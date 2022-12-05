Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Local Jewish Community Prepares for Chanukah CelebrationJohn M. DabbsBlountville, TN
Santa's Christmas Village Continues Historic Jonesborough's Month-Long CelebrationJohn M. DabbsJonesborough, TN
Hard Rock International Breaks Ground on Permanent Hard Rock Hotel & Casino - BristolJohn M. DabbsBristol, VA
A Holiday Gift Arrived Early for Someone This Year - Thanks to a Sweet WifeJohn M. DabbsJohnson City, TN
Santa Paws Are Coming to Town in Historic Jonesborough This Saturday to CelebrateJohn M. DabbsJonesborough, TN
Related
wcyb.com
Man arrested after stealing from Johnson City Walmart
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WCYB) — A man was arrested after he shoplifted at a Johnson City Walmart Friday night, police say. The incident happened around 9 p.m. Friday at the Browns Mill Rd Walmart in Johnson City. Police say Donald Arp was observed taking merchandise from packaging and concealing...
wcyb.com
Police: Man arrested after shooting leaves one dead in Bristol
(WCYB) — Update: A man has been arrested and charged with first degree murder after a shooting left one person dead and another injured in Bristol on December 8, according to authorities. Police say Wynston Scott Rhinehart, 25, has been charged with first degree murder and malicious wounding. He...
wcyb.com
Woman charged with malicious wounding in Abingdon
ABINGDON, Va. (WCYB) — A woman has been charged with a malicious wounding that took place in Abingdon early Friday morning, according to authorities. Police say the incident occurred on Shelton Drive in Abingdon, Va. early on Friday morning. Sierra Gobble, 28, was taken into custody after a man...
wcyb.com
Over 40 people indicted by Lee County Grand Jury in major drug roundup
LEE COUNTY, Va. (WCYB) — Over 40 defendants have been indicted by a Lee County Grand Jury in a major drug roundup. This comes after a nearly year-long investigation. Cleaning up the streets in Lee County, that was the goal of the roundup, which took place Friday. "These are...
wcyb.com
One person dies following Bristol shooting, one in ICU; suspect at large, police say
BRISTOL, Va. (WCYB) — Update: One person has died following a shooting late Thursday, according to the Bristol, Virginia Police Department. Police said Friday that a second person who was shot is in an intensive care unit. The search for the suspect remains ongoing. We'll have updates as they...
wcyb.com
Sullivan County SRO under investigation dies from self-inflicted gunshot, police say
SULLIVAN COUNTY, Tenn. (WCYB) — Police say a former school resource officer took his own life on the day he was fired from the agency. According to the Sullivan County Sheriff's Office, an investigation was launched over the weekend into allegations of possible misconduct by the SRO. The Tennessee...
wcyb.com
Police: Cookies brought by student sent for testing after Volunteer students become ill
HAWKINS COUNTY, Tenn. (WCYB) — Cookies brought by a student at Volunteer High School Thursday have been sent for testing after two students became ill after eating a portion of the cookies, according to officials. At least two students ate part of the cookies, school officials said. Both students...
wcyb.com
Boil water notice issued for St. Charles area of Lee County
LEE COUNTY, Va. (WCYB) — A boil water notice has been issued for the St. Charles area of Lee County, according to officials. The Lee County Public Service Authority said a break occurred during construction work on Thursday evening. For more information, click here.
wcyb.com
Ribbon cutting held for smart poles in downtown Johnson City
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WCYB) — The City of Johnson City welcomes enhanced technology at Founders Park. We’re excited for it to be a part of an incredible city and it to be a part of Founders park, especially during this time of the year with the Christmas trees up," Cathy Ball said.
wcyb.com
Some Bristol, Virginia students seeing bus delays due to increased driver sickness
BRISTOL, Va. (WCYB) — During the week ending Dec. 3, 2022, Virginia was at "very high" flu-like illness activity levels -- That's according to the Virginia Department of Health. Some Bristol, Virginia students are experiencing delays getting to and from school. News 5 learned the delays are anywhere between...
wcyb.com
Bristol VFW hosts Christmas Extravaganza Party
BRISTOL, Tenn. (WCYB) — The Bristol VFW is making sure local kids and families have a great Christmas. A Christmas Extravaganza Party took place Thursday evening at Bristol Skateway. At the event, 224 kids and their families had a chance to chat with Santa. They also received Christmas gifts...
wcyb.com
Mount Carmel family battles to bring baby daughter home from hospital for Christmas
Scott Shriner's Christmas wish is to bring his 10-month-old daughter home from the hospital. Us as parents, we have that sense of that your child is ill, or discomfort, something like that," Shriner said. Shriner says a visit to the hospital lead to something much bigger for his daughter. That...
wcyb.com
Jonesborough Shop with a Cop program receives large donation
JONESBOROUGH, Tenn. (WCYB) — The Jonesborough Shop with a Cop program received a big helping hand Thursday. The Kiwanis Club of Jonesborough presented the program with a check for $5,800. The club makes a donation every year and said this year's donation is the biggest yet. Organizers said they...
wcyb.com
Spread the Glove Campaign providing winter items to those in need in Bristol, TN
BRISTOL, Tenn. (WCYB) — Local elementary school students, community organizations and the city of Bristol, Tennessee, are working to make sure those in need stay warm this winter. It's all part of the city's annual Spread the Glove Campaign. Mayor Mahlon Luttrell officially kicked off the campaign Thursday, where...
wcyb.com
More than 9,000 issues resolved through Kingsport app
KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WCYB) — More than 9,000 issues have been resolved in Kingsport, all thanks to an app. The city officially launched the app called ConnectKingsport in May of last year. The app allows residents to have a direct line of communication with the city to report a variety...
wcyb.com
Big Stone Gap restaurant to open second location in Lebanon
LEBANON, Va. (WCYB) — A Big Stone Gap restaurant will soon be opening a second location. Curklin's will be opening in the Old Mill building in downtown Lebanon. The restaurant received a $50,000 grant from the town of Lebanon to help with opening costs. Curklin's is set to open...
wcyb.com
David Crockett High School students shop for holidays after fundraiser
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Tenn. (WCYB) — A fundraiser for students at David Crockett High School let students shop 'til they dropped ahead of the holidays. In November, David Crockett High School hosted a karaoke night to raise money for students to shop for themselves and others for the winter holidays.
wcyb.com
Local organization providing assistance for Ukrainian victims
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WCYB) — Despite some government officials predicting a slowdown in the war in Ukraine, it appears to be escalating. Families there are struggling to find shelter, and many have lost their homes and livelihood. Everybody else, who was capable to stay, they stayed to be with...
wcyb.com
Bristol stores share most popular holiday gifts this season
BRISTOL, (WCYB) — It's the most busiest time of the year for shoppers who are looking for holiday gifts. Shopping for Christmas gifts for children, grandchildren, relatives, and each other," customers Danny and Paula Sims said. News 5 visited multiple businesses and asked what their most popular gifts are...
wcyb.com
Tusculum men, women sweep UVa-Wise
GREENEVILLE, Tenn. (WCYB) — The Tusculum basketball teams swept a double header at home over SAC rivals UVa-Wise on Wednesday night. Inady Legistelead the Pioneer men, posting 22 points and 12 rebounds in a 64-61 win. Tusculum improves to 4-1 on the season.The Highland Cav men were lead by Ben Bryson's 16 points. Wise is now 7-2 on the year.
Comments / 0