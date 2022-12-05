LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — A man was arrested Thursday night after a nearly three-hour standoff with Lexington police. Officers were called to a home in the 3000 block of Old House Road around 8 p.m. about a man, Christopher Williams, who has multiple active arrest warrants, according to police. He wouldn’t leave the home, and after nearly three hours of attempting to make contact with Williams, police say he was eventually arrested without incident.

LEXINGTON, KY ・ 1 DAY AGO