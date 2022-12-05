ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minneapolis, MN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
purplePTSD.com

Vikings Wide Receiver Guarantees Victory in Week 14

Typically, ahead of a game, professional athletes will say something along the lines of “we’re going to do everything we can to win”. This exudes confidence, but it doesn’t provide bulletin board material for the opponent. Well, that doesn’t appear to be Jalen Reagor’s style. The Vikings wide receiver gave the Detroit Lions all the bulletin board material they’ll ever need by guaranteeing victory in Week 14 for the Vikings.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
purplePTSD.com

UPDATE: Mike Zimmer Reports May Be False

On Wednesday, a report began circulating that former Minnesota Vikings head coach Mike Zimmer would be accepting the defensive coordinator position at the University of Colorado. However, it now appears that those initial reports may be incorrect, or at least premature. The connection made sense considering that Deion Sanders had...
BOULDER, CO
purplePTSD.com

Unnamed Illness Leaves Vikings Star Sidelined for 2nd Day

The unnamed illness that ravaged the Vikings practice on Wednesday continues to linger into Thursday’s injury report. Luckily, three players were able to return to practice of the five that sat out on Wednesday with the anonymous bug, but it has left a Vikings star sidelined for a second consecutive day. That is, of course, EDGE Danielle Hunter.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
purplePTSD.com

Minnesota’s Special Teams Ace Could Make the Difference on Sunday

It’s easy to overlook Kene Nwangwu. After all, Justin Jefferson has been putting together an All Pro season. Kirk Cousins is delivering clutch wins on a regular basis and Za’Darius Smith is one of the league’s leading pass rushers. We could certainly think of other stars on offense and defense who have been in the headlines (T.J. Hockenson, Christian Darrisaw, Dalvin Tomlinson, etc.).
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Reuters

NBA roundup: Warriors blitz Celtics in Finals rematch

December 11 - The Golden State Warriors picked up where they left off in June, riding Stephen Curry's long-range shooting and a defense that frustrated Boston Celtics star Jayson Tatum for a 123-107 victory Saturday night in a rematch of the NBA Finals in San Francisco.
BOSTON, MA
purplePTSD.com

Week 14 NFL Picks: Will the Vikings Clinch the North?

Vikings -3 (W) Chiefs/Bengals O53 points (L) Dolphins/49ers O46.5 points (W) The Minnesota Vikings have a chance to clinch the NFC North with a victory over the Detroit Lions this weekend. Because of that, expect the Lions to come out firing in this game. Additionally, Vikings wide receiver Jalen Reagor guaranteed that the Vikings would come away with a win in this game, and that almost always ends disastrously.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
purplePTSD.com

Questions Answered: Vikings Main Fix, Bullard’s Substitute, Fluke?

Questions Answered: Vikings Main Fix, Bullard’s Substitute, Fluke?. The following questions are about current Minnesota Vikings topics, answered by PurplePTSD. Today is the December 9th edition, addressed in a from-the-hip fashion. If you have questions, please email them to DustinBakerNFL@gmail.com. Also, please note: These are opinion-based responses. Some answers...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Chicago

Carmel Catholic's Jordan Wood has hopes for another state title, and WNBA aspirations

MUNDELEIN, Ill. (CBS) -- A lot of young girls dream about playing in the WNBA.One local player got to see it up close when she was a little bit younger, and is now helping her high school team be among the best in the state - all while still chasing that dream.The girls' basketball team at Carmel Catholic High School in Mundelein is playing with a target on their backs this season after winning their first state championship last season."One of the things I never talk about with the girls is defending or repeating. Our focus is to try to...
MUNDELEIN, IL
purplePTSD.com

Vikings Overcome their First Foe, Vanquish Illness Ahead of Detroit

Well, the Vikings have overcome their first foe. They did so simply by overcoming the illness that landed several of their players on the injury report during the week. As you can see, the injury report is looking considerably more encouraging. Instead of 9 players, the Vikings are down to 4. Even more positive is that 3 of these players are questionable. Jonathan Bullard – a backup 3T/5T – will be out.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
purplePTSD.com

Former Vikings Corner Has a Chance at Revenge on Sunday

Leading up to Week 14, much has been written about T.J. Hockenson. The star TE was a top-10 selection for the Detroit Lions in 2019. Earlier in the season, though, Kwesi Adofo-Mensah pulled off a sensational trade, one that brought Hockenson to Minnesota. While a lot of the focus has been on his return to Detroit, former Vikings corner Mike Hughes is also playing his old team.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
purplePTSD.com

purplePTSD.com

Minneapolis, MN
2K+
Followers
3K+
Post
687K+
Views
ABOUT

purplePTSD.com is, along with its partner VikingsTerritory.com, part of the largest local and independent Minnesota Vikings news/opinion/content source in the game!

 https://purplePTSD.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy