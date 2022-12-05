Read full article on original website
Boilermakers eying Georgia football coach as candidate
The Purdue Boilermakers may pursue University of Georgia offensive coordinator Todd Monken as the team’s next head football coach, according to a Friday report from Dawg Nation. Monken’s ability to lead Georgia’s offense to 491.9 yards per game and 61 total touchdowns earned him a spot as one of the five finalists for the Broyles […] The post Boilermakers eying Georgia football coach as candidate appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Joe Montana drops truth bomb on the ‘only way’ to stop Buccaneers QB Tom Brady
Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady is set to have yet another crucial test in the second half of the season, as he will meet the San Francisco 49ers’ formidable defense in Week 14. Pro Football Hall of Fame quarterback Joe Montana will be closely watching this matchup, and he will have an eye on […] The post Joe Montana drops truth bomb on the ‘only way’ to stop Buccaneers QB Tom Brady appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Sources: Lamar Jackson may miss Ravens' next 2 games
Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson may not play again until Christmas Eve as he continues to recover from a knee injury, league sources told ESPN.
Tom Brady won’t be happy with latest Leonard Fournette news ahead of 49ers clash
Ahead of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers Week 14 matchup against the San Francisco 49ers, Buccaneers running back Leonard Fournette has ended up back on the injury report. During Thursday’s practice, Fournette was listed on the injury report with a foot injury. He was limited in practice. Throughout this season, Fournette has landed on the injury […] The post Tom Brady won’t be happy with latest Leonard Fournette news ahead of 49ers clash appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Baker Mayfield gets eye-opening status update for Thursday Night Football vs. Raiders
Los Angeles Rams quarterback Baker Mayfield is expected to be active on Thursday night against the Las Vegas Raiders, according to a Thursday morning tweet from NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero. The 27-year-old quarterback’s status will depend on how John Wolford has recovered from a neck injury. Wolford last took the starting role against Geno […] The post Baker Mayfield gets eye-opening status update for Thursday Night Football vs. Raiders appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Caleb Williams’ regretful message to losing Heisman candidates after winning trophy
USC Trojans quarterback Caleb Williams just snagged the greatest individual plum that college football has to offer after being named the 2022 Heisman Trophy winner. But the 20-year-old admittedly has bittersweet feelings over the honor. During his acceptance speech for the said award, Caleb Williams expressed his regret that despite...
NFL Odds: Ravens vs. Steelers prediction, odds and pick – 12/11/2022
The Baltimore Ravens will square off with the Pittsburgh Steelers in a classic AFC North rivalry on Sunday afternoon at Acrisure Stadium. With that said, it’s a good time to check out our NFL odds series, which includes a Ravens-Steelers prediction and pick, laid out below. Baltimore leads the AFC North with an 8-4 record, winning […] The post NFL Odds: Ravens vs. Steelers prediction, odds and pick – 12/11/2022 appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Chiefs’ Kadarius Toney’s final Week 14 status won’t please Patrick Mahomes
Kansas City Chiefs’ wide receiver Kadarius Toney has been ruled out for Week 14, per the Chiefs’ Twitter account. The 23-year old has been limited all season long due to various ailments. He’s appeared in just 5 total games between the New York Giants and Chiefs in 2022. Kansas City comes into their Week 14 clash […] The post Chiefs’ Kadarius Toney’s final Week 14 status won’t please Patrick Mahomes appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Seattle makes noteworthy move amid Kenneth Walker, DeeJay Dallas injuries
The Seattle Seahawks are making alternate plans for their running game if rookie Kenneth Walker III is not available to carry the football Sunday against the Carolina Panthers. Walker and backup DeeJay Dallas are both listed as questionable, and the Seahawks elevated Godwin Igwebuike from the practice squad to the active roster. While that cautionary […] The post Seattle makes noteworthy move amid Kenneth Walker, DeeJay Dallas injuries appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Rhamondre Stevenson’s fantasy football managers will love latest Damien Harris update
Damien Harris has been listed as doubtful for Monday Night Football against the Arizona Cardinals, and that is absolutely massive news for Rhamondre Stevenson and all those who own him in fantasy football leagues. Harris has been batting through a thigh injury, and is not expected to play in Monday’s prime-time matchup against the Cardinals. […] The post Rhamondre Stevenson’s fantasy football managers will love latest Damien Harris update appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Pete Carroll drops bold 3-word take on DK Metcalf’s Seahawks status for Week 14
After sitting out the last two days of practice, it appears that there is finally some clarity on the status of Seattle Seahawks wide receiver DK Metcalf. Pete Carroll came out with a definitive statement, indicating he expects his star receiver on the field in Week 14. Transcribed by Corbin Smith of FanNation, Caroll spoke […] The post Pete Carroll drops bold 3-word take on DK Metcalf’s Seahawks status for Week 14 appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NFL Odds: Dolphins vs. Chargers prediction, odds and pick – 12/11/2022
The Miami Dolphins will take on the Los Angeles Chargers in the latest edition of Sunday Night Football at SoFi Stadium. With that said, it’s a good time to check out our NFL odds series, which includes a Dolphins-Chargers prediction and pick, laid out below. Miami has surprised some...
