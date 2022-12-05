ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State

‘I’m going to kill you:’ Suspect accused of kicking police officer with high heel

By Noelle Haynes
WKBN
 5 days ago

BEAVER TWP., Ohio (WKBN) – A woman faces multiple charges and is accused of kicking a police officer in the leg with her high heel, vandalizing a police vehicle and resisting arrest.

Just before 5 p.m. Sunday, police initiated a traffic stop for Jill Fischer, 49, after they clocked her speed at 79 miles per hour in a 45-mph zone on Sharrott Road near Calla Road, according to a police report. The report also said the vehicle that Fischer was driving was between the center lane and the curb, almost hitting the officer’s vehicle.

Mom with child in car charged with OVI

Fischer took a long time to stop, according to the police report. The officer said Fischer was making very slow movements and had trouble concentrating when he approached her.

When the officer told Fischer she was going over 30 mph over the speed limit, she replied, “so,” according to the police report.

The officer could smell alcohol, and Fischer would not exit the vehicle when he asked, according to the police report. The officer then opened her door and she slowly got out of the vehicle. The report also says Fischer was slurring her speech and was incoherent.

When she exited the vehicle, she had trouble walking and told officers that she had consumed a couple “Tito’s and club soda,” according to the report.

When Fischer refused to submit to an OVI test, police arrested her. She pulled her arms away and shouted, resisting the officers, according to the report. Police were eventually able to arrest the woman and place her in the police car.

Reports say that once inside the car, Fischer screamed and hit the window with her heels repeatedly. Police told her that she would be charged with vandalism, but she yelled, “I’m going to kill you,” according to the police report.

She caused large scrape marks and caused part of the glass to be taken out, according to the report.

While she was booked, Fischer still screamed — including profanities — and would not listen to officers, the report stated.

After she calmed down, officers allowed her to have one cuff off. Officers then observed her try to contact someone on her watch. When an officer asked for the watch, she refused, according to the report.

New details on suspect charged for escaping police custody out of Mercer county

After refusing, Fischer reportedly kicked the officer in the leg with her high heel. Officers removed her watch and re-cuffed her, according to the report.

Fischer was charged with assault on a peace officer, resisting arrest, aggravated menacing and vandalism. She was also cited for her speed, and her license was suspended for a year.

Fischer is due in court at 4 p.m. Tuesday.

Gerry Ricciutti contributed to this report.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKBN.com.

WKBN

