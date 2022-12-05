ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hamilton County, TN

eastridgenewsonline.com

Police Briefs for December 10

The following information is courtesy of the East Ridge Police Department. 22-016776- 5200 BLK State Line Road- Mail Theft- The resident reported a mail theft that occurred on December 7, between the hours of 1300 to 1600. A packaged delivered by USPS was taken. No suspect information available at the time of this report.
EAST RIDGE, TN
tbinewsroom.com

Four Charged in Connection to Warren County Aggravated Arson

WARREN COUNTY – An investigation by Tennessee Bureau of Investigation special agents and fire investigators into a residential fire in McMinnville has resulted in the indictment and arrest of four people from Warren County. On July 21st, with the assistance of the Warren County Sheriff’s Department, TBI agents and...
WARREN COUNTY, TN
eastridgenewsonline.com

Municipal Court Docket for December 13

The following individuals are scheduled to appear in East Ridge Municipal Court on Tuesday, December 13. Court is held at City Hall on Tombras Avenue. Justin Benford – Forgery, Theft. Jonathan Blankenship – Aggravated Criminal Trespass, Public Intoxication. Rashawn Caslin – Unlawful Possession Firearm, Theft, Criminal Impersonation, Simple...
EAST RIDGE, TN
On Target News

Five Men Arrested on Drug Charges in McMinnville

A joint investigation by the McMinnville Police Department, 31st District Attorney General’s Office, and the Warren County Sheriff’s Office has resulted in arrests of five McMinnville men on drug charges. Charged were 41 year-old Frankie Gunter with 2 counts of Sale of Meth and 2 counts for Delivery...
MCMINNVILLE, TN
thunder1320.com

Woman suspected in car thefts, including some in Coffee County

The Bedford County Sheriff’s Office needs your assistance in identifying the female and the vehicle in these pictures . She is a suspect in several auto burglaries and thefts around the Beechgrove and Manchester area. The tag on the vehicle is stolen as well. If you have any information,...
COFFEE COUNTY, TN
eastridgenewsonline.com

One Dead After Stabbing in East Brainerd

One man is in custody after a stabbing lead to the death of an individual in East Brainerd. According to a Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office press release, on Wednesday evening at about 5 p.m. personnel responded to the 7800 block of Safari Drive on a reported stabbing. An unidentified person was found dead.
CHATTANOOGA, TN
WSMV

$5 million bond set for man accused of Chattanooga student’s murder

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The bond has been set for the man accused of killing 22-year-old University of Chattanooga student, Jasmine Pace, NBC affiliate WRCB-TV reports. On Nov. 29, 22-year-old Jason Chen was arrested and taken into custody by the Nolensville Police Department in connection to the disappearance of Pace.
CHATTANOOGA, TN
The Georgia Sun

Georgia man gets 25 years in prison for voter fraud

A Walker County man was recently convicted of forgery relating to a voter fraud case. According to the Secretary of State’s office, Walker County resident William Chase filled out another Walker County resident’s absentee ballot in the January 2021 runoff election after it was sent to a Post Office box at a voter’s prior address in error.
WALKER COUNTY, GA
WDEF

Suspect arrested in Fatal Hit and Run in Fort Oglethorpe

FORT OGLETHORPE, Georgia (WDEF) – The Georgia State Patrol announces the arrest of a suspect in a fatal hit and run last week in Fort Oglethorpe. 51 year old Franklin Coyne was killed when a pickup rear-ended him on his motorcycle on Battlefield Parkway last Tuesday night. Georgia State...
FORT OGLETHORPE, GA

