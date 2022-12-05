ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Johnson City, TN

wcyb.com

Man arrested after stealing from Johnson City Walmart

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WCYB) — A man was arrested after he shoplifted at a Johnson City Walmart Friday night, police say. The incident happened around 9 p.m. Friday at the Browns Mill Rd Walmart in Johnson City. Police say Donald Arp was observed taking merchandise from packaging and concealing...
JOHNSON CITY, TN
wcyb.com

Police: Man arrested after shooting leaves one dead in Bristol

(WCYB) — Update: A man has been arrested and charged with first degree murder after a shooting left one person dead and another injured in Bristol on December 8, according to authorities. Police say Wynston Scott Rhinehart, 25, has been charged with first degree murder and malicious wounding. He...
BRISTOL, VA
wcyb.com

Woman charged with malicious wounding in Abingdon

ABINGDON, Va. (WCYB) — A woman has been charged with a malicious wounding that took place in Abingdon early Friday morning, according to authorities. Police say the incident occurred on Shelton Drive in Abingdon, Va. early on Friday morning. Sierra Gobble, 28, was taken into custody after a man...
ABINGDON, VA
wcyb.com

Over 40 people indicted by Lee County Grand Jury in major drug roundup

LEE COUNTY, Va. (WCYB) — Over 40 defendants have been indicted by a Lee County Grand Jury in a major drug roundup. This comes after a nearly year-long investigation. Cleaning up the streets in Lee County, that was the goal of the roundup, which took place Friday. "These are...
wcyb.com

Boil water notice issued for St. Charles area of Lee County

LEE COUNTY, Va. (WCYB) — A boil water notice has been issued for the St. Charles area of Lee County, according to officials. The Lee County Public Service Authority said a break occurred during construction work on Thursday evening. For more information, click here.
LEE COUNTY, VA
wcyb.com

Ribbon cutting held for smart poles in downtown Johnson City

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WCYB) — The City of Johnson City welcomes enhanced technology at Founders Park. We’re excited for it to be a part of an incredible city and it to be a part of Founders park, especially during this time of the year with the Christmas trees up," Cathy Ball said.
JOHNSON CITY, TN
wcyb.com

Bristol VFW hosts Christmas Extravaganza Party

BRISTOL, Tenn. (WCYB) — The Bristol VFW is making sure local kids and families have a great Christmas. A Christmas Extravaganza Party took place Thursday evening at Bristol Skateway. At the event, 224 kids and their families had a chance to chat with Santa. They also received Christmas gifts...
BRISTOL, TN
wcyb.com

Jonesborough Shop with a Cop program receives large donation

JONESBOROUGH, Tenn. (WCYB) — The Jonesborough Shop with a Cop program received a big helping hand Thursday. The Kiwanis Club of Jonesborough presented the program with a check for $5,800. The club makes a donation every year and said this year's donation is the biggest yet. Organizers said they...
JONESBOROUGH, TN
wcyb.com

More than 9,000 issues resolved through Kingsport app

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WCYB) — More than 9,000 issues have been resolved in Kingsport, all thanks to an app. The city officially launched the app called ConnectKingsport in May of last year. The app allows residents to have a direct line of communication with the city to report a variety...
KINGSPORT, TN
wcyb.com

Big Stone Gap restaurant to open second location in Lebanon

LEBANON, Va. (WCYB) — A Big Stone Gap restaurant will soon be opening a second location. Curklin's will be opening in the Old Mill building in downtown Lebanon. The restaurant received a $50,000 grant from the town of Lebanon to help with opening costs. Curklin's is set to open...
LEBANON, VA
wcyb.com

Local organization providing assistance for Ukrainian victims

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WCYB) — Despite some government officials predicting a slowdown in the war in Ukraine, it appears to be escalating. Families there are struggling to find shelter, and many have lost their homes and livelihood. Everybody else, who was capable to stay, they stayed to be with...
JOHNSON CITY, TN
wcyb.com

Bristol stores share most popular holiday gifts this season

BRISTOL, (WCYB) — It's the most busiest time of the year for shoppers who are looking for holiday gifts. Shopping for Christmas gifts for children, grandchildren, relatives, and each other," customers Danny and Paula Sims said. News 5 visited multiple businesses and asked what their most popular gifts are...
BRISTOL, TN
wcyb.com

Tusculum men, women sweep UVa-Wise

GREENEVILLE, Tenn. (WCYB) — The Tusculum basketball teams swept a double header at home over SAC rivals UVa-Wise on Wednesday night. Inady Legistelead the Pioneer men, posting 22 points and 12 rebounds in a 64-61 win. Tusculum improves to 4-1 on the season.The Highland Cav men were lead by Ben Bryson's 16 points. Wise is now 7-2 on the year.
TUSCULUM, TN

