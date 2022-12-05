Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Woman Whose Death Had Been Ruled ‘Accidental’ Has Caused a Community Outcry for JusticeTrue Crime Mysteries (Megan)Bridgeport, CT
This Is Us Actor Justin Hartley Starring In Netflix's Christmas Movie "The Noel Diary" Filmed In ConnecticutFlorence CarmelaNew Canaan, CT
Popular restaurant chain opens another new location in New YorkKristen WaltersHuntington Station, NY
The Lighthouse’s Cini Shaw Named Caron Treatment Centers Addiction Professional of the YearJeffrey TeodoroNew Canaan, CT
Sandy Hook Tragedy: 10 Year Anniversay And Remembrance Benefit In New York CityFlorence CarmelaNew York City, NY
Related
hamlethub.com
2023 D.C.Teacher of the Year Jermar Rountree found his calling at WCSU
It was a typical fall morning at Center City Public Charter School’s Brightwood campus, and Western Connecticut State University alumnus Jermar Rountree, a physical education/health teacher at the school, was helping colleagues set up the gym for a science fair when the gymnasium door opened and Washington, D.C., Mayor Muriel Bowser walked in. Rountree turned to the preschooler beside him and said, “That’s the mayor! Maybe we’ll get to meet her.”
hamlethub.com
Meet the New Principal of Saint Mary School Ridgefield, Rachel Ambrosio
After 27 years at the helm of Saint Mary School in Ridgefield, Mrs. Anna O'Rourke retired this year as the school principal. Longtime school administrator, Mrs. Rachel Ambrosio, whose previous role was principal of St. Catherine School in Trumbull, stepped into the role with enthusiasm, tons of experience, and heartfelt love for the school.
hamlethub.com
Minute with the Mayor: Keeping Milford Warm
In this episode of Minute with the Mayor, Milford Mayor Ben Blake is joined by Kevin McGrath and Tom Duggan from Keeping Milford Warm. Kevin and The Milford Kiwanis Club founded Keeping Milford Warm in 2013. Here they discuss their mission of ensuring everyone stays safe and warm throughout the...
hamlethub.com
Winter/Spring Registration Open for Dance, Art, Music at Darien Arts Center
Registration is open for Darien Arts Center winter and spring classes for all ages in dance, visual arts, martial arts and music. Winter/Spring classes begin in January. To register for classes, visit darienarts.org or call (203) 655-8683. The DAC is located at 2 Renshaw Road, behind the Town Hall. DANCE:
hamlethub.com
Bethel High School Navy JROTC Cadets Offered Scholarships
Eight cadets from Bethel High School Navy JROTC completed the Leadership Challenge Weekend at Norwich University last week. The challenge consisted of marching drills, rock climbing, water-survival training, land navigation, and the Army Physical Fitness Test. All 8 exceeded requirements in each category and were offered scholarships. Picture from left...
hamlethub.com
Town of Ridgefield Public Hearing and Special Town Meeting Results
The following were voted on and approved at last night's Special Town Meeting:. Proposed Amended Ordinance Chapter §§ 136 (Sections 1-6)Buildings, Demolition of. Parking Easement Request for Pound Street. Allocating $66,000 of ARPA funds to fund the additional cost of the Mini Attack Pumper for the Fire Department.
hamlethub.com
Ridgefield Home for Sale: 7 Christopher Road, Open House on Sunday
7 Christopher Road, Ridgefield - Open House on Sunday, December 11 from 1-3pm Welcome to "Nydeggen". This 1910 historic country estate was featured on Ridgefield's holiday home tour and has been well documented in the town archives as "H. Shenck's Mansion at Lake Mamanasco." Set on 2.88 private acres with...
hamlethub.com
Why Small Businesses Matter in Ridgefield: Local Social Media
Why Small Businesses Matter puts a spotlight on the local merchants who donate their time, talent, goods, and services for the betterment of our community. The shop local movement spreads virally as local businesses who are “tagged” have the opportunity to share their story!. You're IT Local Social...
