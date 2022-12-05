ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Illinois State

Pritzker orders flags lowered to honor late Senator Bennett

CHICAGO (KHQA) — Gov. JB Pritzker, D-Ill., on Friday order state flags lowered to honor State Senator Scott Bennett (D-Champaign) and his service to the people of Illinois. Bennett died on Friday at 1:15 p.m. at Carle Hospital. He was hospitalized on Thursday. Bennett’s office released a statement saying...
$5 million to expand emergency shelter capacity

CHICAGO (WICS) — As the colder months approach, the demand for shelter is growing and many shelter providers are already approaching maximum capacity. The Illinois Department of Human Services (IDHS) announced on Thursday that an additional $5 million is being invested to support the expansion of access to emergency shelters during the winter months.
Teachers union president sues New Hampshire over school choice program

WASHINGTON (CITC) — A New Hampshire lawsuit is fueling the debate surrounding state education funds helping parents determine where their child will learn best. The complaint filed Thursday accuses New Hampshire of violating its own constitution by using both state lottery dollars and money from its Education Trust Fund to fund its "private school voucher program." It was filed by American Federation of Teachers-New Hampshire (AFT-NH) President Deb Howes, who, despite her leadership role within the second largest teachers union in the United States, says she is concerned as a "citizen taxpayer."
New IHSAA proposal could adjust schools' classifications in Iowa

DONNELLSON, Iowa (KHQA) — Leveling the playing field in Iowa high school athletics is a topic that has been discussed for many years now. But after much planning to find the best way to do that, things are moving forward to helping make that happen. "This conversation has been...
