are set to take place for arrest and conviction records of non-violent marijuana offenses.
$5 million to expand emergency shelter capacity
CHICAGO (WICS) — As the colder months approach, the demand for shelter is growing and many shelter providers are already approaching maximum capacity. The Illinois Department of Human Services (IDHS) announced on Thursday that an additional $5 million is being invested to support the expansion of access to emergency shelters during the winter months.
Teachers union president sues New Hampshire over school choice program
WASHINGTON (CITC) — A New Hampshire lawsuit is fueling the debate surrounding state education funds helping parents determine where their child will learn best. The complaint filed Thursday accuses New Hampshire of violating its own constitution by using both state lottery dollars and money from its Education Trust Fund to fund its "private school voucher program." It was filed by American Federation of Teachers-New Hampshire (AFT-NH) President Deb Howes, who, despite her leadership role within the second largest teachers union in the United States, says she is concerned as a "citizen taxpayer."
No evidence found at site where woman claimed her dad buried dozens of bodies
FREMONT COUNTY, Iowa — Iowa investigators found "no evidence or other items of concern" at a site in southwest Iowa where a woman claimed her dad murdered and buried up to 70 women. Lucy Studey claimed her father Donald, who died nearly a decade ago, was a prolific serial...
New IHSAA proposal could adjust schools' classifications in Iowa
DONNELLSON, Iowa (KHQA) — Leveling the playing field in Iowa high school athletics is a topic that has been discussed for many years now. But after much planning to find the best way to do that, things are moving forward to helping make that happen. "This conversation has been...
