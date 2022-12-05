Read full article on original website
Related
Top 25 roundup: No. 8 Alabama rallies to beat No. 1 Houston
December 11 - Noah Clowney scored 16 points, including the go-ahead layup with 1:12 remaining, to lift No. 8 Alabama to a 71-65 victory over host and top-ranked Houston on Saturday.
3 keys to BYU’s win over No. 21 Creighton
BYU basketball knocked off No. 21 Creighton 83-80 Saturday night at the Jack Jones Hoopfest in Las Vegas.
Carmel Catholic's Jordan Wood has hopes for another state title, and WNBA aspirations
MUNDELEIN, Ill. (CBS) -- A lot of young girls dream about playing in the WNBA.One local player got to see it up close when she was a little bit younger, and is now helping her high school team be among the best in the state - all while still chasing that dream.The girls' basketball team at Carmel Catholic High School in Mundelein is playing with a target on their backs this season after winning their first state championship last season."One of the things I never talk about with the girls is defending or repeating. Our focus is to try to...
USC quarterback Caleb Williams wins the 2022 Heisman Trophy
University of Southern California quarterback Caleb Williams was named the 2022 Heisman Trophy winner Saturday night.
Comments / 0