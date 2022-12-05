CHICAGO (AP) — DeMar DeRozan had 28 points and nine rebounds and the Chicago Bulls took advantage of NBA scoring leader Luka Doncic’s absence to rout the Dallas Mavericks 144-115 on Saturday night. Doncic sat out with a strained right quadriceps. Swingman Josh Green also was out with a right elbow sprain and forward/center Maxi Kleber missed the game because of a sore right foot. Doncic had 33 points and 11 assists in the Mavericks’ 106-105 home loss to Milwaukee on Friday night. Nikola Vucevic added 20 points and eight rebounds and Ayo Dosunmu had 17 points to help Chicago win its second straight game. Zach LaVine, Patrick Williams and Derrick Jones Jr. scored 16 points and the Bulls shot a season-high 63.5% from the floor in their biggest-offensive output of the season. “You’re not going to always shoot the ball like that, but the nights you do you appreciate them,” LaVine said. (The Mavericks) did come up with a crazy back-to-back where they got here late, but you’ve got to take advantage it it. I think we did that.”

CHICAGO, IL ・ 1 HOUR AGO