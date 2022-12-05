Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Longstanding Marshalls Location to Permanently CloseJoel EisenbergMinneapolis, MN
Santa's Holiday Hero Express Parade - West St Paul, MinnesotaLimitless Production Group LLCWest Saint Paul, MN
Accident with injuries involving Apple Valley Police OfficerLimitless Production Group LLCApple Valley, MN
The Minneapolis woman giving away millions to studentsAsh JurbergMinneapolis, MN
Fatal Accident at Hwy 13 and Nicollet Ave in Burnsville, MinnesotaLimitless Production Group LLCBurnsville, MN
Vikings Wide Receiver Guarantees Victory in Week 14
Typically, ahead of a game, professional athletes will say something along the lines of “we’re going to do everything we can to win”. This exudes confidence, but it doesn’t provide bulletin board material for the opponent. Well, that doesn’t appear to be Jalen Reagor’s style. The Vikings wide receiver gave the Detroit Lions all the bulletin board material they’ll ever need by guaranteeing victory in Week 14 for the Vikings.
UPDATE: Mike Zimmer Reports May Be False
On Wednesday, a report began circulating that former Minnesota Vikings head coach Mike Zimmer would be accepting the defensive coordinator position at the University of Colorado. However, it now appears that those initial reports may be incorrect, or at least premature. The connection made sense considering that Deion Sanders had...
Vikings Mascot has Hilarious Feud with Jets Receiver on Social Media
Viktor the Viking – Minnesota’s official mascot – has a lot of personality. His Twitter bio indicates that he’s the King of Britain and the Mayor of Green Bay. Recently, that proclivity for joking led him into a back and forth with Garrett Wilson, New York’s talented young receiver. The Vikings mascot was sure to suggest he got the better of Wilson.
Once-Vaunted Vikings WR to Make Chiefs Debut in Week 14
When the Minnesota Vikings selected wide receiver Ihmir Smith-Marsette in the fifth round of the 2021 NFL Draft, it seemed like he had potential to be a future star. Between his size and speed, the former Iowa Hawkeye carried a skillset suitable to the NFL. However, the journey has not...
Unnamed Illness Leaves Vikings Star Sidelined for 2nd Day
The unnamed illness that ravaged the Vikings practice on Wednesday continues to linger into Thursday’s injury report. Luckily, three players were able to return to practice of the five that sat out on Wednesday with the anonymous bug, but it has left a Vikings star sidelined for a second consecutive day. That is, of course, EDGE Danielle Hunter.
The Key to Revitalizing Ed Donatell’s Vikings Defense
Many expected more from Ed Donatell’s Vikings defense. The numbers aren’t pretty. Right now, the team is 30th in yards allowed. They’re dead last when it comes to passing yards allowed. Take a look at the passing performances since the Week 7 bye:. Week 8: Kyler Murray...
John Curtis football wins Division I select state championship in dominant fashion
The John Curtis Patriots clinch the 2022 Division I select state championship with a 23-0 win over Catholic League foe, Brother Martin.
History Suggests 10-2 Vikings Should Make Deep Playoff Run…and End Season in Heartbreak
After defeating the New York Jets, 27-22, last weekend, the Minnesota Vikings record now sits at 10-2 ahead of their rivalry road game against the Detroit Lions. If this season is to go like any others in Minnesota Vikings history, the 10-2 Vikings should make a deep playoff run, but ultimately, the season will end in heartbreaking fashion.
Minnesota’s Special Teams Ace Could Make the Difference on Sunday
It’s easy to overlook Kene Nwangwu. After all, Justin Jefferson has been putting together an All Pro season. Kirk Cousins is delivering clutch wins on a regular basis and Za’Darius Smith is one of the league’s leading pass rushers. We could certainly think of other stars on offense and defense who have been in the headlines (T.J. Hockenson, Christian Darrisaw, Dalvin Tomlinson, etc.).
The Vikings Worked Out a New Kicker, and You’ll Like Him
Throughout the 2022 NFL season, the Minnesota Vikings have experienced great success on their way to a 10-2 record. However, one of the biggest disappointments has regarded their kicker, Greg Joseph. After a strong 2021 season in which Joseph hit over 86% of his field goals, including making 7 of...
NBA roundup: Warriors blitz Celtics in Finals rematch
December 11 - The Golden State Warriors picked up where they left off in June, riding Stephen Curry's long-range shooting and a defense that frustrated Boston Celtics star Jayson Tatum for a 123-107 victory Saturday night in a rematch of the NBA Finals in San Francisco.
Princeton Punter Will Powers Announces Commitment to UCLA Football
The All-Ivy League specialist will join the Bruins for the 2023 season, giving them another addition via the transfer portal.
Week 14 NFL Picks: Will the Vikings Clinch the North?
Vikings -3 (W) Chiefs/Bengals O53 points (L) Dolphins/49ers O46.5 points (W) The Minnesota Vikings have a chance to clinch the NFC North with a victory over the Detroit Lions this weekend. Because of that, expect the Lions to come out firing in this game. Additionally, Vikings wide receiver Jalen Reagor guaranteed that the Vikings would come away with a win in this game, and that almost always ends disastrously.
Questions Answered: Vikings Main Fix, Bullard’s Substitute, Fluke?
Questions Answered: Vikings Main Fix, Bullard’s Substitute, Fluke?. The following questions are about current Minnesota Vikings topics, answered by PurplePTSD. Today is the December 9th edition, addressed in a from-the-hip fashion. If you have questions, please email them to DustinBakerNFL@gmail.com. Also, please note: These are opinion-based responses. Some answers...
Carmel Catholic's Jordan Wood has hopes for another state title, and WNBA aspirations
MUNDELEIN, Ill. (CBS) -- A lot of young girls dream about playing in the WNBA.One local player got to see it up close when she was a little bit younger, and is now helping her high school team be among the best in the state - all while still chasing that dream.The girls' basketball team at Carmel Catholic High School in Mundelein is playing with a target on their backs this season after winning their first state championship last season."One of the things I never talk about with the girls is defending or repeating. Our focus is to try to...
USC quarterback Caleb Williams wins the 2022 Heisman Trophy
University of Southern California quarterback Caleb Williams was named the 2022 Heisman Trophy winner Saturday night.
Former Vikings Safety Will See More Playing Time with CLE
It seems that a former Vikings safety has found himself a nice role elsewhere in the NFL this season. For the third time in four weeks, the Cleveland Browns have elevated safety Mike Brown from their practice squad. Brown, a rookie in 2022, played his college ball at Miami (OH)...
Vikings Overcome their First Foe, Vanquish Illness Ahead of Detroit
Well, the Vikings have overcome their first foe. They did so simply by overcoming the illness that landed several of their players on the injury report during the week. As you can see, the injury report is looking considerably more encouraging. Instead of 9 players, the Vikings are down to 4. Even more positive is that 3 of these players are questionable. Jonathan Bullard – a backup 3T/5T – will be out.
Former Vikings Corner Has a Chance at Revenge on Sunday
Leading up to Week 14, much has been written about T.J. Hockenson. The star TE was a top-10 selection for the Detroit Lions in 2019. Earlier in the season, though, Kwesi Adofo-Mensah pulled off a sensational trade, one that brought Hockenson to Minnesota. While a lot of the focus has been on his return to Detroit, former Vikings corner Mike Hughes is also playing his old team.
