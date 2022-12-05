Gillette Stadium Ranks Among 'Dirtiest' In Nation, Survey Says

Gillette Stadium, the home of the New England Patriots, ranked fourth most dirty stadium in the United States on a survey of online reviews. Photo Credit: Unsplash/Nathan Macoul

There's not a lot for Patriots fans to celebrate this season unless you consider having one of the dirtiest stadiums something to cheer about. A recent survey found that Gillette Stadium ranks as the fourth least-clean pro-sports arena in the country.

Betsperts.com scoured Yelp reviews to find which stadium had the most complaints about dirty or unsanitary conditions. Just under 3 percent of Gillette's reviews met that criteria, according to the survey.

RingCentral Coliseum in Oakland, Calif. (Athletics), FedExField in Maryland (Commanders), and the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia (Flyers, 76ers) make up the top 3.

RingCentral had an “unfortunate tendency to flood with sewage,” Betsperts reported. Reviews of FedEx Field and Wells Fargo Center took issue with the bathrooms and "pest problems."

Seven stadiums — PNC Arena in Raleigh, NC (Hurricanes), Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC (Carolina Panthers), TIAA Bank Field in Jacksonville (Jaguars), U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis (Vikings), Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul, Minn. (Wild), and Coors Field in Denver (Rockies) — tied for first with zero reviews with complaints about cleanliness, Betsperts survey found.

