Van Buren County, MI

Related
The Ghost Town of Waterville in Ionia County, Michigan

Waterville – or what's left of it – sits at the junction of MacArthur Road and Morrison Lake Road in Ionia County. It goes back to 1836 when a Grand Rapids man, Robert Hilton, purchased a huge portion of land near Lake Creek in Boston Township. He proceeded to plat a village on this property, which he dubbed 'Waterville'. James Hoag built a mill along the creek along with a general store, and he was made postmaster of Waterville's short-lived post office in 1838. Thanks to a lack of economy there was no prosperity and the following year the post office was moved to Saranac.
IONIA COUNTY, MI
More Vintage Photos of Jackson, Michigan: Part 5

I don't know about most people, but I sure do enjoy digging up and viewing old photos and memorabilia from years and years ago....especially from places we're very familiar with. For this new Jackson gallery – the fifth one – I found some images I hadn't seen before in the...
JACKSON, MI
Cheers! South Haven Votes to Add Social District in 2023

In what has been a long-debated topic among residents, South Haven city council members just approved a measure to join the growing list of Michigan communities that offer social districts within their downtown area. What is a 'Social District'?. A product of the Covid-19 pandemic, a social district is a...
SOUTH HAVEN, MI
Kalamazoo Gets A Shout-Out In The New Wednesday Series

For those who haven't yet checked out the new series Wednesday, a take on the Addams Family lore, there seems to be a strange shout-out to Kalamazoo in the 7th episode of the series which is now streaming on Netflix. NME breaks down the scene and explains what the dialog was that has people scratching their heads:
KALAMAZOO, MI
Battle Creek Parole Absconder Crashes On Railroad Tracks

Calhoun County Sheriff’s Deputies were on patrol, at around 9 PM the evening of Sunday, November 27th, when something familiar caught their eye in the 500-block of Upton Avenue. In the parking lot of a local Springfield business was a vehicle that had fled from law enforcement earlier in the week. And another interesting fact, the driver was a 44-year-old Battle Creek man who was currently being sought for an active parole absconder warrant with the Michigan Department of Corrections. Instead of laying low and giving the known vehicle a rest from the streets of Battle Creek, the wanted absconder was now passing time in the parking lot, unaware that Calhoun County Sheriff’s Deputies were to shortly arrive and push his adrenaline secretion to a higher level.
BATTLE CREEK, MI
Battle Creek, MI
