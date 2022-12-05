Read full article on original website
sanilacbroadcasting.com
Carjacking suspect found, taken into custody after manhunt put Bad Axe in lockdown
What began as a call to deputies about an upset client at Huron Behavioral Health turned into several Bad Axe facilities and services going into a two hour lockdown on Wednesday, December 7, after the client attempted a carjacking in the clinic’s parking lot. The man, age 22, had...
Morning Sun
Michigan man goes to court to surrender, flees instead
A man who went to the Macomb County courthouse to turn himself in Tuesday apparently got cold feet and fled. Sheriff’s Sgt. Renee Yax said the man was in the hallway/lobby on the fourth floor of the courthouse on Main Street about 11:30 a.m. about to go into Judge James Maceroni’s courtroom to turn himself in on an outstanding felony charge when he changed his mind and fled down the stairs.
Detroit News
Additional charges filed against Oakland Co. doctor
A physician affiliated with youth hockey in Metro Detroit now faces 21 total criminal charges stemming from reports of sexual abuse, after the Oakland County Prosecutor's office filed two more charges Wednesday. In the new charges, Dr. Zvi Levran, 66, is accused of having sexually assaulted a 30-year-old male in...
fox2detroit.com
Wayne County Jail escapee in Detroit apprehended after manhunt
FOX 2 (WJBK) - Sheriff deputies have arrested an escaped inmate from Division 1 Wayne County Jail Wednesday night. The manhunt ended with the arrest of 26-year-old Tavon Wisdom sometime after 9:30 p.m. He had escaped around 7:11 p.m. according to the Wayne County Sheriff's Office. Wisdom was being processed...
Plea reached in 1997 homicide case of 88-year-old Michigan woman
FLINT, MI – The man authorities arrested in November 2021 in connection with a 25-year-old unsolved homicide has pleaded guilty in the case. Michael Adam Bur was scheduled to stand trial in early 2023 on charges of felony murder, kidnapping, and first-degree criminal sexual conduct in the 1997 death of 88-year-old Mary Prieur of Lennon.
fox2detroit.com
Arrest made after drivers shut down busy Detroit intersection with donuts, ring of fire
Detroit police said they have arrested one person involved in a dangerous driving incident captured on video. Numerous cars did donuts at 7 Mile and Greenfield, blocking the busy intersection.
Suspect In Death Of Mich. Man Killed For Not Holding Elevator Door Arrested
Chief James White called the shooting 'absolutely ridiculous.'
myfox28columbus.com
Detroit homicide suspect among 2 men arrested in Gahanna, multiple firearms recovered
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A homicide suspect from the Detroit area is one of two men who were arrested in Gahanna. On Monday, Gahanna police began investigating a report of domestic violence at Verdin Court. As a result of the investigation, police said an arrest warrant was filed for domestic violence and assault for 39-year-old Labaron Thurmond.
Brazen suspects who drifted, did donuts in front of law enforcement sought by Detroit police
Officers with the Detroit Police Department are searching for suspects who brazenly drifted and did donuts in front of officers at an intersection over the weekend.
The Oakland Press
Accused Ferndale restaurant embezzler eluded authorities for 2 years
A woman accused of embezzling thousands of dollars from a Ferndale restaurant is facing charges in court more than two years after county prosecutors issued a warrant against her. Suspect Terea Scott, 47, of Sterling Heights was arraigned Saturday and faces her next hearing in Ferndale 43rd District Court on...
abc12.com
Lapeer County police looking for man possibly linked to break-ins
The Lapeer County Sheriff's Office is looking for a man caught on a Ring doorbell camera who may be connected to eight home break-ins since Thanksgiving. Lapeer County police looking for man possibly linked to string of break-ins A Ring doorbell camera at a home near Millville and Angle roads...
Woman, 22, found dead on sidewalk
PONTIAC, MI – A 22-year-old woman was found dead on a sidewalk in Pontiac over the weekend after deputies responded to a report of shots fired, police said. Around 4:22 a.m. Sunday, the Oakland County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of shots fired on West Columbia Avenue in Pontiac, WDIV Local 4 reports. When deputies arrived at the scene, they found a woman lying on the sidewalk in front of a residence; she was pronounced dead at the scene.
Police: Man arrested in Ohio for Detroit murder motivated by elevator etiquette
DETROIT — Detroit police announced Tuesday that they had arrested a suspect wanted for shooting and killing a man in an elevator. The Detroit Police announced the arrest on social media, saying the suspect wanted for the shooting in Greektown on Nov. 27 was taken into custody in Ohio. The suspect’s name was not released. Police said he would be extradited to Michigan to face formal charges.
fox2detroit.com
Attempted smash and grab at Dearborn Heights gun shop
Nothing was taken from a Dearborn Heights gun store where two suspects drove a red Hyundai Sonata into the front of the Esko Guns weapons store. Police are now searching for the individuals.
22-year-old construction worker killed after large vehicle falls on him in Bloomfield Twp.
A Macomb County man is dead following a construction accident involving a large vehicle at a Bloomfield Township job site on Wednesday. The
Detroit News
Prosecutor's tweets become flash point in Detroit police assault case
Detroit — Wayne County Prosecutor Kym Worthy may pull an assistant prosecutor from an assault case involving a Detroit police officer after learning of the employee's social media history that includes a June 2020 tweet accusing cops of using curfews during that year's protests as "just an excuse to tear gas people."
Man, 22, killed in heavy machinery incident at construction site
BLOOMFIELD TOWNSHIP, MI – A 22-year-old Michigan man was killed in a construction site incident on Wednesday, Dec. 7, in Bloomfield Township, WDIV Local 4 reports. The Macomb County man died in an accident involving heavy machinery in the 4700 block of Wing Lake Road, the report said. No...
Carscoops
How Stellantis Tripped Thieves Trying To Steal Dodge Durangos From Detroit Plant
A new security measure may offer a glimmer of hope for automakers in the Detroit area that have been the target of a large number of thefts in recent years. A new cable in the security fence at a Stellantis plant in Detroit stopped thieves this week who were attempting to steal two vehicles.
Truck slams into vehicle trying to exit Southfield Freeway, kills 9-year-old in the backseat: MSP
A young child is dead after state police said a box truck rear-ended a passenger vehicle that was attempting to get off the Southfield Freeway due to a blown tire on Tuesday evening.
No arrests made after gunfire erupts at Livonia Taco Bell
Police confirmed they’re still trying to figure out what happened at a Metro Detroit fast food restaurant nearly four days after shots were fired at the building.
