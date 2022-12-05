Calhoun County Sheriff’s Deputies were on patrol, at around 9 PM the evening of Sunday, November 27th, when something familiar caught their eye in the 500-block of Upton Avenue. In the parking lot of a local Springfield business was a vehicle that had fled from law enforcement earlier in the week. And another interesting fact, the driver was a 44-year-old Battle Creek man who was currently being sought for an active parole absconder warrant with the Michigan Department of Corrections. Instead of laying low and giving the known vehicle a rest from the streets of Battle Creek, the wanted absconder was now passing time in the parking lot, unaware that Calhoun County Sheriff’s Deputies were to shortly arrive and push his adrenaline secretion to a higher level.