hamlethub.com
Milford community mourns loss of Julie Minogue, Go Fund Me established to benefit children
The sister of Milford resident Julie Minogue who was brutally murdered this week at her home, has created a Go Fund Me page to support her beloved sister's three boys. Thus far, $81,000 of a $100,000 goal has been raised. Visit the Go Fund Me page here. Allison Barotti-Corcoran says,...
hamlethub.com
Danbury resident Bella Morrell delivers marketing presentation to Red Sox Foundation execs
Bella Morrell, a Lasell University student from Danbury shared an event marketing proposal with Red Sox Foundation executives at Fenway Park. Morrell presented "Fast Forward: Girls Umpire Program," a marketing and event plan aimed at providing more umpiring opportunities to women. Morrell and fellow students in Young-Tae Kim's sport marketing...
hamlethub.com
Captain Richard Conklin sworn in as next Assistant Chief of Police for the Stamford Police Department
This week, Stamford Mayor Caroline Simmons was on-hand to swear-in Captain Richard Conklin as the next Assistant Chief of Police for the Stamford Police Department CT. Simmons says, "Assistant Chief Conklin is a 42-year veteran of the Stamford Police Department, serving our City for decades with excellence and a commitment to serving and protecting the residents of our community. He has also been a leader and recognized statewide for investigating and solving some of the most serious crimes.
hamlethub.com
Why Small Businesses Matter in Westport: Jewel Eyes Jewelry
Why Small Businesses Matter puts a spotlight on the local merchants who donate their time, talent, goods, and services for the betterment of our community. The shop local movement spreads virally as local businesses who are “tagged” have the opportunity to share their story!. You're IT Jewel Eyes...
hamlethub.com
New Canaan Police are collecting coats and toys for locals in need, look for collection bins in lobby!
In partnership with Marine Corps Reserve Toys for Tots Program, New Canaan Police Department is collecting new and unwrapped toys for children in need!. Look for the collection bin at the New Canaan Police headquarters lobby. In addition, in partnership with New Canaan Moms, New Canaan police have extended the...
hamlethub.com
Southbury Police Sergeant Chris Grillo Celebrates Two Decades with Town of Southbury!
Congratulations to Sergeant Christopher Grillo for hitting the 20-year mark as a Police Officer for the Town of Southbury!. Sgt. Grillo started his career with Southbury PD on December 9, 2002, and received the TFC Tuskowski Award for overall excellence in his Police Academy training class. During his time with the PD, Sgt. Grillo has worn numerous hats and served as a Field Training Officer, Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Task Force member, Police Instructor for firearms, Taser, use of force, handcuffing & computer crimes, has received a medal for life saving, and solved (and continues to solve) numerous felonious crimes.
hamlethub.com
Stamford Mayor Caroline Simmons Releases Statement Regarding the Recent Fatal Motor Vehicle vs. Pedestrian Collision
Mayor Caroline Simmons released the following statement regarding the motor vehicle collision that occurred in the early morning on Saturday, December 3rd at the intersection of Washington Boulevard and Main Street and resulted in the deaths of the two pedestrians. “I want to offer my deepest condolences to the families...
hamlethub.com
Town of Darien Announces Winter Expanded Hours for Train Station Buildings
The new hours are Monday through Friday 4:55 AM – 7:00 PM, Saturday and Sunday 9:00 AM – 7:00 PM. The public will have access to indoor space and bathroom facilities during these hours.**. “A top priority is to provide shelter and warmth to our commuters during the...
hamlethub.com
Laced in green, RHS girls hockey skates to victory at season opener honoring #23, Nia Simpson
Yesterday, Wednesday, December 7 Ridgefield High School Girl's Hockey Team opened their season with a 6-1 victory at the Nia Simpson Memorial Game. The players took to the ice at Winter Garden Ice Arena to honor their beloved teammate and friend, Nia Simpson who passed away suddenly in October 2022 at the age of 16.
hamlethub.com
Wilton Police arrest shoplifter who stole $1,000 of high end knives from a local business
Wilton Police say that Detectives worked hard to identify the offender shown in this image when he stole over $1,000 in high-end knives from a local business. After active shoplifting throughout the State, Wilton Police report that this offender is now incarcerated and will be held accountable for his crimes in Wilton.
Comments / 0