Former Mount Olive Athlete Flynn Brown, 22, Killed In Mississippi Shooting

Flynn Brown Photo Credit: Morris Sussex Sports (original source unclear)

Former North Jersey athlete Flynn Brown was killed in a Mississippi shooting, several news reports say. He was 22.

Brown was a 2019 graduate of Mount Olive High School, where he played football before continuing his promising athletic career at Jackson State University, a tribute from a local sports page said.

While the investigation is ongoing, a suspect — Randall Smith, a 20-year-old JSU freshman, was charged with murder and held without bond after Brown's body was found in a vehicle on campus around 8:30 a.m. on Friday, Dec. 2, according to WAPT.

“The loss of a young person is always a devastating circumstance for our campus community,” said JSU President Thomas K. Hudson in a statement. “Our thoughts are with the family during this difficult time.”

MOHS Head Football Coach Brian O’Connor also shared a touching Twitter tribute:

“It is with a heavy heart that I am sad to say the Mt Olive community and football family have lost one of their own,” O’Connor tweeted. “Thoughts and prayers to the Brown family.”

