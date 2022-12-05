Near record heat continues for the Houston area with more warmth stretching into the weekend. The difference will be the increase in rain chances, especially late Saturday and Sunday as a front drifts into the area. Monday will be mainly dry and warm with an isolated shower. But a stronger cold front will finally move in Tuesday bringing a round of widespread rain and a chance for some strong storms. That front will finally usher in some noticeably cooler air by Wednesday and Thursday. It will definitely start to feel more like the holidays!

HOUSTON, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO