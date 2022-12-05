ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Salon

Outdoor cats are an invasive species and a threat to themselves, scientists say

A free-roaming cat is not a happy cat. In fact, according to a new study in the journal Frontiers in Ecology and Evolution, free-roaming domesticated cats are a downright menace to local wildlife — and this is the case largely due to the irresponsibility of their human owners. The new research contributes to an ever-growing body of literature on how humanity's love for cats is changing the natural world.
a-z-animals.com

Texas Cat Fights a Coyote 1:1 and Does Shockingly Well

Can cats fight a coyote? Who do you think will emerge victorious?. It might be an even match if the fight takes place in Texas. A cat was captured on a security camera going toe to toe with a coyote on the porch. The video begins with the cat and...
DCist

American Latino Museum Quietly Removed Videos Of Casa Ruby Founder From Exhibit

The Smithsonian’s National Museum of the American Latino quietly removed content featuring embattled Casa Ruby founder Ruby Corado from an exhibit focused on Latino history in the United States. The videos were included in an interactive display featuring Latino trailblazers in ¡Presente!, the inaugural exhibit for the forthcoming museum....
catster.com

Exploring How Domestic Cats Can Live in Groups

Cats are naturally solitary with highly territorial behaviors, but domestic cats often live in groups of one or more. A study published in July in the journal PLOS ONE investigated how cats might have adapted to get along with others by looking at the hormone levels, gut microbiomes and social behaviors of shelter cats living in groups.
GreenMatters

As Global Temperatures Rise, Alligators Are Moving North

The long-told myth of alligators swimming through the New York City sewer system might not be a myth much longer. At the mention of alligators, most people would imagine the Floridian wilderness or the swamps of Louisiana. However, you may be surprised at how far north alligators live, and why they are moving north.
DCist is the unofficial homepage of the District. We cover what matters to Washingtonians, whether that’s the latest piece of legislation before the D.C. Council or the best thing to order at the new restaurant around the corner.

