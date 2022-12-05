Read full article on original website
North Shore, Katy football teams attempt to repeat 2015 state title runs
The two Houston-area teams left in the playoffs won it all seven years ago.
unfspinnaker.com
Men’s basketball falls to top-ranked Houston
HOUSTON, Texas – The University of North Florida Ospreys squared off with the Houston Cougars, who currently sit atop the AP Top 25 Poll, on Tuesday, falling 76-42. The result may not be ideal, but Tuesday’s game allowed the Ospreys to get experience playing against some of the best players in the country. Losses like these also highlight potential areas for improvement before conference play begins later this month.
CBS Sports
Chris Marshall enters transfer portal: Five-star WR from Texas A&M's No. 1 recruiting class joins exodus
The mass exodus from Texas A&M continued Wednesday when Chris Marshall, a five-star prospect and the No. 24 overall player in the Class of 2022, entered the transfer portal, according to 247Sports. A 6-foot-3, 205-pounder from Fort Bend High School in Missouri City, Texas, he was one of the eight five-star players who signed with coach Jimbo Fisher in what wound up being the best recruiting class of all time, according to the 247Sports team recruiting rankings.
hccegalitarian.com
BOIL WATER ADVISORY IN HOUSTON
A boil water notice advisory was issued for the City of Houston on Sunday November 27, 2022 after the city’s main water system had experienced a power outage at a water treatment facility that had affected 2.3 million residents. At 10:30am Sunday, the water pressure dropped below the city’s...
Houston had America’s first commercial monorail. So what happened to it?
Urban planners and city leaders from all over the world headed to Houston to see the monorail, which became a showcase of transportation technology.
PrimoHoagies to open first Texas location in Montgomery
PrimoHoagies serves Italian, old-fashioned-style specialty sandwiches. (Courtesy PrimoHoagies) PrimoHoagies Managing Partner Richard Silver said the first Texas location of PrimoHoagies is set to open in Montgomery at 950 Pine Market Ave., Ste. 160, in early January. A tentative opening date is set for Jan. 4. The sandwich franchise originated in South Philadelphia in 1992. PrimoHoagies serves Italian, old-fashioned-style specialty sandwiches. The menu includes classics, such as turkey, ham and roast beef sandwiches with cheese. Speciality hoagies include an array of meats from homestyle roasted pork and natural-casing genoa salami to cracked-pepper turkey and prosciutto. PrimoHoagies also offers catering services. www.primohoagies.com.
The richest person in Houston is giving away millions
This month, I have been writing a series of 'good news' articles looking at people who have been generous in giving back to their community. This includes entrepreneurs, business leaders, and entertainers. Leading into Christmas, it is nice to read positive articles.
Click2Houston.com
Leaves on the ground? 🍂 This is what experts recommend you should do
HOUSTON – The weather is cooler in Houston, which means leaves are changing their color and falling off the trees. Houstonians may be wondering -- what to do with the leaves on the ground?. The Texas A&M Forest Service says having leaves on the ground surprisingly has many benefits...
mocomotive.com
Man, dog die in head-on crash on Texas 249 near Magnolia
A 53-year-old man and his pit bull died after a head-on collision with a pickup near Magnolia. Original Article: https://www.yourconroenews.com/neighborhood/moco/news/article/Texas-249-fatal-crash-man-dog-dead-17634469.php.
KBTX.com
CSPD: Man arrested for attempting to steal lumber from home construction site
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - A Houston man was arrested early Tuesday morning following an attempt to steal building materials from a home construction site, according to College Station Police. According to police, around 3:30 a.m. reports came in of two suspicious men loading lumber into a white van in...
fox26houston.com
Houston PD officer hospitalized after getting hit by DWI driver in Acres Homes
HOUSTON - A Houston PD officer was hospitalized Monday evening after getting hit by a driver accused of DWI in Acres Homes. It happened shortly after 8:15 p.m. in the 6200 block of W Montgomery Rd. when an unidentified officer was on a traffic stop with a citizen and an additional officer helped to conduct traffic control.
Northbound direct connector opens at Grand Parkway, Hwy. 249
Direct connectors have been under construction at Hwy. 249 and the Grand Parkway since 2020 and are now open. (Community Impact staff) A direct connector that allows northbound drivers on the Tomball Tollway to enter the east and west Grand Parkway lanes opened in early December. The direct connector allowing...
mocomotive.com
FAMILY FOLLOWED HOME FROM GALLERIA AND IS BROKEN INTO
A Spring family was followed back to Montgomery from the Galleria by juggers. As they dropped a family member off and went inside the thieves broke into the vehicle and stole thousands of dollars in Christmas gifts just purchased. It was re…. Original Article: http://montgomerycountypolicereporter.com/family-followed-home-from-galleria-and-is-broken-into/
mocomotive.com
2 Killed in Multi-Vehicle Crash on Interstate 45 in Montgomery County – Houston Personal Injury Lawyer
Two Killed in Montgomery County Crash on Interstate 45 and SH-242 Montgomery County, Texas (December 7, 2022) – Two people were killed in a multi-vehicle crash on Tuesday night in Montgomery County, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety. The deadly crash happened at about 11:15 pm Tuesday, December 6, on Interstate 45 Freeway […]
Building Design & Construction
Houston developer plans to convert Kevin Roche-designed ConocoPhillips HQ to mixed-use destination
Houston-based Midway, a real estate investment, development, and management firm, plans to redevelop the former ConocoPhillips corporate headquarters site into a mixed-use destination called Watermark District at Woodcreek. In the late 1970s, architect Kevin Roche originally designed the Conoco site so that it resembled a Japanese fishing village, with bridges...
fox26houston.com
Houston police searching for suspect who attacked technician at ATM
HOUSTON - Police say a technician was attacked while servicing an ATM in southwest Houston. It happened a month ago on Bellaire near Hillcroft. The technician told police a man tried accessing the open ATM, so he grabbed him and wrestled with him until he said he had a gun.
Off-duty HPD officer in critical condition after crash with train in north Houston, authorities say
"Please pray for him." HPD Chief Troy Finner says that Vidal Lopez is in critical condition. The veteran officer is married and expecting a child.
18-wheeler crash with vehicle cleared on North Freeway and FM 1960
An 18-wheeler crash on the North Freeway has been cleared after causing major delays Monday afternoon.
fox26houston.com
Houston police officer shoots at suspect attempting to rob FedEx delivery vehicle
Stafford, Texas - The Stafford Police Department is investigating a shooting incident involving an off-duty Houston police officer. The shooting occurred at 3219 Main Street in Stafford, on Friday, December 2, about 1:40 p.m. According to special investigators, the HPD officer was in uniform working an extra employment job when...
Harris, Montgomery county officials commemorate opening of Gosling Memorial Bridge
Harris County and Montgomery County officials were on hand for a dedication and ribbon-cutting ceremony to celebrate the opening of the Gosling Memorial Bridge on Dec. 6. (Wesley Gardner/Community Impact) Harris County and Montgomery County officials were on hand for a dedication and ribbon-cutting ceremony to celebrate the opening of...
