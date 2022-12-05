ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Comments / 0

Related
fox26houston.com

Kari Lake files 70-page lawsuit against top Arizona election officials

PHOENIX - Kari Lake filed a lawsuit against several top election officials in Arizona on Friday just days following the certification of the 2022 election in which she lost her bid to become governor. "The eyes of the country are on Arizona," the lawsuit filing begins. The 70-page lawsuit was...
ARIZONA STATE
fox26houston.com

Thursday evening weather forecast

Near record heat continues for the Houston area with more warmth stretching into the weekend. The difference will be the increase in rain chances, especially late Saturday and Sunday as a front drifts into the area. Monday will be mainly dry and warm with an isolated shower. But a stronger cold front will finally move in Tuesday bringing a round of widespread rain and a chance for some strong storms. That front will finally usher in some noticeably cooler air by Wednesday and Thursday. It will definitely start to feel more like the holidays!
HOUSTON, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy