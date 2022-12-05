Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Barton Chronicle
VSP seek assistance in locating Glover runaway juvenile
On 12/8/22 at approximately 7:39 a.m., it was reported to the Vermont State Police that Promise Kempton had run away from her residence on First Pl., in the town of Glover. The Vermont State Police has been actively pursuing leads on Kempton’s whereabouts and is now asking for the public’s assistance. Anyone with information of Kempton’s whereabouts is urged to contact the Vermont State Police Derby Barracks at 802-334-8881, or leave an anonymous tip online at vsp.vermont.gov/tipsubmit.
WCAX
Colchester Police investigating hit and run
Orlando’s outdoor entertainment permit in jeopardy. New law viewed as template for violent offenders incompetent to stand trial. A judge this week ruled that an accused killer was not competent to stand trial for the murder of a Pownal woman last year. DCF report seeks to address crisis over...
Suspect in Burlington stabbing death pleads not guilty
Von Simmonds, of Burlington, was arraigned on charges of second degree murder in court on Friday morning. Police say he stabbed and killed Abubakar Sharrif, also of Burlington. Read the story on VTDigger here: Suspect in Burlington stabbing death pleads not guilty.
WCAX
Burlington man charged with murder in downtown stabbing
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A Burlington man pleaded not guilty Friday to second-degree murder in the stabbing death of a man outside a downtown restaurant last weekend. Police say Von C. Simmonds, 40, of Burlington allegedly killed 23-year-old Abubakar Shariff. According to court paperwork, a group of friends was inside Piesano’s restaurant on Main Street around 3 a.m. Sunday. The group was confronted by another man and a fight, broke out. One person involved later told police the fight started because of an argument over a woman.
newportdispatch.com
Woman arrested in St. Johnsbury
ST. JOHNSBURY — A 36-year-old woman was arrested on a warrant in St. Johnsbury yesterday. On October 14, authorities were notified of a theft on Avenue D at around 12:45 p.m. Police say that Nichole Cloutier also damaged property to a home. Yesterday, Cloutier was arrested on a warrant...
newportdispatch.com
Man arrested after causing disturbance, assaulting Montpelier police officer
MONTPELIER — A 28-year-old man was arrested Montpelier on Tuesday. Authorities were notified of an altercation that occurred within a convenience store involving a person in a mental health crisis. The incident occurred on Berlin and State Street at around 11:30 a.m. Police say the involved party was reported...
newportdispatch.com
Man arrested for assault in Jericho
JERICHO — A 30-year-old man was arrested for first-degree aggravated assault in Jericho early this morning. Authorities were notified of a domestic assault that occurred at a home at around 2:30 a.m. Police allege that Brandon Bessette, of Jericho, had attempted to cause serious bodily injury to a family...
Burlington man arrested for fatal stabbing
Burlington, VT – Police have arrested a Burlington man for allegedly stabbing to death a 23-year-old man at a downtown restaurant last weekend. Von Simmonds, 40, of Burlington pleaded not guilty second-degree murder at his arraignment in Burlington on Friday. Simmonds is charged with killing Abubakar Sharrif early Sunday inside Piesanos Restaurant on Main Street […]
WCAX
Suspect arrested in deadly downtown stabbing
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Burlington Police have arrested a suspect in a fatal downtown stabbing on Sunday. Police say Von C. Simmonds, 40, of Burlington allegedly killed 23-year-old Abubakar Shariff. It happened when police say two groups got into a fight before just after 3 a.m. at Piesano’s restaurant on Main Street. Police say Shariff was stabbed. Despite life-saving attempts, he died at the hospital.
mynbc5.com
Bicycle rider injured in Colchester hit-and-run
COLCHESTER, Vt. — A bicyclist was injured in a hit-and-run incident in Colchester on Thursday night. The Colchester Police Department said the cyclist was on Lakeshore Drive just before midnight when he was struck by a maroon-colored Honda SUV. The driver of the SUV left the scene before the...
suncommunitynews.com
Meth lab located in city apartment, woman charged
PLATTSBURGH | The discovery of an alleged meth lab in the City of Plattsburgh has left a local woman facing charges. New York State Police said the drug lab was found inside a McMartin Street apartment at about 3 p.m. Dec. 7. An investigation determined Jana A. Lagree, 28, was...
suncommunitynews.com
Rouses Point mechanic arrested in truck-repair investigation
ROUSES POINT | A Rouses Point man was arrested on a felony grand larceny charge Dec. 6 after he allegedly received money for repair work never completed. New York State Police charged Ernest L. Guerin, 49, with third-degree grand larceny after being contacted about the larceny of a vehicle in late October.
mynbc5.com
Vermont State Police release photos of shooting suspect
ORLEANS COUNTY, Vt. — Vermont State Police looking for help with information about a shooting Tuesday night in Orleans County. It happened near Church and Maple streets in the village of Orleans. Police released surveillance photos of the suspect. They say he or she fired a number of gunshots at a vehicle. No injuries have been reported.
mynbc5.com
Clinton County man sentenced for VFW hall thefts
ROUSES POINT, N.Y. — A Rouses Point man has been sentenced to five years of probation after pleading guilty to stealing money from the VFW in Champlain. 31-year-old Anthony King was sentenced for grand larceny and criminal possession of a gun after pleading guilty to those charges in October.
Police: Overnight car accident leaves person trapped in Westport
The 1 a.m. crash resulted in a vehicle being submerged in 2 feet of water in a creek off Imperial Avenue.
mynbc5.com
Former Vermont deputy sentenced after shooting at drivers during road rage incident
MONTPELIER, Vt. — A former Orange County Sheriff's deputy was sentenced on Wednesday after he was found guilty of shooting into a car during a road rage incident. Officials sentenced 52-year-old William Pine of Brookfield, Vermont, to serve 18 months to 10 years in prison, with credit for approximately four months of in-patient treatment.
mynbc5.com
Former VFW employee pleads guilty to stealing money from the organization
CHAMPLAIN, N.Y. — A Rouses Point man has been sentenced to five years of probation after pleading guilty to stealing money from the VFW Post 1418 in Champlain, N.Y. Anthony King, 31, was sentenced for grand larceny and criminal possession of a gun after pleading guilty to those charges back in October.
Vermonter arrested, accused of hate crime, menacing
A Vermont man was arrested at a Hilltop Inn for an alleged hate-motivated crime and criminal menacing. Aaron Horner, 44, of Berlin, Vermont, faces several charges.
mynbc5.com
Cabot man dies in one-vehicle accident
EAST MONTPELIER, Vt. — Vermont State Police say a man was killed when his vehicle veered off Vermont Rt. 14 on Thursday afternoon, striking a tree before coming to a rest. The initial investigation determined that 33-year-old Kyle Hartman of Cabot was traveling northbound, when his 2014 Nissan Rogue crossed the double yellow line lane divider. The vehicle traveled into the southbound lane and left the west edge of the roadway.
VTDigger
State police identify victim in fatal Eden shooting
Vermont State Police have identified 66-year-old David Peatman as the victim in last week’s fatal shooting in Eden, according to a press release from the agency. Peatman was shot and killed at his own home on Griggs Road the night of Dec. 1, state police said. Officials have said they believe the people responsible for the shooting fled the scene, though have not publicly named any suspects.
Comments / 0