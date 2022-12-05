ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Spring, TX

unfspinnaker.com

Men’s basketball falls to top-ranked Houston

HOUSTON, Texas – The University of North Florida Ospreys squared off with the Houston Cougars, who currently sit atop the AP Top 25 Poll, on Tuesday, falling 76-42. The result may not be ideal, but Tuesday’s game allowed the Ospreys to get experience playing against some of the best players in the country. Losses like these also highlight potential areas for improvement before conference play begins later this month.
HOUSTON, TX
CBS Sports

Chris Marshall enters transfer portal: Five-star WR from Texas A&M's No. 1 recruiting class joins exodus

The mass exodus from Texas A&M continued Wednesday when Chris Marshall, a five-star prospect and the No. 24 overall player in the Class of 2022, entered the transfer portal, according to 247Sports. A 6-foot-3, 205-pounder from Fort Bend High School in Missouri City, Texas, he was one of the eight five-star players who signed with coach Jimbo Fisher in what wound up being the best recruiting class of all time, according to the 247Sports team recruiting rankings.
COLLEGE STATION, TX
hccegalitarian.com

BOIL WATER ADVISORY IN HOUSTON

A boil water notice advisory was issued for the City of Houston on Sunday November 27, 2022 after the city’s main water system had experienced a power outage at a water treatment facility that had affected 2.3 million residents. At 10:30am Sunday, the water pressure dropped below the city’s...
HOUSTON, TX
Community Impact Houston

PrimoHoagies to open first Texas location in Montgomery

PrimoHoagies serves Italian, old-fashioned-style specialty sandwiches. (Courtesy PrimoHoagies) PrimoHoagies Managing Partner Richard Silver said the first Texas location of PrimoHoagies is set to open in Montgomery at 950 Pine Market Ave., Ste. 160, in early January. A tentative opening date is set for Jan. 4. The sandwich franchise originated in South Philadelphia in 1992. PrimoHoagies serves Italian, old-fashioned-style specialty sandwiches. The menu includes classics, such as turkey, ham and roast beef sandwiches with cheese. Speciality hoagies include an array of meats from homestyle roasted pork and natural-casing genoa salami to cracked-pepper turkey and prosciutto. PrimoHoagies also offers catering services. www.primohoagies.com.
MONTGOMERY, TX
fox26houston.com

Houston PD officer hospitalized after getting hit by DWI driver in Acres Homes

HOUSTON - A Houston PD officer was hospitalized Monday evening after getting hit by a driver accused of DWI in Acres Homes. It happened shortly after 8:15 p.m. in the 6200 block of W Montgomery Rd. when an unidentified officer was on a traffic stop with a citizen and an additional officer helped to conduct traffic control.
HOUSTON, TX
mocomotive.com

FAMILY FOLLOWED HOME FROM GALLERIA AND IS BROKEN INTO

A Spring family was followed back to Montgomery from the Galleria by juggers. As they dropped a family member off and went inside the thieves broke into the vehicle and stole thousands of dollars in Christmas gifts just purchased. It was re…. Original Article: http://montgomerycountypolicereporter.com/family-followed-home-from-galleria-and-is-broken-into/
MONTGOMERY, TX
mocomotive.com

2 Killed in Multi-Vehicle Crash on Interstate 45 in Montgomery County – Houston Personal Injury Lawyer

Two Killed in Montgomery County Crash on Interstate 45 and SH-242 Montgomery County, Texas (December 7, 2022) – Two people were killed in a multi-vehicle crash on Tuesday night in Montgomery County, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety. The deadly crash happened at about 11:15 pm Tuesday, December 6, on Interstate 45 Freeway […]
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX
Building Design & Construction

Houston developer plans to convert Kevin Roche-designed ConocoPhillips HQ to mixed-use destination

Houston-based Midway, a real estate investment, development, and management firm, plans to redevelop the former ConocoPhillips corporate headquarters site into a mixed-use destination called Watermark District at Woodcreek. In the late 1970s, architect Kevin Roche originally designed the Conoco site so that it resembled a Japanese fishing village, with bridges...
HOUSTON, TX
fox26houston.com

Houston police officer shoots at suspect attempting to rob FedEx delivery vehicle

Stafford, Texas - The Stafford Police Department is investigating a shooting incident involving an off-duty Houston police officer. The shooting occurred at 3219 Main Street in Stafford, on Friday, December 2, about 1:40 p.m. According to special investigators, the HPD officer was in uniform working an extra employment job when...
STAFFORD, TX

