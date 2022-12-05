Read full article on original website
The Suburban Times
Merry & Bright
City of University Place announcement. A winter chill filled the air and holiday fun was everywhere at the annual lighting of the City’s Christmas Tree in Market Square on Friday, Dec. 2. The evening featured live holiday music, children’s activities, an elf on stilts and lots of holiday treats....
The Suburban Times
City of Tacoma paves 69 blocks in 2022
City of Tacoma social media post. Our Street Operations team is paving its last residential block of 2022. This work was done as part of the #Tacoma Streets Initiative & allowed City crews to pave 69 residential blocks in 2022. Learn more at tacomastreetsinitiative.org.
The Suburban Times
Public feedback period open for Lakewood stationaccess improvements
Sound Transit announcement. On Dec. 8, Sound Transit launched a public engagement period for the Lakewood station access improvements project. The online open house will provide information on the types of improvements currently under study including:. Sidewalks and curb ramps. Pedestrian/bike activated crossing signals. A new shared-use path west of...
The Suburban Times
Clover Park School Board to Host Board Meeting on Dec. 12
LAKEWOOD, Wash. — The Clover Park School District (CPSD) Board of Directors will hold a regular meeting on Monday, Dec. 12, at 6 p.m. The meeting will be held virtually and live-streamed on Zoom and YouTube. Individuals can attend online by visiting the meeting Zoom webinar link or the...
Popular Seattle Bakery Reopening Downtown Location: Here's When
The bakery chain shut down its downtown location earlier this year due to crime concerns.
The Suburban Times
December Red Letter Days
Submitted by Dr. Patt Schwab with Dorothy Wilhelm. I enjoy Advent, which takes place on the four Sundays before Christmas. In our home the children loved to take the figures from our Nativity Set on an Advent Journey. The shepherds stood on a high bookshelf, waiting for the angels to come. The Wise Men were carried to different back bedrooms and each day the children would move the figures closer to the manager, talking and speculating about the journey and what the people in the beloved story were feeling. One year one of the Wise Men got lost. We found him three years later in the bottom drawer of the buffet with a happy smile on his face.
The Suburban Times
Festival of Trees raises more than $1.97 million
TACOMA, Wash. — Festival of Trees, the largest annual fundraiser for Mary Bridge Children’s Hospital, returned in person over the weekend for its two signature events, Tinsel on the Town and Festival Gala. The events raised over $1.97 million for critical programs and services at Mary Bridge Children’s Hospital.
The Suburban Times
The Pierce Transit Board Dec. 12 Meeting Agenda
The Pierce Transit Board of Commissioners will hold a Special Board Meeting on Dec. 12 (3 PM). Access the agenda and access instructions here. The above news or information was provided by the person or entity noted above. If you have news or information you'd like to share with 30,000+ monthly readers, click here to learn how.
MyNorthwest.com
I-5 closure coming to Everett-area this weekend
We’ve come to realize that there is no such thing as a construction season anymore. There is so much work to do that projects have to get done, even in the cold weather. This is not part of Revive I-5, but it will close part of the freeway anyway.
The Suburban Times
Blue Zones Project launches in Parkland and Spanaway
MultiCare Health System, Pierce County, and Virginia Mason Franciscan Health announce the launch of Blue Zones Project in Parkland and Spanaway. The Blue Zones Project is a first-of-its-kind population health initiative that uses an evidence- based approach to transform the environments in which people live, work, learn, and play to measurably improve community well-being, economic vitality, and resilience.
Where are the best local quick breakfast places in Tacoma?
Been in Tacoma for a long time, looking for good breakfast sandwiches, burritos, pastries, etc. that can be picked up at a drive-through or counter. What are your favorite local breakfast spots when on the move?
Amazon truck heist strikes before holidays in Kitsap County
The Kitsap County Sheriff’s Office said Nov. 21, at about 3 p.m., an Amazon employee was working in the area of the 2900 block of Salmonberry Road. The delivery driver stopped to deliver a package, and when he returned to his van, he found an unknown man sitting in the driver’s seat.
q13fox.com
Crash involving log truck, multiple vehicles shut down US 101 west of Olympia
OLYMPIA, Wash. - A crash involving a log truck that spilled its load and multiple other vehicles forced the closure of US 101 west of Olympia early Friday. According to the Washington State Patrol (WSP), the crash was blocking both directions of US 101 shortly after 7:00 a.m. Troopers said no major injuries were reported.
KOMO News
91-year-old man drives into the water near Edmonds dog park
EDMONDS, Wash. — A 91-year-old man apparently drove his car into the water near an Edmonds dog park while with his dog. Edmonds police are currently on the scene and are working to remove the car from the water. Police said removal of the car will be a lengthy...
Chronicle
Grays Harbor County Town Deals With Ongoing Illegal Hunting Problem
"Know your target and what lies beyond it" is a core tenet of marksmanship, and the spirit behind Ocean Shores' law against hunting within city limits. But this law is being challenged, and has been for years, by people who illegally poach on the city's large, docile and well-fed deer population for trophy kills, said Chief Neccie Logan.
The Suburban Times
Rainier Connect to be acquired by Palisade Infrastructure
Submitted by Rainier Connect. Rainier Connect and Palisade Infrastructure (“Palisade”) have entered into an agreement whereby Palisade, on behalf of its managed funds, will acquire 100% of the equity interests in Mashell, Inc., the parent company of Rainier Connect (the “Transaction”). Palisade will take on both the ownership and operations of Rainier Connect, including Rainier Connect’s rights and obligations under the Click! Business Transaction Agreement with Tacoma Power.
The Suburban Times
Deputy Jorgensen receives commendation for his actions during welfare check
Pierce County Sheriff’s Department announcement. We’d like to share with you a commendation that Deputy Riley Jorgensen received for his empathy and compassion while conducting a welfare check. The following commendation was submitted by Deputy Jorgensen’s sergeant:. “I received notification that Deputy Riley Jorgensen was dispatched on...
auburn-reporter.com
Driver leaves woman behind after crashing into strip mall | Fire blotter
CPR: 10:39 p.m. (Auburn). Firefighters responded to a man in his 70s whose heart had suddenly stopped. They started CPR and kept at it as King County paramedics were treating him. The man regained a pulse, and paramedics drove him to MultiCare Auburn Medical Center. Nov. 30. Aid call: 2:49...
The Suburban Times
Pierce County Library System Board to hold final public hearing for 2023 budget
Pierce County Library System announcement. At the Pierce County Library System’s Board of Trustees’ Wednesday, Dec. 14, 3:30 p.m., meeting,the Boardwill hold its second and final public hearing for the Library System’s 2023 budget and conduct other business. The meeting will be held in person at the...
roadtirement.com
The Old Spaghetti Factory in Lynnwood Washington
The Old Spaghetti Factory is often referred to as a “family-friendly chain eatery featuring traditional Italian entrees amid turn-of-the-century decor.” The one in Alderwood Mall in Lynwood, Washington remains true to that description. We dined there with our daughter, son-in-law and grandson tonight. The decor is immediately impressive...
