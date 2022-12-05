Read full article on original website
The Ghost Town of Waterville in Ionia County, Michigan
Waterville – or what's left of it – sits at the junction of MacArthur Road and Morrison Lake Road in Ionia County. It goes back to 1836 when a Grand Rapids man, Robert Hilton, purchased a huge portion of land near Lake Creek in Boston Township. He proceeded to plat a village on this property, which he dubbed 'Waterville'. James Hoag built a mill along the creek along with a general store, and he was made postmaster of Waterville's short-lived post office in 1838. Thanks to a lack of economy there was no prosperity and the following year the post office was moved to Saranac.
More Vintage Photos of Jackson, Michigan: Part 5
I don't know about most people, but I sure do enjoy digging up and viewing old photos and memorabilia from years and years ago....especially from places we're very familiar with. For this new Jackson gallery – the fifth one – I found some images I hadn't seen before in the...
Cheers! South Haven Votes to Add Social District in 2023
In what has been a long-debated topic among residents, South Haven city council members just approved a measure to join the growing list of Michigan communities that offer social districts within their downtown area. What is a 'Social District'?. A product of the Covid-19 pandemic, a social district is a...
Let’s Get StaleKracker To Come To Kalamazoo For Gumbo Cook-Off 2023
I don't know what we have to do to get the internet sensation StaleKracker to come up from the bayou to attend the Kalamazoo Charity Gumbo Cook-Off next year, but I'm willing to be a part of it. The announcement was just made about the annual event and I'm already excited about it:
Where to Find Flu Shots in Kalamazoo & Battle Creek in 2022
Unfortunately, Flu season is here. While procrastinating on getting the Flu shot is understandable in the sense that we're all dealing with busy lives (school, kids, work, and so on), it's something you don't want to put off until it's too late. Symptoms of the Flu. Thankfully, I have personally...
Living Nativity Will Premiere In Battle Creek For The Holidays
A scene from Bethlehem appeared in downtown Battle Creek over the weekend. Construction crews were busy Saturday, preparing for the 29th Annual Living Nativity that will be taking place, beginning Friday, December 9 through Sunday, December 11, at Commerce Point, located on East Michigan Avenue near the Battle Creek City Hall.
Kalamazoo Police Chase Down Escaped Emus near Stadium Drive
It wasn't an ordinary call when the Kalamazoo County Sheriff's Department was asked to respond to emus on the loose west of the city. We're working a report of six emus loose in the area of 6th Street and Stadium Dr. Please use caution when traveling in the area. When...
Grand Rapids Opens The Rosa Parks Circle Ice Rink
'Tis the Season! Grab your gloves, coats, hats, and scarves and hit the ice in downtown Grand Rapids. The Rosa Park Circle is being turned into the annual ice rink and opening day is Thursday, December 1, and runs through the month of February. The Rosa Parks Circle is a...
Township Shutting Down Kalamazoo Area Farm In Controversial Move
There seems to be some big controversy after the Soil Friends Hard Cider CO in Galesburg received a notice from the township of Comstock informing them that all operations would be shut down. Over the weekend they made a Facebook post that shows the ordinance, telling them to close:. Unfortunately,...
Kalamazoo Gets A Shout-Out In The New Wednesday Series
For those who haven't yet checked out the new series Wednesday, a take on the Addams Family lore, there seems to be a strange shout-out to Kalamazoo in the 7th episode of the series which is now streaming on Netflix. NME breaks down the scene and explains what the dialog was that has people scratching their heads:
Battle Creek Parole Absconder Crashes On Railroad Tracks
Calhoun County Sheriff’s Deputies were on patrol, at around 9 PM the evening of Sunday, November 27th, when something familiar caught their eye in the 500-block of Upton Avenue. In the parking lot of a local Springfield business was a vehicle that had fled from law enforcement earlier in the week. And another interesting fact, the driver was a 44-year-old Battle Creek man who was currently being sought for an active parole absconder warrant with the Michigan Department of Corrections. Instead of laying low and giving the known vehicle a rest from the streets of Battle Creek, the wanted absconder was now passing time in the parking lot, unaware that Calhoun County Sheriff’s Deputies were to shortly arrive and push his adrenaline secretion to a higher level.
Coldwater’s Wing House Museum Is Giving Off Serious Addams Family Vibes
It may be well past Halloween now, but The Addams Family is still fresh on people's minds with the recent drop of the Netflix Series "Wednesday," which follows the Addams' eldest child as a student, attempting to master her growing psychic abilities. In fact, Kalamazoo even gets a shout-out in...
Carport in Kalamazoo Collapses Under Weight Of Snow
I kind of thought people were kidding when they told me, moving up here, I'd need a ladder to get on my roof to shovel. Apparently, not, as I ran across THIS poor structure on my way home the other day from work. Yep, that is a carport at an...
Muskegon Will See Michigan’s First Bar, Dispensary, and Live Music Venue in 2023
The cannabis industry in Michigan has sure come a long way since we first adopted medical marijuana policies in 2008! Now that both medical and recreational marijuana is legal in the Mitten it seems like you'll find a dispensary located on nearly every corner. However, one thing we don't have...
This Outdoor Adventure Park In Muskegon Is A Winter Lover’s Dream
Some people hate the "W" word... WINTER. When it gets cold and the snow starts flying you will find them bundled up inside with a warm blanket watching something on the TV. Then there are others who love bundling up in winter gear and enjoying all that Michigan has to offer.
One-Chip Challenge Caused Colon Elementary Student To Have Medical Issue
You might say, I'm a bit of a spice nut. I was a regular subscriber to the "Hot Ones" Heatonist Hot Sauce Club for years, and only TWO of those sauces completely broke me. I've eaten raw peppers, and wasabi, all for the sake of science, and learning... can I handle it? (They did burn like hell, but I'm still alive thankfully.)
Historic 149 Year Old Mason, MI Mansion Hits the Market For $350K
Does this technically qualify as a mansion? At nearly 4,290 square feet of livable space, it sure feels like it!. Located just steps from the shops and breweries of downtown Mason, MI this stunning Victorian estate is on the market and listed at $350,000. The four-bedroom, five-bathroom home was originally...