Heisman Trophy final voting results after Caleb Williams’ win, revealed
Caleb Williams blew his competition for the 2022 Heisman Trophy out of the water. The USC Trojans quarterback dominated the votes completely, coming away with 2,031 total points — over 600 points more than runner-up quarterback Max Duggan of the TCU Horned Frogs. Williams got 544 first-place votes, while Duggan only had 188. No other […] The post Heisman Trophy final voting results after Caleb Williams’ win, revealed appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Derek Carr, Raiders get ultimate clowning after choke job vs. Baker Mayfield
Bake Mayfield could not have wished for a more glorious debut for the Los Angeles Rams. With the game on the line, the new Rams quarterback took over as he led his team to a highly improbable yet completely astounding 98-yard game-winning drive to upset the Las Vegas Raider on Thursday night. As much as […] The post Derek Carr, Raiders get ultimate clowning after choke job vs. Baker Mayfield appeared first on ClutchPoints.
This Salvation Army kettle celebration just cost Cowboys stars Dak Prescott, Ezekiel Elliott $26,522 total
The Dallas Cowboys star tandem of quarterback Dak Prescott and running back Ezekiel Elliott could be looking for some sort of financial salvation at the moment after the NFL fined them for their touchdown celebration against the Indianapolis Colts in Week 13, per Charean Williams of Pro Football Talk. The...
Alabama football: 3 players Crimson Tide must target in transfer portal
Now that the 2022 college football regular season has concluded, offseason activities have officially begun. This includes the coaching carousel, recruiting and, most notably, the transfer portal. Below, we’ll take a look at some targets for Alabama football. The transfer portal has turned college football upside down since its...
Falcons make intriguing QB addition amid looming shift from Marcus Mariota to Desmond Ridder
With an eye on their future, the Atlanta Falcons reportedly are going to go from Marcus Mariota as their starter to rookie Desmon Ridder, beginning in Week 14‘s game against the New Orleans Saints on the road. But ahead of the Saints game, the Falcons made another decision on their quarterback room by adding Logan Woodside to the mix, per Jim Wyatt of TennesseeTitans.com.
‘What a joke’: Cam Jordan’s camp calls out ‘idiotic’ punishment over fake injury
The NFL has fined New Orleans Saints defensive end Cam Jordan a reportedly hefty amount of $50,000 for faking an injury in the Saints’ Week 13 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on the road. The Saints have already released a statement in reaction to the NFL’s decision to fine Jordan, saying that the player […] The post ‘What a joke’: Cam Jordan’s camp calls out ‘idiotic’ punishment over fake injury appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Yankees on verge of serious Carlos Rodon push to please Aaron Judge
The New York Yankees won the biggest free agent battle against the San Francisco Giants, securing Aaron Judge. Now they go for round two as the two top teams square off for Giants free agent pitcher Carlos Rodon. According to MLB insider Jon Heyman, the Yankees are gearing up to...
USC quarterback Caleb Williams wins the 2022 Heisman Trophy
University of Southern California quarterback Caleb Williams was named the 2022 Heisman Trophy winner Saturday night.
