ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Secaucus, NJ

Secaucus Man Shared Child Porn Video: Police

By Cecilia Levine
Daily Voice
Daily Voice
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2OJGIy_0jYCe7ie00
Douglas Curdgele. Photo Credit: Secaucus Police

A Hudson County man has been arrested on accusations he disseminated a video depicting children engaging in sex acts, authorities said.

Douglas Curdgele, 27, of Secaucus, both viewed and shared the video, Secaucus Police Chief Dennis Miller said.

He was arrested on Friday, Dec. 2 at his home, Miller said.

“The Secaucus Police Department will take part in any initiative that will protect children from being victimized,” Chief Dennis Miller said. The Secaucus Police Department will work tirelessly with our County and State law enforcement counterparts to hunt child predators and bring them to justice. I am extremely proud of the work my detective put forth.”

Curdgele was charged with endangering the welfare of a child and lodged in the Hudson County Jail.

to follow Daily Voice Hudson and receive free news updates.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Daily Voice

Crime-Busting Haledon Police Pair Seize Loaded Guns In Separate Traffic Stops

A pair of Haledon police officers seized guns in separate traffic stops as part of a year-long law enforcement initiative that authorities say has been a huge success. One of the stops involved an ex-con with a suspended license who wasn't wearing a seatbelt and was drinking tequila when police said they stopped him for failing to signal a turn and found a loaded revolver and hollow-nose bullets in his SUV.
HALEDON, NJ
Daily Voice

Drug Raid Busts Newark Pair With 100+ Heroin Bricks, Cocaine: Prosecutor

Two women from Newark face drug trafficking charges after police seized "bricks" of heroin and cocaine during a raid Tuesday, Dec. 6. Newark police and detectives with the Essex County Prosecutor's Office executed search warrants at three properties Tuesday — one on the 100 block of Chadwick Avenue, another on the 200 block of Goldsmith Avenue, and a third on Harrison Avenue in Garfield, officials said.
NEWARK, NJ
Daily Voice

Phillipsburg Man, 44, Arrested For Selling Heroin, Crack-Cocaine: Prosecutor

A 44-year-old Phillipsburg man was arrested for selling heroin, crack-cocaine, and other drugs, authorities announced Thursday. Paul Smith III was charged with two counts of possession with intent to distribute heroin, second-degree possession with intent to distribute cocaine, two counts of distributing heroin, and obstruction, Warren County Prosecutor James L. Pfeiffer said.
PHILLIPSBURG, NJ
Daily Voice

Ex-Con From Viral Jersey Shore Arrest Video Charged With 1,500 Heroin Bags, Pounds Of Pot, More

An ex-con whose Point Pleasant boardwalk arrest became part of a viral video was busted once again on drug charges, this time along with his roommate, authorities said. A SWAT team led a raid on the Grand Street apartment in Garfield that Zakee Murphy, 32, shares with fish tank technician Ryene Perry, 34, landing both in jail on various drug-related counts, Bergen County Prosecutor Mark Musella said.
GARFIELD, NJ
Daily Voice

NJ Murder Suspect Nabbed In Bucks County, Police Say

A New Jersey man wanted for murder was arrested in Bucks County early on Friday, Dec. 9, authorities say. David Holland, 30, was wanted on a homicide charge in Trenton when police in Falls Township researched his temporary vehicle registration tag and learned he had an active arrest warrant, officials said.
BUCKS COUNTY, PA
Daily Voice

4 Members Of ‘South American Theft Group’ Break Into Brookville Home, Police Say

Five suspected members of an organized crime ring are behind bars after four of them allegedly broke into a home mere yards from a Long Island college campus. Nassau County Police said the department’s burglary pattern team was conducting an investigation near the LIU Post campus in Brookville at around 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 7, when officers saw a vehicle with Florida registration enter the campus parking lot.
NASSAU COUNTY, NY
Daily Voice

Daily Voice

Westport, CT
422K+
Followers
61K+
Post
126M+
Views
ABOUT

YOUR TOWN. YOUR NEWS. Discover the latest breaking news, best local stories, and happenings in your town. Daily Voice is a hyper-local community news organization with 149 news websites in 78 counties in 7 states — Connecticut, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, and Virginia.

 https://dailyvoice.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy