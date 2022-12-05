Read full article on original website
New “Century Farm” owners in the Green Hills Region recognized
A number of farms in the Green Hills Region have received Missouri Century Farm designations in 2022. Individuals recognized as owning Century Farms include:. Caldwell County owners are Michael and Judy Baker, and Virgil Gentry. Daviess County Century Farms include those belonging to John Pulley and Barrie and Julie Bothwell.
House burns to the foundation on Northwest 23rd Street in Grundy County
The Grundy County Rural Fire Protection District responded to a house fire on Northwest 23rd Street on Wednesday morning, December 7th. The house was owned by Jason and Jenny Hunter who report that the house burnt to the foundation. No one was living in the house, and no one was in it at the time the fire started.
Purchase of two Dixie Chopper mowers one of many agenda items addressed at Trenton Park Board meeting
The Trenton Park Board December 7th approved the purchase of mowers and decided to pledge money for an American Rescue Plan Act grant opportunity for tourism. Two Dixie Chopper XCaliber mowers will be purchased from Legendary Small Engine for $14,003 each, or $28,006 total. Each mower will have a 74-inch deck and a Kawasaki 35-horsepower engine. They will have a three-year unlimited bumper-to-bumper warranty.
100 year old Carrollton woman sells farm after working it for over 90 years
Centenarian Wilda Cox knows hard work. She’s built barns, lugged 110-pound cans of milk, picked and husked corn by hand, and bucked hay bales. But Cox endured no harder day than Oct. 31, 2022, when she sold the farm that had been in her family for more than a century.
Missouri State Highway Patrol reports 3 arrests in north Missouri on Thursday
The Missouri State Highway Patrol is reporting three arrests on Thursday, December 8 2022. A Brookfield man was arrested late Wednesday afternoon by the Highway Patrol in Linn County. Sixty-two-year-old Jeffery Hurdle has been accused of driving while intoxicated and driving while his license was revoked – third or subsequent offense. Hurdle also was wanted on an Adair County warrant for driving while revoked. He was taken to the Adair County Jail and was listed as bondable.
Obituary & Services: Dena Ellen Shoop
On December 6, 2022, Dena Ellen Shoop fearlessly took her place with the Lord. Dena was born to Noel and Velda (Maude) Russell on October 29, 1954, in Trenton, Mo. Dena lived most of her life in Green City, Mo graduating Valedictorian from Green City High School in 1973. On...
St Joseph Man Arrested on Outstanding Warrant
(HARRISON COUNTY, MO) – A St Joseph man was arrested Wednesday in Harrison County on an outstanding warrant. At 11 A.M. the Missouri State Highway Patrol arrested 25-year-old Triston J. Kuehner who was wanted on a Buchanan County Sherriff’s Office misdemeanor warrant for a traffic violation. Kuehner was...
Altamont Resident Faces Felony Charge Following Arrest in Daviess County Wednesday
(DAVIESS COUNTY, MO) – An Altamont resident faces felony charge following arrest in Daviess County Wednesday. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports that just before 11:30 P.M. they arrested 40-year-old Andrea N. Hanenkratt who is facing charges for felony driving without a valid drivers license and speeding. She was...
Obituary & Services: Alma Gertrude (Valentine) Young
Alma Young, 98, of Unionville, Missouri, passed away at the Putnam County Memorial Hospital on November 26, 2022. Alma Gertrude (Valentine) Young was born in Unionville Missouri, on December 21, 1923, the daughter of Paul and Ethel (Hamilton) Valentine. She grew up in Putnam County, Missouri, and attended school at Lucerne and Unionville, graduating from Unionville with the class of 1941. Alma married Maynard Miller in 1942; to this union, two children were born: Larry Miller and Donna Morrison. Alma married Harry Hamm in 1955; to this union, two children were born, Bradley Hamm and Kimberly McGuire.
Obituary & Services: Dora Martha Bennett
Dora Martha Bennett, 94, of Browning, Missouri, passed away on Sunday, December 4, 2022, at Hedrick Medical Center in Chillicothe, Missouri. Dora was born on June 11, 1928, to Roy and Edna (Steele) Cotter in Browning. At 9 years old Dora was saved at Mt. Zion Church. In September 1958 she became a faithful member of the Browning Baptist Church. She met Charles Leon Bennett in Browning and they moved to Pullman, Washington for a short time where they were married on August 6, 1945. They returned to Browning to run the farm while Dora also worked at Whitaker Cable for many years until its closing, then worked at Con Agra for many years. Dora was a member of the American Legion Auxiliary and the WMU.
