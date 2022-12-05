Read full article on original website
Related
fox26houston.com
Kari Lake files 70-page lawsuit against top Arizona election officials
PHOENIX - Kari Lake filed a lawsuit against several top election officials in Arizona on Friday just days following the certification of the 2022 election in which she lost her bid to become governor. "The eyes of the country are on Arizona," the lawsuit filing begins. The 70-page lawsuit was...
fox26houston.com
Texas Department of Criminal Justice releases final report regarding Gonzalo Lopez escape
HOUSTON - The Texas Department of Criminal Justice has released their final report following the escape of an inmate from a prison bus earlier this year. As FOX 26 has reported, Gonzalo Lopez, 46, escaped from custody and the manhunt came to a dramatic end after a family of five was located in Leon County.
fox26houston.com
Oysters harvested in Galveston Bay recalled for cases of gastrointestinal illnesses
Texas Department of State Health announced a recall of oysters harvested in Galveston. According to officials, all oysters harvested in the TX 1 area of southeastern Galveston Bay have been recalled after a few dozen cases of gastrointestinal illnesses were reported from people in southeast Texas and Florida. This recall...
fox26houston.com
Husband reports wife missing after shark encounter while snorkeling in Hawaii
MAUI, Hawaii - Authorities are searching for a missing woman after a possible encounter with a shark in Hawaii. The U.S. Coast Guard said the 60-year-old female was last seen about 75 yards off of Keawakapu Beach, Maui, Thursday, while snorkeling with her husband. Dan Dennison, a spokesman for the...
fox26houston.com
Thursday evening weather forecast
Near record heat continues for the Houston area with more warmth stretching into the weekend. The difference will be the increase in rain chances, especially late Saturday and Sunday as a front drifts into the area. Monday will be mainly dry and warm with an isolated shower. But a stronger cold front will finally move in Tuesday bringing a round of widespread rain and a chance for some strong storms. That front will finally usher in some noticeably cooler air by Wednesday and Thursday. It will definitely start to feel more like the holidays!
Comments / 0