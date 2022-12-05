Read full article on original website
The Nest’s ‘Reindeer Express’ helping countless families
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — The Nest is giving back to women, children and families in need this holiday season with its annual event Reindeer Express. The Nest says 800 invitations were sent out this year to their clients which include around 1,300 children under 5 years old. Parents can...
Winchester brewery holds Christmas Market
WINCHESTER, Ky (WTVQ)- A Winchester brewery has been getting into the holiday spirit Saturday, holding a Christmas Market. About 18 vendors filled up the inside of Abettor Brewing, selling Christmas ornaments, jewelry, popcorn, clothes and candles. The vendors were all native to the Winchester community and nearby areas. Organizers say...
Southern Barker brings Santa Clause in for pet pictures
LEXINGTON, Ky (WTVQ)- Dozens of pets got the chance to meet Santa Saturday to tell him what they wanted for Christmas. Santa was at the new Southern Barker location in downtown for a pet pictures event. Southern Barker is a retail boutique, pet grooming and dog day care location all...
Lexington historian Foster Ockerman Jr. dies at 70
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — Prominent Lexington historian Foster Ockerman Jr. has died. According to his obituary, Ockerman died on Dec. 4. He was 70. He was seventh-generation Kentuckian, attorney, historian, author, poet and community leader. He was a founding member of the Lexington History Museum, a graduate of Henry Clay High School and the University of North Carolina-Chapel Hill and a life-long member of the First United Methodist Church in Lexington.
Actress Chrissy Metz visits Lexington to kick off wine sales
LEXINGTON, Ky (WTVQ)- Hollywood actress and co-star in the award-winning series “This Is Us” Chrissy Metz was in Lexington Saturday signing bottles of wine for her kick off of “Joyful Heart.”. Metz’s Joyful Heart Wine Company, which she founded last year, collaborated with award winning winemaker Nicole...
Lexington house fire forces two families out of homes
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Two Lexington families were forced out of their homes Thursday night following a house fire on Accord Drive. Crews say when they arrived, smoke and flames were visible in the back of the house. The Lexington Fire Department says no one was hurt, and families...
Man who died in McAtee Lane shooting identified
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) The man has been identified as Ethan Hatfield, according to the Fayette County coroner. He died from a gunshot wound. No further information was released. 12/9/22, 5: 15 a.m. A man is dead and a woman is in critical condition after a shooting late Thursday night off...
Woman dies in early morning shooting
LEXINGTON, Ky (WTVQ)- A woman is dead after a shooting Saturday morning in Lexington. Police say they responded to the 3400 block of Colonnade Drive for a shots fired call around 5:45 a.m. When they arrived, they found a woman inside of a car shot. The woman was pronounced dead...
UPDATE: 19-year-old woman identified in fatal shooting
LEXINGTON Ky. (WTVQ) – The Fayette County Coroner has identified the victim as 19-year-old Elaina Mammen. LEXINGTON, Ky (WTVQ)- A woman is dead after a shooting Saturday morning in Lexington. Police say they responded to the 3400 block of Colonnade Drive for a shots fired call around 5:45 a.m.
Man charged after nearly 3-hour standoff with Lexington police
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — A man was arrested Thursday night after a nearly three-hour standoff with Lexington police. Officers were called to a home in the 3000 block of Old House Road around 8 p.m. about a man, Christopher Williams, who has multiple active arrest warrants, according to police. He wouldn’t leave the home, and after nearly three hours of attempting to make contact with Williams, police say he was eventually arrested without incident.
