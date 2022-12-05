On 12/8/22 at approximately 7:39 a.m., it was reported to the Vermont State Police that Promise Kempton had run away from her residence on First Pl., in the town of Glover. The Vermont State Police has been actively pursuing leads on Kempton’s whereabouts and is now asking for the public’s assistance. Anyone with information of Kempton’s whereabouts is urged to contact the Vermont State Police Derby Barracks at 802-334-8881, or leave an anonymous tip online at vsp.vermont.gov/tipsubmit.