Obituary & Services: Jacqueline J. Park
Jacqueline J. Park, age 70, a resident of Chillicothe, Missouri, passed away Monday, December 5, 2022, at Morningside Center, Chillicothe, Missouri. Jackie was born the daughter of John and Hazel (Williams) Hodges on July 11, 1952, in Excelsior Springs, Missouri. She attended Excelsior Springs High School. She worked at Tuttle Manor, a nursing home previously located in Chillicothe, Missouri, for many years. She was a med tech, she worked in the office and she even worked in housekeeping. After it closed, she obtained employment at Morningside Center. In 2005, she was united in marriage to Jeff Park. He preceded her in death in 2009.
Police: Macon man facing charges for dumping puppies on roadside
MACON COUNTY, MO. (KHQA) — A Macon, Mo., man has been arrested for animal neglect after deputies say he dumped five puppies along a roadway. A Macon County deputy on Tuesday responded to Southwest Boulevard just outside of the Macon City limits regarding a litter of puppies that were abandoned along a roadside. A deputy rescued the puppies and took them to the Linn County Animal Shelter for care, according to the Macon County, Missouri Sheriff's Office.
Additional candidates file for positions on Chillicothe City Council and Livingston County Health Center Board
Another candidate has filed for the Chillicothe City Council for the April 4th Municipal Election. Incumbent Pam Jarding filed for Fourth Ward Council Member on December 7th. Candidates who filed on December 6th include incumbents Mayor Theresa Kelly, First Ward Council Member Reed Dupy, Second Ward Council Member Wayne Cunningham, and Council Member At Large Thomas Ashbrook. Incumbent Joshua Fosdick and Stacey Soper filed for Third Ward Council Member.
Daviess County Health Department to hold adult vaccination clinic
The Daviess County Health Department will hold an adult vaccination clinic next week. Tetanus, flu, hepatitis, and COVID-19 vaccines will be available at the Jamesport Fire Station on December 15th from 1 to 3 pm. Walk-ins are welcome, no appointments are necessary. Contact the Daviess County Health Department for more...
Chillicothe Police Report For Wednesday
Eighty-nine calls for service were handled Wednesday by the Chillicothe Police Department. Some of the calls include:. 9:51 am, a disturbance was reported in the 1300 block of Third Street. Officers arrived to find a person with self-inflicted injuries to their hands. That person was transported to Hedrick Medical Ctr. voluntarily for evaluation and treatment.
Brookfield man facing two counts of child molestation sentenced on December 6th
A Brookfield man who pleaded guilty in Linn County in October to two felony counts of first-degree child molestation was sentenced on December 6th. Will Hoskins was sentenced on each count to 10 years in the Division of Adult Institutions to run consecutively with each other. The execution was suspended, and he was placed on probation for five years. A third count of felony first-degree child molestation was dismissed in October.
Eastgate Shopping Center to get new advertising sign
Eastgate Shopping Center will get an advertising sign following actions taken at public hearings Monday night at Trenton City Hall. The Trenton Planning and Zoning Commission is recommending approval of a 10 by 20 foot, Class C, Type 3, sign to be erected on the business property. Blaine Barnett,. doing...
Obituary & Services: Rodney Jay Rosekrans
Rodney Jay Rosekrans – age 64 of Cowgill, MO passed away Wednesday evening, November 30, 2022. Rodney was born on October 30, 1958, the son of Dick and Mary Ellen (Slee) Rosekrans in Vinton, IA. He married Gayle Schild on August 2nd, 1980, in Vinton, IA. Rodney was a truck driver. He loved fishing and hunting.
Three Arrests By State Troopers
Three arrests in the area counties are reported by the Missouri Highway Patrol for Wednesday. In Livingston County at about 11:30 am, Troopers arrested 45-year-old Lee A Hines of Chillicothe for alleged distribution of a controlled substance – methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia, and on a probation and parole warrant. He was taken to the Caldwell County Detention Center with no bond allowed.
Obituary & Services: Neoma E. Lamont
Neoma E. Lamont – age 87 of Lathrop, MO passed away Tuesday evening, November 29, 2022, at Cameron Regional Medical Center in Cameron, MO. Neoma was born on March 11, 1935, the daughter of Walter and Ruth (Rogers) Hawley in Scott County, Iowa. She attended school in Decatur, Arkansas. She was united in marriage to Doyle E. Lamont, Sr. Neoma was of the Baptist faith. She enjoyed camping, gardening, and canning the vegetables she would grow. Neoma was always serving those around her. She will be dearly missed by her family and friends.
