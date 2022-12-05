ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Eden, VT

Barton Chronicle

VSP seek assistance in locating Glover runaway juvenile

On 12/8/22 at approximately 7:39 a.m., it was reported to the Vermont State Police that Promise Kempton had run away from her residence on First Pl., in the town of Glover. The Vermont State Police has been actively pursuing leads on Kempton’s whereabouts and is now asking for the public’s assistance. Anyone with information of Kempton’s whereabouts is urged to contact the Vermont State Police Derby Barracks at 802-334-8881, or leave an anonymous tip online at vsp.vermont.gov/tipsubmit.
GLOVER, VT
WCAX

Colchester Police investigating hit and run

Orlando’s outdoor entertainment permit in jeopardy. New law viewed as template for violent offenders incompetent to stand trial. A judge this week ruled that an accused killer was not competent to stand trial for the murder of a Pownal woman last year. DCF report seeks to address crisis over...
COLCHESTER, VT
WCAX

Burlington man charged with murder in downtown stabbing

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A Burlington man pleaded not guilty Friday to second-degree murder in the stabbing death of a man outside a downtown restaurant last weekend. Police say Von C. Simmonds, 40, of Burlington allegedly killed 23-year-old Abubakar Shariff. According to court paperwork, a group of friends was inside Piesano’s restaurant on Main Street around 3 a.m. Sunday. The group was confronted by another man and a fight, broke out. One person involved later told police the fight started because of an argument over a woman.
BURLINGTON, VT
newportdispatch.com

Woman arrested in St. Johnsbury

ST. JOHNSBURY — A 36-year-old woman was arrested on a warrant in St. Johnsbury yesterday. On October 14, authorities were notified of a theft on Avenue D at around 12:45 p.m. Police say that Nichole Cloutier also damaged property to a home. Yesterday, Cloutier was arrested on a warrant...
SAINT JOHNSBURY, VT
newportdispatch.com

Man arrested for assault in Jericho

JERICHO — A 30-year-old man was arrested for first-degree aggravated assault in Jericho early this morning. Authorities were notified of a domestic assault that occurred at a home at around 2:30 a.m. Police allege that Brandon Bessette, of Jericho, had attempted to cause serious bodily injury to a family...
JERICHO, VT
MyChamplainValley.com

Burlington man arrested for fatal stabbing

Burlington, VT – Police have arrested a Burlington man for allegedly stabbing to death a 23-year-old man at a downtown restaurant last weekend. Von Simmonds, 40, of Burlington pleaded not guilty second-degree murder at his arraignment in Burlington on Friday. Simmonds is charged with killing Abubakar Sharrif early Sunday inside Piesanos Restaurant on Main Street […]
BURLINGTON, VT
WCAX

Suspect arrested in deadly downtown stabbing

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Burlington Police have arrested a suspect in a fatal downtown stabbing on Sunday. Police say Von C. Simmonds, 40, of Burlington allegedly killed 23-year-old Abubakar Shariff. It happened when police say two groups got into a fight before just after 3 a.m. at Piesano’s restaurant on Main Street. Police say Shariff was stabbed. Despite life-saving attempts, he died at the hospital.
mynbc5.com

Bicycle rider injured in Colchester hit-and-run

COLCHESTER, Vt. — A bicyclist was injured in a hit-and-run incident in Colchester on Thursday night. The Colchester Police Department said the cyclist was on Lakeshore Drive just before midnight when he was struck by a maroon-colored Honda SUV. The driver of the SUV left the scene before the...
COLCHESTER, VT
suncommunitynews.com

Meth lab located in city apartment, woman charged

PLATTSBURGH | The discovery of an alleged meth lab in the City of Plattsburgh has left a local woman facing charges. New York State Police said the drug lab was found inside a McMartin Street apartment at about 3 p.m. Dec. 7. An investigation determined Jana A. Lagree, 28, was...
PLATTSBURGH, NY
suncommunitynews.com

Rouses Point mechanic arrested in truck-repair investigation

ROUSES POINT | A Rouses Point man was arrested on a felony grand larceny charge Dec. 6 after he allegedly received money for repair work never completed. New York State Police charged Ernest L. Guerin, 49, with third-degree grand larceny after being contacted about the larceny of a vehicle in late October.
ROUSES POINT, NY
mynbc5.com

Vermont State Police release photos of shooting suspect

ORLEANS COUNTY, Vt. — Vermont State Police looking for help with information about a shooting Tuesday night in Orleans County. It happened near Church and Maple streets in the village of Orleans. Police released surveillance photos of the suspect. They say he or she fired a number of gunshots at a vehicle. No injuries have been reported.
ORLEANS COUNTY, VT
mynbc5.com

Clinton County man sentenced for VFW hall thefts

ROUSES POINT, N.Y. — A Rouses Point man has been sentenced to five years of probation after pleading guilty to stealing money from the VFW in Champlain. 31-year-old Anthony King was sentenced for grand larceny and criminal possession of a gun after pleading guilty to those charges in October.
CLINTON COUNTY, NY
mynbc5.com

Cabot man dies in one-vehicle accident

EAST MONTPELIER, Vt. — Vermont State Police say a man was killed when his vehicle veered off Vermont Rt. 14 on Thursday afternoon, striking a tree before coming to a rest. The initial investigation determined that 33-year-old Kyle Hartman of Cabot was traveling northbound, when his 2014 Nissan Rogue crossed the double yellow line lane divider. The vehicle traveled into the southbound lane and left the west edge of the roadway.
CABOT, VT
VTDigger

State police identify victim in fatal Eden shooting

Vermont State Police have identified 66-year-old David Peatman as the victim in last week’s fatal shooting in Eden, according to a press release from the agency. Peatman was shot and killed at his own home on Griggs Road the night of Dec. 1, state police said. Officials have said they believe the people responsible for the shooting fled the scene, though have not publicly named any suspects.
